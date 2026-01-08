Story Summary: Felons virtually live their victims criminal experience, and the ramifications of the crime. (Scroll Down To Read)

This Week’s Story Poll (Last Week’s Results At Story End)

“Resident Philosopher” Nalini’s take:

Nalini Jacob-Roussety ties simple questions to deeper philosophical frameworks! Listen to her discuss the poll question above. Comment in the discussion area at the end.

It's Time to Subscribe

💡 Paid subscribers help us publish stories like this every week and access our full archives.

This portion of the post is sponsored content. (Start)

Reading the news today can feel like a struggle to separate fact from fiction. Bias creeps into stories in both obvious and subtle ways. What is even considered report worthy invokes left or right leaning bias and can run the risk of limiting critical thinking.

That’s why After Dinner Conversation is happy to partner with Ground News, a website and app we use constantly to help us identify when stories are being pushed by one side of the ideological spectrum. Ground News gathers news articles from over 50,000 sources world-wide and shows you a measure of each outlet’s factuality, ownership, and political bias, like the example below! You can also filter news by whether an outlet is truly independent - or is owned by private equity or a corporate conglomerate.

“ ICE has arrested nearly 75,000 people with no criminal records, data shows”

Only left leaning outlets reported on this story, it could’ve been easily missed if you only read right leaning outlets. Ground News’ Blindspot Feed surface stories like this that are underreported by either side of the political spectrum so you’re not missing anything.

Ground News is a smart news aggregator to help you deal with the challenges of our modern information ecosystem. The constant news monitoring and feature filtering help me keep my own news diet attuned to facts, not spin. I think these tools would be incredibly useful to my audience — informed readers trying to find the facts in the news. Today, they’re offering readers of Strength In Numbers 40% off their “Vantage plan,” which gives you a personalized feed as well as data on factuality, partisan bias, and funding information for every news outlet. https://groundnews.com/AFD

Get 40% OFF Ground News Today

This portion of the post was sponsored content. (End)

📖 Weekly Short Story

Now You Know by Gary Charbonneau

📖 Email cut short? Read This Story on Substack

Young Love

The humidity was high on this warm, hazy day. People moved slowly. Many sat on their porches, fanning themselves, with a beverage always within arm’s reach. It was going to be a hot summer in Virginia; they had already broken records. In a small garage in Fairfax County, Jonathon, a twenty-three-year-old law student, was enjoying helping his father restore cars.

Jonathon was a handsome, outgoing and intelligent Black man born only a few miles away. The community knew and liked him. He was brought up to be kind and considerate, and although he was the only child, he was never spoiled—well, maybe a little by his mother.

His father never had the education Jonathon received, but Jonathon said his most thoughtful and profound words came from his dad. His mother was the strong one of the family, level-headed, calm and always able to restore order in heated situations.

“Time to go home, boys,” Jonathon’s father hollered from the back of the garage. Jonathon put everything away and made his way to the cleaning station where Willie, the mechanic, smiled and asked, “Will there be a second anytime soon?”

“No, we’re going to take a break and revisit this next year,” Jonathon replied.

Jonathon and his wife, Aida, had a beautiful nine-month-old girl named Ebony. Their daughter was a bundle of laughter and joy but enough to contend with.

Jonathon and Aida were in high school when they first met; Aida was fourteen and Jonathon fifteen.

Aida was shy. Not like Jonathon, who she thought talked too much, but she tolerated him since he was funny at times. Jonathon made it clear he wanted to date Aida, but she was uncertain until one day she heard from a friend who heard from another friend that a girl liked Jonathon. At that moment Aida realized she had already fallen for him and decided to finally date him. Once their relationship blossomed, they were inseparable. Seven years later, they were married in a small church just a few blocks away.

Aida was a beautiful petite but strong twenty-one-year-old woman. In Amharic, the language of Ethiopia, her home country, Aida meant happy. Every time her dad told someone that her name came from the 1871 Verdi opera, her mom rolled her eyes and reminded him that he’d never even seen an opera. Her dad always bellowed out a laugh because he knew it was true.

Aida and her family had come to the United States from Ethiopia nearly ten years earlier. They left shortly after her grandmother, her Ayate, passed away. Aida was only nine when she and her two brothers arrived home from school to find a large group of people in their house. She knew what had happened; her parents had sat her and her brothers down to prepare them for Ayate being with Ayati soon. Aida remembered being scared and excited about crossing the ocean. Now, things couldn’t be better for her.

Jonathon waved to his dad as he left the garage and said, “We’ll see you around six.” His dad waved back and turned to finish closing. While Jonathon drove to his mother-in-law’s, all he could think about was picking up Ebony and swinging her around. She loved it. That and when he tickled her belly, her little arms and legs jostling everywhere as she giggled uncontrollably. His thoughts remained on Ebony until his stomach directed his attention to the feast he was about to partake in.

When he’d met Aida, he was introduced to Ethiopian food, and he fell in love. Every bite was an exotic, flavorful dance. His favorite, shiro wat—a ground dried chickpea stew wrapped in injera, a flatbread made from teff flour—was his quintessential delight or magical experience, as he liked to say.

Only a mile up the road, he noticed the magnolias were blooming, so he stopped and grabbed one. Aida loved their sweet candy smell and their wonderful reminder that summer was just around the corner.

Jonathon pulled into the driveway and made his way to the screen door. He peered inside.

“Daddy’s here!” Aida told Ebony. She picked her up and met Jonathon at the door.

“Hi, sweetheart,” Jonathon said in a baby voice as he took Ebony in his arms. “How’s my little girl?”

Jonathon leaned in and kissed Aida. “And this is for you, my love,” he said as he handed her the flower.

“Ahh, thank you. It’s beautiful.” Aida took it gently and nestled it above her ear.

“How’s everything going?” Jonathon asked.

“We’re done,” Aida said as she turned back to the kitchen. “How was your day?”

“All good. I think we’ll be caught up in a couple of days. Then I can get back to studying.” As Jonathon spoke, he made funny faces at Ebony. In a soft baby voice he said, “Do you want to help Daddy study? Do you want to be a lawyer too?”

“Well, we don’t have much time. It’s already five o’clock, and we still have to go home and stop at the store to pick up a few things,” Aida said, glancing down at the list of what she needed to bring.

“Do you want me to take these, Mama?”

“Yes, and can you grab those as well? We can bring everything else,” her mom replied.

A few minutes later, Jonathon, Aida and Ebony pulled into the grocery store just down the road. Aida stayed in the car with Ebony as Jonathon ran in. Only a short distance away, Dave Morris and his friends drank and smoked as they often did. This group was known for harassing and intimidating Black people and other minorities. Although nothing serious had happened, people tended to stay away from them.

Dave was just under six feet, skinny and rough-looking, with red hair and blue eyes. In the past, Dave had directed some comments toward Aida, but she always ignored him. This time, Dave strolled to the car and tried speaking with her. Aida politely told him that she had to take care of her baby and turned to Ebony in the back seat.

But Dave didn’t leave.

“Don’t ignore me. That’s rude.”

“Don’t ignore me. That’s rude.”

Aida was still leaning between the seats. “I’m sorry, I just have to take care of my baby.”

Dave stood back, not sure what to do next, when he noticed Jonathon coming from the store.

As Jonathon approached the car he said, “Can I help you with something?”

“Yeah, your wife isn’t very hospitable,” Dave mumbled.

“We’re not bothering anyone,” Jonathon said as he placed the groceries in the car.

“You being here bothers me,” Dave said stridently.

Jonathon was about to say something when Aida said, “We have to go. We’re running late.”

Jonathon gave Dave an unpleasant look as he got in the car. Dave turned and walked towards his friends sitting on the tailgates of their trucks and said with irritation, “That’s right, get in the car and go, you spooks.”

Jonathon heard him and squeezed the car handle so tightly it may have broken, but Ebony made a noise and reminded him to walk away.

Once on the main road, Jonathon and Aida discussed repainting their suite, which was downstairs at Jonathon’s parents’ home. They were staying rent-free while Jonathon was in school. To show his appreciation, Jonathon helped at the garage. It worked out well for everyone—especially Jonathon’s mom, who adored Ebony.

In his rear-view mirror Jonathon saw a fast-approaching vehicle—Dave’s truck. Jonathon wasn’t worried, but he didn’t feel comfortable either. Dave pulled alongside Jonathon going down the highway. The passenger leaned out the window and yelled racist remarks. Jonathon kept his eyes on the road, staying calm and thinking they would just drive past. Another truck was fast approaching from behind. Jonathon kept to the speed limit but a corner was coming and he thought Dave would have to make a decision to pass him or slow down. Dave maintained his place as they entered the corner.

Neither driver could see if there was an oncoming vehicle. Jonathon’s heart began beating faster and his palms sweated against the steering wheel. This is insane, he thought, two cars going around a blind corner at this speed—

With a sudden jolt and a loud bang, the other truck hit him from behind. Aida screamed. A crack was followed by the sound of metal scraping as Dave rammed the side of Jonathon’s car. Jonathon tried to hit the brakes. As the car neared the steep hill, Aida threw her hands in front of her and wailed his name.

The Center

Rebeka Connely, a forty-two-year-old social cognitive psychologist, was making her rounds at the VRP center. She had attempted several times to work at the program and finally with much determination, she succeeded. She believed VRP was the future, that it could make a difference in people’s lives and change current social beliefs and perspectives.

From a young age, Rebeka was always perceptive. She enjoyed processing information others ignored or didn’t appreciate the value of. To her, becoming a psychologist was inevitable.

Rebeka often wondered if her banal childhood was the reason she was so inquisitive. Both her parents were accountants and somewhat introverted. Her mother worked from home, helping small businesses and friends, while her father was employed at a large firm. He was valued and sought after because he was exceptionally assiduous, and labored over every minute detail of rules, regulations and updates.

The offer came in the fall, and the family moved from Seattle to Miami. This is where Rebeka spent her teenage years, a profound time in her life that would shape her forever. It was a time of growth, discovery and true-life lessons. Rebeka also met the love of her life, Christine Arlington.

By the time Rebeka was ten, she knew she was gay, but she didn’t tell anyone, not even her parents. She and Christine were only thirteen when they met. This encounter finally allowed Rebeka to be herself with no pretense, no excuses and no wondering. Christine felt the same way, but she had already accepted she was gay and was comfortable with herself. Rebeka was confused and isolated when it came to girls and boys until she kissed Christine. They had been at the park with friends that evening. It was late, and Rebeka and Christine found themselves alone. It wasn’t the most romantic place for a first kiss; a patch of grass beside a skateboard park. But for Rebeka, that place didn’t exist. She was transported elsewhere, to a place she’d never experienced before.

Christine turned to Rebeka and continued her story, and as Christine spoke, Rebeka felt herself drifting into Christine’s eyes. Christine felt the energy and, as she quieted her voice, she moved closer to Rebeka. Rebeka noticed and immediately began tingling everywhere. She absolutely hoped Christine would kiss her, but she was also scared and thought of pulling away. But when their lips met, Rebeka was powerless. Nothing mattered except Christine.

They had planned their lives together since the day they met—they would get a house with a big yard and fill it with rescued cats and dogs. Christine would become a marine biologist and Rebeka a psychologist.

Rebeka went beyond her position at the VRP and offered to act as a liaison to industry personnel and, most importantly, politicians. Many wanted to see the program fail; corporations and politicians were either fiercely for or against it. One particular politician, Brett Williams, was Rebeka’s primary target. Brett was in his forties, good-looking, well-spoken and influential. His father was an important and powerful man, which made Brett’s rise in politics a certainty.

Brett had visited the center once before, months ago, but Rebeka booked a special tour just for him three days from now. Rebeka knew the type of person Brett was; she had to pander to his ego.

Brett thrived on power. He wanted people clamoring at his feet; his poison was the intimidation he created around others. Rebeka had said just the right things to convince him to set aside a few hours to experience the program first-hand. Brett had not taken a position on the program yet; however, he was being approached by corporate heads and other politicians to speak against it since millions in profits would be lost.

Rebeka had spent a considerable amount of time preparing for Brett’s visit, but for her, it was worth it. His visit would be the most important day of her life.

Memories

Jonathon sat on his folding chair, reading another children’s book aloud. It didn’t matter if it was sunny or raining, Jonathon read to Aida and Ebony every week for over forty years. After the accident, Jonathon wasn’t himself. Now, with the cancer spreading, he believed this cloudy, chilly day, might be the last time he would ever visit them.

In the same cemetery, Jonathon would visit his parents. His dad died of a heart attack nearly twelve years ago, and his mother, of breast cancer, three years after that. When both his parents passed away, Jonathon thought he would do it. He would take a gun, find Dave Morris and kill him. But it was too many years later. By then, Jonathon was just a shell of a man. For years, he fought for justice, but it never came. Dave killed two beautiful, unique, delicate souls that day and essentially walked away.

Jonathon leaned toward the tombstones placing a kiss each for Aida and Ebony, whispering, “I’ll finally be with you.” At sixty-six years old, he was frail, and with no will to live, his poor cancer diagnosis was welcome news. He never remarried and dated only a few times. He did become a lawyer, which was easy for him because he could lose himself in his work to drown the pain, sadness, revenge and suicidal thoughts.

When Jonathon returned home from the cemetery that day, he made a cup of tea and sat in front of the television until it was bedtime. As he lay his head down, he pulled a photo of Aida and Ebony from the nightstand. He closed his eyes and knew this would be the last time. He was done, it was time, he smiled and let go.

Revelation

It was quiet, peaceful, serene but then, in the distance,

“Can you hear me?” a soft voice said. “We’re here to help you. You’re okay.”

Jonathon was confused. He could barely open his eyes; it was bright and blurry. He tried to speak, but his throat was dry and he had difficulty saying words. I must be at the hospital, he thought. Someone must have found him in his bed and called an ambulance.

“Everything will come back shortly. You’re fine,” the same soft voice said.

As Jonathon’s vision began coming back, he looked around. He seemed to be in a private room. “Where am I?” Jonathon finally said in a hoarse voice. He then moved his gaze to the left, where a lady in a lab coat sat smiling.

“Welcome back. I’m Rebeka. Do you remember me?”

“I, I don’t know,” Jonathon said, bewildered.

“Your memory will come back quickly, and it will be jarring at first, but we’re right here,” Rebeka assured him as she placed her hand on his arm.

Jonathon was lost. He didn’t know what was happening, but something was different. But what? Then, the flashbacks began. They became longer—now memories—becoming clearer and clearer. Jonathon remembered the accident. He could see everything, but it was not the same. All of a sudden, terror ripped into him.

“No, please God, no,” Jonathon said with panic. He tried to get up but couldn’t. He was too weak.

Rebeka and an assistant tried to calm him down. “Mirror, I need a mirror!” Jonathon barked out.

Rebeka knew at this point it was best to provide a mirror and so she did. He was motionless as he looked in the mirror. In shock, horror, disbelief, Jonathon saw the very man he wanted to kill—Dave Morris.

“No, no! NOOOOO!” Dave cried as he threw his head into his hands, sobbing.

“No, no! NOOOOO!” Dave cried as he threw his head into his hands, sobbing.

Two others had reacted as Dave had done: complete meltdowns with pain, sadness, anger and despair as they remembered they were ordered to undergo rehabilitation through the VRP as part of their sentences.

The VRP was the Virtual Rehabilitation Project wherein a criminal was placed in a pod for hours or even days in a state similar to suspended animation. In this pod, the criminal’s memories were restrained while a new life was created—a life in which the criminal lived as the victim of their own crime. The criminal experienced first-hand what suffering they caused their victim. When they woke, they remembered both lives: their real one as the criminal and the pod life as the victim.

Months of preparation were undertaken by Rebeka and a team to re-create the story for every criminal, before and after the crime. The VRP was meant to replace decades of imprisonment, giving people a chance at life after what was usually a horrible mistake, all while saving millions in taxpayer money. This was the program Rebeka was excited about, but industry and business didn’t feel the same. They would lose millions in profits: services, products, equipment and security, only to mention a few, would be minimized with the lack of incarceration. But it wasn’t only industry that opposed, many of the public and even victims themselves were divided on the VRP. Some felt a couple of days in a pod was similar to playing a video game and wasn’t adequate punishment, while others believed the program was actually too much of a punishment and could cause severe trauma to the criminals. The VRP was a delicate, contentious issue balancing on a very thin wire. But on this day, Rebeka was focused on Dave, providing support during his outcry, which continued to oscillate for hours.

Judgement Day

Seventy-two hours passed after Dave awoke from his experience in the pod. The team at the center carefully monitored him, just as they did with the other individuals. Dave was having difficulties coping, and there were concerns about his mental stability. The program was still very new with only four other individuals before Dave, everything was a learning experience for the team.

Rebeka spent some time with Dave working on different mental exercises before returning upstairs to her office. This was the day, the day she thought might never happen. It was 1:40 p.m. and in twenty minutes she would find out if her program would become a reality after all these years.

At 1:58 p.m., the phone buzzed. “Your 2 p.m. is here.”

“Thank you, I’ll be right there,” Rebeka answered.

Rebeka took a deep breath, stood up and went to the reception area to meet Brett. They went to her office where she once again impressed on Brett the importance of the program. After he experienced the pod for himself, she insisted, he would be inspired.

“I can’t wait to see this!” Brett exclaimed. “You’ve piqued my curiosity.”

Once in the room, two physicians prepared Brett. While he lay in the pod, a special cocktail of drugs was slowly administered. It wasn’t long before it took effect. His eyelids became heavy and things became foggy.

“It’s working,” he said with a smile.

“Just keep breathing, Mister Williams, you’re doing great,” a doctor replied.

Once Rebeka saw that Brett was about to slip into the virtual world, she approached him and calmly said, “We’re going to take you back to July 17, 1995.”

Brett’s body almost convulsed as his eyes snapped from their bleariness and shot towards Rebeka, but he couldn’t move or say anything by this point, and he slowly faded away. It was now quiet and dark.

“Hey.” Someone bumped Brett in the arm. “Aren’t the stars incredible?”

Brett eventually looked up at the sky, “Oh, yeah, they are.” He laughed and said, “I think I was somewhere else for a minute.”

“Ha ha, yes you were. One more beer? Or shall we get going?” said the eighteen-year-old girl sitting beside him.

Brett turned to her and smiled. He leaned in, kissed her softly and said, “Do you know how much I love you, Rebeka Connely?”

“And do you know how much I love you, Christine Arlington?” Rebeka replied.

Unbeknownst to Brett, he was living the life of seventeen-year-old Christine Arlington, Rebeka’s girlfriend.

Christine was bubbly and full of life, with a wide circle of friends.

Her family lived just outside of Miami, and being so close to the ocean, she had aspirations of becoming a marine biologist. She had been adopted at two years of age by Fred and Wendy Arlington, who couldn’t have children of their own. She had been given up for adoption because her mother and father continued to have alcohol and drug issues.

“One more,” Christine said as she reached in the bag and grabbed another beer.

It was a quiet night in West Palm Beach except for the music coming from a big house just down the beach. This was the party Christine and Rebeka were going to. They could see it was busy; there were people on the patios, inside the house and around a fire on the beach. Some people were even swimming. Once they arrived at the house, the girls went in separate directions. Christine walked around, having fun and seeing friends.

After a while, Christine made her way to the top patio overlooking the beach to see if she could spot Darrin or Rebeka. Darrin’s parents owned the house, but they were out of town. Christine thought Darrin would probably get in trouble because the party was loud, full of people and getting late.

That’s when she felt a tap on her shoulder. “Hi, I don’t think we’ve met,” said a charming young man. “I’m Brett Williams.” He put his hand out.

A chill went down Christine’s back; she knew him, yet she had never met him before. She was confused and felt awkward, but she quickly brushed it off, believing it was just the drinking.

“Nice to meet you, I’m Christine.”

Brett always liked to say his full name; he was egotistical in that way and believed it gave him an advantage since many knew of his family’s power and connections.

They spoke for a little while, and once Brett realized marine biology was Christine’s dream, he tried to exploit that for his own needs. He told Christine of his political contacts and that he could open doors for her. Christine was surprised to meet someone so influential and thought this could really help her.

“It’s loud in here. Why don’t we go for a walk? You can tell me more about yourself, and I could reach out to some people,” Brett said confidently.

“I would appreciate that,” Christine replied with a smile.

They made their way outside and as they went up the beach, Christine noticed they were getting far from the party and asked if they should begin walking back.

Brett agreed. “We have gone a little ways, haven’t we?” He pointed to some logs. “Let’s just have a seat over there for a few minutes. Is that all right?”

Christine hesitated for a moment but realized that Brett hadn’t done anything to make her suspicious; he had actually been a perfect gentleman. So she joined him on the logs.

The Unknown

Rebeka gazed at the pod Brett lay in. She knew she would lose her job and face serious consequences for doing this, but would Brett say anything? Would this change him?

Her thoughts then moved to Dave and the others in the program. The first two seemed to be doing fine, but the third tried to overdose with pills. This, unfortunately, gave fuel to the detractors of the program. However, the fourth individual was their greatest achievement—a nineteen-year-old girl named Michelle. One terrible night, Michelle made the fatal mistake of drinking and driving, and she killed a husband and father of two. Michelle went into the pod as the wife of the man she killed. Michelle experienced losing a husband and having to raise two children on her own.

After the pod, and with assistance from the team, Michelle turned her life around. She was stronger and more motivated than she realized. But Michelle admitted she was no longer a young girl. She had lived over seventy years in the pod, she had been married, she was a mother of two, she had life experiences and was a mature woman now, no matter how old her body was.

This is what the program was designed to do and everyone at the center believed it would continue to improve and make a positive difference.

At present, there were three other individuals currently in the pods.

One would lose his mother to a gunshot wound in a gas station robbery, another would lose his son to gang violence. The third was altogether different. The third dealt with a little boy who had been kidnapped and was still missing. The man in the pod believed he was the father of the missing boy and was desperately trying to help find him. This man would awaken to discover that he was not the father but the kidnapper. While in the pod, the police were hoping the kidnapper could lead them to the boy—or at least provide clues to his whereabouts.

Retribution

Once they sat down on the log, Brett began complimenting Christine and then tried to place his hand on her shoulder. Christine slowly moved away. “Oh, I didn’t think we were here for that.”

“We can be,” Brett said, once again reaching out.

Christine felt foolish. She just realized she got played; it was clear now he just wanted to get lucky. Christine stood. “I think we should go back.”

Brett stood as well. “Come on, loosen up.”

He grabbed her wrist and tried to pull her close.

She stepped back but couldn’t free her arm from his grip. “Let go! What are you doing?” she said, confused and somewhat perturbed. She tried to pull her arm and walk away but he abruptly yanked her back.

“Relax, trust me, you’ll enjoy this.” This time Brett tried kissing her, but she jerked away.

“Let go!” she insisted as she tried to forcefully pull her arm away from him.

“Don’t be a bitch. Let’s just have some fun,” Brett said with mounting anger.

He wouldn’t let go, so she decided to yell to grab the attention of some people further down the beach. Then, Christine saw a sharp white light and felt dazed. She was no longer standing but on the sand. Brett had punched her so hard she had passed out for a few seconds. As she gathered her wits, she noticed Brett ripping her clothing off. She screamed, but he hit her again before grabbing her throat with both hands and telling her to shut up. Christine fought with everything she could; she desperately scratched, pulled and punched, but he was too heavy and too strong. As Christine gasped for a last breath, she died staring into her own eyes.

Brett slowly awakened as he lay in the pod. His memory returned, including that of the night he raped and killed Christine Arlington on that beach over twenty years earlier.

Brett began shaking and twitching uncontrollably due to the flashbacks of the rape. They were powerful and vivid. As Christine in the pod, Brett had felt the pain, the anger, the fear, the brutality and eventually the hopelessness of the innocent young girl on whom he’d committed his vile act.

Rebeka approached the pod and stood over him. Brett’s empty and soulless eyes turned toward her, and she serenely said, “Now you know.”

Discussion Questions (Leave a comment!)

Is Christine tricking Brett into the VRP machine to experience being a raped and murdered a moral act? Is it a kind of violation of its own? Does it matter if Christine was doing it to educate or punish Brett? There are two things the VRP really does. First, it forces a person to see the consequences of their actions from the perspective of their victim. Second, it forces a person to live out the remainder of the life, perhaps for decades. What are the different changes that would be caused in a person by these two different effects? Is one more humane than the other? If a program like this existed in real life, would you support its use? What, if any, limitations on its uses would you put on it? Does it matter that at the time the criminal is in the VRP, they are unaware they are simply living someone else’s life that will someday end and they will return to their own? Do you think a treatment like this would really work? What do you think might be the unforeseen consequences? What if the criminal living the victim’s life (instead of being forever tortured by the crime) went on to have an otherwise fulfilled and happy life?

👉 Unlock full story archive.

Last Week Poll Results:

AWARDS:

Rated “Most Popular Fiction Magazine 2024” by Chill Subs

Rated “Top 10 LitMag of 2023, 2024” by Chill Subs

Rated #1 “The Very Best Literary Magazine” by Ranker

Rated “Top 50 Fiction” on Substack

Print Mag Subscription

NEWS:

🤟Read our themed or “Best of” books.

🖥️ Want a book club with a focus? We have started a Meetup Page for our virtual/zoom and in-person short story discussion groups. Join today!

🆘 Volunteer as an acquisition reader and help us decide which story submissions get published. No experience required, just a keen eye for stories that make you think. If you’re interested, just shoot Kolby an email and he’ll get you set up.

👩‍🏫 Educators, find out how to get a free copy of a themed edition.

Thanks for reading, sharing, and re-stacking this post!

Tina

Get 30 day free trial