An “After Dinner Conversation” Virtual Book Club — Come Join Us

An “After Dinner Conversation” Virtual Book Club — Come Join Us

Great stories don’t end on the last page. They linger. They come back to you in the shower, or mid-conversation, or right before you fall asleep. You find yourself wondering what you would have done in that character’s position, or whether the story got it right.

That’s exactly what we want to talk about.

After Dinner Conversation is hosting it’s last monthly virtual book club, a one-hour Zoom conversation built around one (or two stories) from that month’s issue. Free to attend. Open to all readers. No formal agenda, no literary gatekeeping, just honest conversation about the ideas and moral questions the stories stir up.

Here’s how it works: Each month we pick one (or two stories) from the current magazine issue as our focal point. From there, the conversation goes wherever it needs to go, the ethical dilemma at the heart of the plot, the choice a character made, the moment that stuck with you. Our readers come from across the country and around the world, which makes these conversations richer than you might expect.

We’re hosting events through Luma, which handles time zones automatically, so no matter where you are, you’ll always know exactly when to show up.

Our next session is May 21, 2026, and we’ll be discussing stories from the May, 2026 issue.

👉 RSVP here: luma.com/user/afterdinner

We hope to see you there.

— Kolby @ After Dinner Conversation

PS. You may be familiar with our Meetup.com page. Our Luma page currently mirrors our Meetup.com, but we are migrating from Meetup.com to Luma.com. We will be discontinuing the Meetup.com page over time.