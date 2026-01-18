After Dinner Conversation® - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story

After Dinner Conversation® - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Justine Russell's avatar
Justine Russell
1d

Thank-you for the feature! I'm new to substack, but it's already clear those crazy conversations I mentioned in Question 2 would be right at home with the writers here. Maybe someone will be able to help with Question 3 too, unless we're all suffering together

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 After Dinner Conversation Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture