Q&A

Which philosophy or philosopher most aligns with your own beliefs?

I was fortunate to study philosophy at university and had to study all of the ‘greats’, but the process invariably highlights all the flaws in their thinking as well as their strengths so I never aligned myself to one philosophy in particular. But after I graduated, I came across a philosopher called Alain de Botton and I found that he explained the world in a way that made it make sense to me. His book, The Consolations of Philosophy, is one of the few books that can genuinely claim to have changed my life. He’s unusual in being an atheist who takes religion seriously. He doesn’t believe that it’s true, but he accepts that it works and is unusually fair-minded in explaining why he thinks that is. Fundamentally though, de Botton believes that philosophy is about communicating difficult ideas in the simplest way possible so that they’re understood by the widest possible number of people. It’s an approach I’ve tried to bring to my own writing. I want people to read and understand, not be left scratching their heads.

Is there any standard publishing or writing advice that you disagree with? Or any standard advice that you feel is too often neglected?

I am amazed how many times I have seen and heard writers being told that they should never start a story/novel with a line of dialogue. I saw on social media recently someone who said she’d been told on her creative writing MFA course that starting with a line of dialogue would make her look ‘unprofessional' and asking the question whether this was really true. She was told in no uncertain terms by people who claimed to work in (or to have previously worked in) the publishing industry that it was. Agents and editors want to be ‘rooted in the story’ first, apparently. When I mentioned this to my online writing group, one of them took five Dean R Koontz books off her bookshelf at random and found that three of them started with a line of dialogue. Koontz has sold more than 450 million books so far over a 57-year career. I’m sure he’s not really bothered whether MFA tutors think he’s ‘professional’ or not.

In contrast, I remember being told 'Never judge your characters; always trust your reader to be able to do that for themselves,’ and feeling that it was excellent advice. Sadly, very few authors now (and even fewer publishers) seem to trust readers at all and I feel that literature has become all the more didactic - and thereby, boring - for it.

Is your process for writing philosophical fiction different from the way you approach other works?

Yes, it is. I think that all of my writing has an ethical conundrum at its heart, but with my philosophical fiction what I’m trying to centre on is the ethical dilemma itself. The characters and the plot (such as it is) serve that purpose. With my more general fiction, the plot and the characters take centre stage - as I think they should. The ethical dimension ultimately has to serve the plot and emerge naturally from it. Increasingly I also find myself trying to create a strong sense of place with my general fiction and that is obviously less helpful/necessary with a piece of philosophical writing. I think my philosophical fiction therefore has a very different feel to my other writing. I’m not sure you could put the two together in the same collection - or at least, not comfortably.

What is the greatest compliment you have received as a writer? The most stinging criticism?

I was invited to give a reading of up 4,500 words at a writers’ event last year. That’s quite a meaty slot to fill and there had been lots of very fine writers who’d been asked to give readings at previous events (including Malachi MacIntosh who went on to win the Edge Hill Prize) and there was another short story writer reading immediately after me who had just been long-listed for the Galley Beggar Press prize, so it felt like a high-pressure scenario for me. I was really happy with my piece - but it was about an obscure English football match that took place in 1984 so I realised that the predominantly young audience might not care about something that had happened decades before they were born, and plenty of people who like writing don’t like football. But I was astonished at the positivity of the reaction I got - and specifically, the number of people who said, 'I’m not normally interested in football, but I was absolutely gripped by your story.’ I still get complimented on it now!

Conversely, back in 2022 I paid for a one-to-one with an agent at a writing festival I was attending as a delegate. Having done my research, I’d targeted her specifically because she seemed to be the ideal reader for the novel I’d written and I carefully curated my submission pack to appeal specifically to her. Yet the first thing she said to me when I sat down was, ‘I’m afraid this novel is unpublishable.’ She then explained all the reasons why, and I left thinking I’d written the worst novel ever. I was absolutely devastated and for a few days wondered if it was worth ever writing again. But a couple of months later I signed a contract with Lightning Books and The Muse of Hope Falls was published in November 2023. In 2024 I was invited back to that writers' festival - but this time as one of the speakers.

Which authors or books would you recommend to those who want to challenge their own thinking?

In non-fiction I’ve already mentioned the English philosopher Alain de Botton. I think you can read pretty much any of his books and come away with your mind helpfully stretched. But I’d also want to give an honourable mention to the American social psychologist Jonathan Haidt. I’ve never read an essay or a book of his that hasn’t gently confronted me with my own human limitations. It’s generally humbling stuff.

In fiction, I think Jonathan Franzen’s Crossroads is probably the best novel I’ve read in the past decade. The central story is told from the different perspectives of different family members and you see in each and every chapter how incomplete our knowledge of other people is. In one chapter a character may appear totally unreasonable, but when you get to the chapter told from their perspective you see how their behaviour - however apparently destructive - actually makes sense to them in that moment. The result is that we keep finding the rug pulled from underneath the judgments we’ve reached about people - which is a salutary lesson for life, I think.

Alan Kane Fraser is a writer who was raised in Birmingham, UK, and studied philosophy at Leeds University. He has been variously a housing officer, a priest, a charity CEO and a failed rock star (although not necessarily in that order). His stage play Random Acts of Malice won the inaugural Derek Lomas Award for New Writing at the Wellington Literary Festival and has received productions in Telford, Birmingham, London and Leeds.

His debut novel The Muse of Hope Falls was published by Lightning Books in November 2023. In addition to appearing in ADC issue 62 (August 2025) he has also had short stories included in the Digbeth Stories and Night Time Economy anthologies (both Floodgate Press) and has further short stories accepted for inclusion in Transformer: Writing the Black Country (Zer0 Books, 2026) and the forthcoming issue of Derwent Press magazine (autumn 2025). He still lives in Birmingham with his wife and a woefully inadequate number of bookshelves.

