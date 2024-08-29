Hello everyone,

This is a reminder to advance review readers to be a, dare we say, ethical person and to do a review of our most recent anthology, "After Dinner Conversation - Examining the Past." Thanks for being a decent human being who helps out a hard working small press. Places To Do Reviews: Amazon, Apple, Goodreads, or on your social media. Feel free to tag us!

Love our stories? Help us PAY writers!

Get 30 day free trial

Can’t commit to a subscription right now? That’s okay! Here’s another option:

Donate via PayPal

Donate via website

Thanks for reading, sharing, and re-stacking this post!

Tina