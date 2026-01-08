After Dinner Conversation® - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story

Tiffany Smith
Tiffany Smith
9h

I think making a criminal re-live the victim's memories is a perfectly valid form of punishment ... when weighed against traditional forms of punishment like decades in prison or the death penalty, both of which seem much more harsh! Then, the rehabilitative process could take over and produce a sympathetic ex-con who could speak to other would-be criminals from a perspective of "please don't do this thing that you are perpetrating"!

Martin Bunzl
5h

I once had a grant to see if moral education was more effective for sex offenders than giving them electric shocks while they looked at pictures of naked kids. It wasn’t. I managed to turn amoral sex offenders into utilitarian sex offenders or deontolgoical sex offenders! The conceit of this story is that experiencing what it is like to be your victim will stimulate empathy in you the offender and from that, turn you into a better person. Maybe. It certainly stands a better chance than my idea of moral eduction. But….I wonder if this is a plausble psychologically? After all, the majority of sex offenders turn out to have been sexually molested (I believe). If sexual moslestation does not breed empathy, why think simulated sexual molestation will do so?

