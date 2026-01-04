After Dinner Conversation® - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story

After Dinner Conversation® - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barbara Mullally's avatar
Barbara Mullally
1h

I’ve come across this trope before: I’ve been reading sci-fi for over 60 years. But this time the story has evoked a gut-wrenching reaction. Why am I still eating meat? There are compelling environmental and ethical reasons to stop, so why do I resist? It’s easier to continue…my partner likes it a lot…I don’t digest legumes well…I’m still thinking about this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 After Dinner Conversation Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture