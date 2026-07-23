Story Summary: A young woman is tricked to trade important pieces of her life to help a rebel group. (Scroll Down To Read)

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Left to Lose by Anya Josephs

Around the time she gives up her name, it starts to feel like this entire revolution isn’t worth it anymore.

The world is probably lucky that Kelian—she still remembers Kelian, in spite of everything—is there to pick up the pieces, the way he always is.

“You don’t have to do it,” he says. “Everyone would understand if it’s too much. I know I would.”

She knows that he means it. And besides, it’s quite literally true. No one can force her to use the magic only she can wield.

The choice is hers. It has always been hers, since the voice in her head first spoke to her. She was only seven years old, but the power was put into her hands then, and she has never been able to rid herself of it, no matter how much she may have wished for freedom from this strange, devastating ability.

She was in the quiet refuge of the pantry, among cool smooth jars of produce put up for the winter, feeling tenderly at the puffy, painful skin of her eye, a mark of regard from her stepfather. “I wish he were dead,” she whispered fiercely into the quiet darkness of the room. “I wish he were dead. I wish he were dead.”

“That could be arranged.”

The voice that answered her desperate cry was not in the room. It was inside her head. It was cold, and faraway, and quiet, and immense, like a whole chorus speaking at once. It was nothing she knew how to put into words.

Part of her wanted to run screaming back into the light of the cottage, even if it meant her stepfather’s anger would be reawakened. But it was a small part, and easily forgotten underneath more powerful desires, like a need to know what this strange voice wanted from her. Curiosity was not something her life often allowed her—in fact, it was the reason she sported that black eye—and this was irresistible.

“Who are you?” she asked.

The voice answered. “I am the power that put your king on his throne. I am the monster that ate your father’s life at his command. I am the one who can set you free.”

“From my step-pa?”

“From everything that holds you back.”

“How?”

“All you have to do is give me something in return. A sacrifice.”

She didn’t have anything valuable. She owned the dress she was wearing, one her father had made for her with his big gentle hands before he was slaughtered in a Decimation ordered by the king. She had a nightgown, a pallet that she shared with two of her sisters, and a corn-husk doll. That was it, and she said as much.

The voice laughed, a cold and terrible sound like icicles cracking and falling in the worst days of winter. “Poor child, who does not see how rich she is. You have your lovely smile, with those winsome little dimples your mother is always fussing over, and your laugh like a silver bell. You have the memories of your father, who made you that dress you wear, who loved you as truly as any human heart can love. You have a sweet baby sister you adore.”

Fear ran down her spine at the thought of this monstrous voice laying hands on her infant sister. “I won’t—”

“No, I would not ask anything like that of you yet. How about… hm. A week?”

“A week?”

“Yes. One week of your young life. It won’t hurt, I promise. You’ll just close your eyes, and open them a week later, and he’ll be gone. Does this suit you?”

She didn’t even have to think about it. “Yes.”

She didn’t even have to think about it. “Yes.”

One week later, when she awoke, her mother was frantic. Her chores were piling up, undone. Her baby sister had begun to toddle in her absence. And her stepfather was dead.

Ever since then, she’s been able to make things happen whenever she wants. Whatever she can imagine, the voice will do for her—as long as she’s willing to pay the price. The voice in her head always demands something in return, and the cost of her power gets steeper and steeper every time, but she keeps paying. She has to, though the voice always reminds her, that terrible ice-sharp laughter in its voice, that she could say no.

She could have let the harvest fail the year she was nine, and then her family might have starved. Worse, the king would almost certainly have ordered another Decimation, culling the population by one-tenth to punish the insolvent farmers, and more families would have lost their loved ones the way hers had lost her gentle father. To prevent this, she traded her left leg for a miraculous late-season rainfall, letting her calf wither around the bone. She walks with a cane and a painful limp to this day.

When she was eleven and the king’s men came, looking for taxes that she knew her mother could not afford to pay, she could have chosen not to stop them while they ripped the house apart looking for valuables that did not exist. She could have let them drag her brother off to join their army in payment for the tax they could not afford to pay. Instead she wished them away, and lost the ability to laugh, though at that point she could still smile, still hear the humor in a jest (both of those are gone now, too).

On her fourteenth birthday, when her mother announced that she had to marry the local tanner, a man thirty years her elder, she could have agreed to it. Or she could have taken the voice’s first offer, and given up the long hair that was her one beauty in exchange for having him call off the match. But then, without the dowry the tanner had promised them, her family would likely have starved. So she wished to disappear on her wedding night, after the money had changed hands but before he got a chance to get his hands on her. In return, she gave up her family’s memories of her.

Homeless and alone in the world, she walked to the city, every step battering her shriveled leg. She wandered the streets, her leg in burning agony, her stomach an empty pit of hunger. She tried to beg, but the wealthy only laughed at her, and the poor had nothing to give. The voice would have gotten her food, but she was afraid to pay the price it might ask.

She curled up in an alley, clutching her throbbing leg, waiting for starvation to come at last. Her life wouldn’t be such a waste, she told herself. She’d made her family safe, kept the soldiers away, secured their future with the small fortune her dowry brought. That would have to be enough, in the end. And this was the end for her, she was certain.

That’s when Rirdam had found her. He picked her up off the streets, gave her food and clothes and a bed, and even called for a doctor to see to her leg. He asked for nothing at all in return. He just took care of her. It was the first time, since her father had died, that she could remember anyone taking care of her.

It didn’t take her long to realize that Rirdam and his companions were up to something dangerous, that she’d fallen into exactly the kind of bad company her mother always warned her against. But then, plenty of trouble had found her at home, where she was supposed to be safe.

Rirdam eventually confessed that he was the leader of a small band of rebels, mostly people who had lost everything under the rule of the king. Rirdam himself was the only survivor of a purge. A local lord had slaughtered his entire village when they had refused to hand over Rirdam’s betrothed as a concubine.

“I am a coward,” Rirdam said simply, when she gathered the courage to ask how he had survived. “I loved her, yet I wouldn’t fight for her, even when her brothers and father and every other man in our village did. I hid, and I watched them all die, and I watched them take her away to an even worse fate.”

“You survived to fight another day,” she answered, meaning every word. “That’s more important.”

“How can it be, when we’re doomed to lose this war?” He sighed, his eyes haunted. “The king has powers we don’t even understand. He can deal with dark forces that give him anything he wants. If we’re ever enough of a threat for him to notice, he’ll wipe us out with a thought. Just like he did to my village.”

That’s when she’d told him about her power. It was the first time she’d spoken the words aloud. “I can speak to them too,” she said. “I can help. If you want me too.”

At first, Rirdam had told her he’d never allow her to use it. It was far too dangerous for her. She couldn’t give up enough to save the world single-handedly. She’d agreed, with a gratitude she was ashamed of.

Two wonderful years passed without her having to call on the voice. Sometimes it whispered to her at night, teasing her. It offered to bring her back to her family. It told her it could kill the king in his sleep. It even murmured the name of Kelian, Rirdam’s handsome second-in-command, suggesting that it could make him look back at her the way she looked at him.

All that was easy enough to ignore. Was she tempted? Of course she was tempted. That, after all, was the voice’s design, and it was so much older and more powerful than she was. But she did not have too much trouble holding fast.

For two years, she was a normal girl. She learned how to read and write, with Rirdam’s careful tutelage. She stole glances at Kelian when she thought he was not looking. Woan, another member of their band, taught her exercises for her leg that allowed her to walk with a little less pain. She was tempted by the voice that spoke to her in the dark of night, yes, but she was happy, and she had no intention of risking that.

Then Kelian went out to recruit for the cause, speaking to some dock workers who Rirdam had hoped might be sympathetic, and he never came back. It didn’t take long for their spies to send Rirdam certain word that Kelian had been arrested, and at once she’d known there was no other option. Kelian might confess everything under the torture he would certainly face, might expose them all. Not to mention the flutter in her stomach whenever she looked at him and his bright green eyes, whenever he smiled his crooked smile at her.

His freedom cost her the hard-won ability to read and write, skills she’d only learned thanks to Rirdam, but it had also proved that they could fight back.

It was also the moment Kelian fell in love with her in return, though he didn’t show it until months later, when, in the midst of battle, he’d crushed his lips to hers. She would have laughed if she still could have, in delighted wonder at the unfamiliar feeling of getting what she wanted without losing anything.

Since then, she has given, and given, and given. She’s given up most of the memories of her childhood. She’s given up three fingers on her left hand—Kelian has to help her dress now—twelve of her teeth, and an ear. She’s given up every scrap of beauty her rather ordinary face ever possessed. She’s given up her sense of humor, her knack for sums, her ability to see in color.

It has begun to feel as though little remains to her except her gratitude for Rirdam, her love for Kelian, and her certainty in the justice of their cause. The king is the reason she has had to give up so much, though she had so little to begin with. He was the one who had ordered her father slaughtered in the Decimation, who had taxed her small family into poverty and kept them in the dirt, who had taken Kelian prisoner for the crime of daring to criticize his laws. She won’t give any of that up, not her love, nor her anger, not as long as she still has anything else left to give.

She can’t turn away from them now.

She can’t turn away from them now.

She meets Kelian’s green eyes, which look at her with such understanding, such love. He would never blame her, she knows, if she said she’d had enough, that she couldn’t bear to continue slicing her body and soul into pieces for their cause.

“It’s okay,” he says. “I’ll explain to Rirdam. I’ll make him understand that you can’t do it anymore.”

There’s a caveat lingering there, unspoken, between them. “But I’m the only one who can.”

It had been Rirdam who had told her, giddy and grateful, that she was the answer to their prayers. That for the generations that the immortal king had ruled, they had waited for her, the girl who was promised to come and speak to the great and terrible creatures who dwelt on the other side, the one who would wield the power that kept the king on his dark throne, the only power that could hope to unseat him. She was the key to their victory, the key to her country’s salvation.

It had been hard to believe at first. She was nothing but an ordinary girl. The only thing that made her remarkable was her suffering.

But Rirdam had been so sure, and over time she had come to see the wonders she could create with her sacrifices. She’d sent a rockslide right into a troop of the king’s militia, preventing them from marching to Decimate a village. She’d siphoned money right out of the king’s coffers and into their own, to build up the army that would one day rise against him. She couldn’t touch the king himself, as he was protected by his own magic, but she could threaten the power that had seemed so absolute.

As long as she has something left to sacrifice, she can try to bring him down. And how can she hold anything back, when Rirdam has done so much for her? When Kelian loves her so much? When the world needs her so badly?

When, really, she has nothing else to live for, except what she has to give to others?

Keliam takes her undamaged hand. His fingers are calloused and warm, his touch as gentle as always. “I know how hard this is. And when it’s over, when we finally defeat him, you and I will have a future together. We’ll build back everything you’ve given up. I promise.”

“That won’t always be possible,” she says. “I’ll have to give up things I can’t get back or just do without, if we’re really going to do this.” The voice had wanted her sight, this time. She’d offered it her name instead, unwilling to give up ever seeing Keliam’s beautiful eyes again.

“I’ll help you,” he promises. “No matter what you give up, I’ll always be at your side.”

She would smile at that, if she still could. She settles for squeezing his hand and readying herself to rejoin the fight.

* * *

There is a body on the ground. The body breathes, air in and out of its single remaining lung. Someone has closed its eyelids, perhaps so no one need catch sight of the horrible emptiness where its eyes once were. Sound comes in through its ears, but it understands nothing.

“Fuck. That was a quick one.”

“Three good years, Kelian. Don’t be greedy.”

“I know. It just seems like a waste.”

“You call it a waste? We’ve beaten back the king’s armies from everything west of the capital. Almost half the country’s free ground now.”

“And another girl is dead.”

“One dead girl! Thousands who’ll live because of the sacrifices she made.”

“It just doesn’t seem right. We ask these girls to give up so much, but we don’t tell them the truth. I mean, anyone could do it. We’re just using them because…”

“Because it’s easy. Because there’s a lot of girls on the streets with no families, no homes, no one to miss them. I don’t feel good about it either. But it’s a lot less bloody than all-out war.”

“I don’t see why we don’t take a turn ourselves, then. Or at least tell them the truth.”

“Someone has to be the brains of the whole operation.”

“I guess you’re right.”

“Speaking of which. You’re getting a little old to play the love interest. What do you say you give Woan a shot at it, and give the mentor role a try?”

“Sounds good. I hate lying to them.”

“I know. It’s too easy to start caring for real.”

“Yeah. I’ll be happy to have a little more distance this time around.”

“That means you get to go find the next girl. I’ll give you some pointers on how to pick a good one. You want someone desperate enough that she’ll do anything for us, but she’s got to have plenty left to lose.”

“All right. Hang on, let’s go up to the office while we talk about this. I wanna take some notes. Let me just clean this one up first.”

There is a soft, steady warmth around the body’s neck. Then there is a second of sharp pain in its lungs. Then there is a roar of laughter in its mind, a cold, immense laugh, like a chorus of hounds baying from very far away. Then there is nothing at all.

Discussion Questions:

The young girl gives up everything, including her life, to help the cause against the king, but also to support her community; do her motivations matter? Aid organizations, be they non-profits, religious, political, or otherwise, are often both a place of volunteer work, and of the volunteers’ social networks. How is coupling volunteerism with a social network so as to extract more sacrifice different than what is happened in the story? Rirdam and Kelian both have the same power to sacrifice as the young girl in the story, but refuse to do so so they can be the “brains” of the operation. Do they have a duty to tell the young girl they have the same power she has? Are they wrong in believing that the movement needs them for continuity of strategy? If you were a part of the movement, what strategy would you use related to this power and the sacrifice to help with the struggle? How is this story different than the theme of low-wage factory workers or those in the military? Aren’t Rirdam and Kelian simply continuing the tradition of exploiting individuals to serve a greater good? What (if anything) is uniquely wrong about what they are doing?

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