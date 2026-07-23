After Dinner Conversation® - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story

After Dinner Conversation® - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eugenia P. Frankenberg 🥀's avatar
Eugenia P. Frankenberg 🥀
1d

this story is incredibly well-written, and i love the ethical question it brings up with its plot-twist. we often ask so many to sacrifice something for the greater good, but would we be willing to do so? the preying on the vulnerable from all sides (the empire, the dark entity, the rebels) was well done and chilling.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Noelle Canty's avatar
Noelle Canty
1d

In today's economy, it would be wrong to ask anyone to do that. There are so few opportunities to get another. Asking someone whose job isn't actually their livelihood -- that would be okay (ask a billionaire to give up their company) -- but again, that's entirely a different scenario.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 After Dinner Conversation Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture