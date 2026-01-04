If you would like to be profiled in this newsletter, here’s how.

Q&A

Is your process for writing philosophical fiction different from the way you approach other works?

Yes and no. (Nice objective answer, there...)

Hugo Blick, writer of TV shows such as The Shadow Line, said that all good stories begin with an argument. I think there is a lot of truth in this. Although a story doesn't have to focus solely on a philosophical argument, having counter-facing points of view within the narrative – be it the protagonist's versus the antagonist's beliefs, a 50/50 dilemma at a critical point in the plot, the premise of the story in general, etc. – can add an extra layer of interest. As a simple example: Aside from all the action and set pieces and running away from things with pointy teeth, both the novel and film versions or Jurassic Park make the argument, for and against, whether humans should resurrect extinct creatures – essentially playing God. The narrative doesn't hang on this argument, but it's there in the background, complimenting the story as whole.

Overall, I think a writer should present both sides of an argument and let the reader deliberate the pros and cons for themselves, rather than force-feeding them one particular point of view. In the case of the latter, a story will usually become preachy, self-righteous, and ultimately unappealing – unfortunately, this seems to be the case with the majority of today's fiction.

How do you come up with ideas for your short stories?

To quote Alan Watts: “You do not know where your decisions come from. They pop up like hiccups.” I believe the same applies to creative ideas. Yes, you can encourage these ideas, summon them, hone them, cultivate a fertile ground for their development, but ultimately they just 'pop up.' As for getting them down on paper... Now that's the tricky part.

Are there any ideas right now that are ripe for fictionalizing?

Everything from technology to societal norms, and everything in between, is fluctuating so quickly these days it's hard to concentrate on the pros and cons of mostly anything. AI is getting smarter, more realistic, more intrinsic to our daily lives; here in the UK, the Online Safety Act, even in its infancy, is sparking furious debate, support, resistance. Can social media be trusted? Should everything online be fact-checked – and those fact-checkers, checked? The list goes on – and on, and on! Perhaps we'll only get a handle on these issues, and thereafter be able to create compelling stories from them, in hindsight? I guess we'll just have to wait and see.

That being said: In relation to the above developments and the overwhelming speed of them, I think the idea of willingly regressing, or at least taking a self-imposed hiatus until we've fully understood the technologies we currently have, is a really interesting one. Should we cease all development of AI until the potentials and pitfalls of the current models have played themselves out over a generation? Could we agree to do this, worldwide? Should we do this? Technically, can we even do this? In the real world, probably not; but in fiction, we can at least contemplate and present the possibilities.

What is the greatest compliment you have received as a writer? The most stinging criticism?

As a compliment: Just a short, well-intended message from someone saying that they enjoyed one of my stories – nothing more profound than that. On 'those' days when the work is a grind and the doubts are creeping in, a few appreciative words give a huge boost.

In terms of criticism: Although bad reviews sting and rejections can be deflating, in my experience the worst reaction a piece of work can create is silence. When you've put so much time, effort, sheer energy into creating something, to have it go out into the world and have no effect whatsoever – not even a ripple, never mind a splash – can be hard to take.

Then again, if every word one wrote received a rousing applause... Where would be the fun in that?

Scott Tierney's writings include the ongoing Neobook series, The Adventures of Crumpet-Hands Man, the novella, Kin, the comic book series, Pointless Conversations, and his short-stories have been published on Liar's League, Bristol Noir, HumourMe, and, of course, After Dinner Conversation.

His Instagram page is instagram.com/scotttierneycreative and examples of his writings and graphic design work can be found at scotttierneycreative.com.

