After Dinner Conversation® - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story

After Dinner Conversation® - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story

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Michie S.'s avatar
Michie S.
17h

I also appreciate your adding this quote: “We must learn to regard people less in the light of what they do or omit to do, and more in the light of what they suffer.”

What people suffer over shows their caring for pursuit of justice, respect, empathy, and compassion. How do you view this?

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Michie S.'s avatar
Michie S.
17h

Thanks for sharing your thoughts!

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