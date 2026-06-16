An “After Dinner Conversation” Virtual Book Club — Come Join Us

An “After Dinner Conversation” Virtual Book Club — Come Join Us

Great stories don’t end on the last page. They come back to you mid-conversation, in the shower, right before you fall asleep, and you find yourself wondering what you would have done in that character’s position.

That’s exactly what we talk about.

After Dinner Conversation hosts a free, one-hour virtual book club each month on Zoom. No formal agenda, no literary gatekeeping, just honest conversation about the ideas and moral questions a story stirs up. Readers join from across the country and around the world, which makes the discussion richer than you might expect.

Each month we pick one or two stories from the current magazine issue as our focal point. From there, the conversation goes wherever it needs to go.

Our next session is June 25, 2026. We will be discussing stories from the June 2026 issue.

👉 RSVP here: luma.com/afterdinnerconversation

We hope to see you there.

— Kolby @ After Dinner Conversation