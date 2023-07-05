"On Good Authority" by Peri Dwyer Worrell
A doctor with a new vaccine for the “zombie virus” takes it to the next town and discovers two startling revelations.
“Short Stories For Long Discussions…”
Delight in intriguing, thought-provoking conversations about ethics, philosophy, and social issues! After Dinner Conversation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that publishes a monthly short fiction literary magazine.
Each issue features both established writers and up-and-coming authors who contribute fascinating philosophical insights on controversial topics like marriage equality, assisted suicide, the meaning of death, animal rights and defining your “purpose.” It’s time to go deep in search of truth!
If you love reading imaginative short stories on hot topics that make your brain think deeply but also have you laughing out loud... then this magazine is for you!
