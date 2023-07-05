What’s This Email? Are Things Changing With After Dinner Conversation?

Okay, so first, nothing is changing with After Dinner Conversation. We still have our website, we still have our print magazine, and we still have our digital magazine that comes out as a .pdf, .epub, and .mobi file emailed to you on the first of the month. And you can still subscribe to each of these on our website. If you are a paid subscriber through our website, nothing is changing.

Then What The Heck Is This?!?

Over the last six months we have been trying to find better ways to get readers lower points of entry to read our philosophy ethics short story fiction and be a part of the discussions. Substack is a growing platform designed for this very thing! You’ll be able to read short stories via email, or through the Substack app.

So You Are Giving Your Content Away?

Yes. At least, some of our content from years past. If you are already a magazine subscriber through our website, these stories will look famil…