Q&A

Which philosophy or philosopher most aligns with your own beliefs?

I’ve always felt an affinity with Camus, especially his impulse to live a moral life despite an inability to take a Kierkegaardian leap of faith. And in the moral/political realm, I’ve long taken solace from Camus’s complication of the notion that “the ends justify the means.”

I’ve experienced my idea that the ends do not justify the means as a sort of faith — which is perhaps ironic, since we’re talking about Camus. It’s a position that I can’t rationally defend but feel to be true, and need to be true for my larger web of moral, political, and philosophical ideas to hold up. Some things are just wrong. The refusal to permit them, regardless of promises one might make about a brighter future, is a bulwark against atrocity.

As it happens, my story “Beyond the Esquiline Gate” (in After Dinner Conversation) touches on this theme.

Describe your ideal reader.

I’ll be honest — my ideal reader is another version of me. I can imagine my exact psychological duplicate, identical to me in every way except for having not written the piece in question, reading one of my stories or essays and saying, “Yes, yes, yes!”

The challenge, of course, is forging that same connection with as wide a variety of readers as possible. But despite my best efforts, I can only assume that the people who would be most interested in my work are those with a similar psychological profile to my own — but I could be wrong about that. It would be more interesting, I think, if I was wrong about that.

What is the greatest compliment you have received as a writer? The most stinging criticism?

The greatest compliment I’ve received (as a writer) is that I’d be an interesting person to be trapped on a desert island with. This was reassuring, because I worry that all my textual yammering is nothing but smug, self-satisfied nonsense. After all, who am I to claim that the products of my mind and imagination are worthy of other people’s attention? Writing for publication is inescapably grandiose and arrogant. You’re assuming your voice matters more than others (since the whole enterprise only works if there are more readers than writers) — whether because your ideas/imaginings are especially interesting, or you're especially apt at transcribing them into words. Either way, it’s presumptuous. So yeah, the compliment was reassuring…

Most stinging criticism: “Why should we care about this?” This has been offered to me as craft advice in response to early drafts. I deeply respect the people who’ve said it to me. They meant it as a call to clarify a story’s stakes or implications. All the same, I couldn’t help answering the question (Why should we care?) with “Heck, I don’t know. Why should we care about any of this — literature, art, life, the whole bit?” I strive for my work to be self-evidently consequential — and the implication that it isn’t kindles my fear that life and art are ultimately meaningless, which is, I think, the precise fear that I’m trying desperately to write against.

Is there an interview question you wish someone would ask you? How would you answer it?

I’d like to be asked “What is literary fiction?” — partly because I think I have a decent definition for the term, and partly because the question strikes at a major concern of mine.

I’m generally anti-snob. I would never pay more than $40 for an article of clothing, and I’ll avoid a restaurant if I notice through the window that the napkins are made of cloth. And yet, when it comes to literature, I’m a snob extraordinaire. I consider reading a certain type of book to be noble, and reading other types of books to be silly.

So, to the definition: Literary fiction refers to fictional works that represent an earnest attempt to further our understanding of what it means to be human. Vague? Sure — but it’s sufficient to separate a truly edifying work from a piece of mere entertainment. And according to this definition, there’s nothing untoward about declaring literary fiction to be superior.

Benjamin Clabault is a writer from Cape Cod, Massachusetts. He lives with his wife and son in Lake Placid, Florida, and he holds an MFA in creative writing from West Virginia University. His work appears in The Washington Square Review of LCC, The Tulsa Review, Literary Traveler, and elsewhere.

