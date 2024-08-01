"Now The Leaves Are Falling Fast" by Deb Rogers
A couple decide to steal from a neighbor who just passed away.
Hello everyone,
Another freebie! You’re welcome!
You can thank me by sharing your thoughts on whether it’s ever justified to steal to get revenge. Can you come up with a scenario? Writers, you never know, this could be a prompt for your next short story!
If you enjoy these stories and want to support writers and what we do, you can always subscribe to our monthly magazine via our website (digital or print), or via substack.
Also check out our free partner ebook downloads.
Can’t commit to a subscription right now? That’s okay! Here’s another option:
Thanks for reading and sharing!
Tina
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to After Dinner Conversation® - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.