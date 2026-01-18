If you would like to be profiled in this newsletter, here’s how.

Is there any standard publishing or writing advice that you disagree with? Or any standard advice that you feel is too often neglected?

One piece of writing advice that I don’t hear nearly often enough is to learn different skills from different mediums of storytelling. For the writer who only works in print stories one requires a healthy diet of good books yes, but reading can’t engage with the senses directly. It induces hallucinations of the senses, shadows and screens behind your eyes. This is an important skill in and of itself, and it is highly valuable. However, watching a film, for example, is a way of engaging in visual storytelling at its most intentional. When the set, the colour palette, and even the blocking of the actors, serves a purpose, films manipulate the perception of the plot. Create a foundation of intuitive understanding for the audience. Think Spiderverse, in the way they famously animated main character Miles Morales at a slower frame rate than the other characters to highlight his inexperience until Act 3. A writer can see this and be reminded to prioritize this building of intuitive understanding in the background of their stories (ex: mentioning that everyone but the main character walks at a mild jog to emphasize the long, strong gait of the main character, only to have everyone suddenly walking in step with them after a significant fight; implying their exhaustion in a subtle but powerful visual). Likewise, dialogue dynamics and personality are worthwhile to explore in films as well as audiobooks and theatre productions. I once asked my students for a list of dialogue tags and they dutifully recited “Said, cried, asked, argued, etc.” Then we watched a performance, and I asked which words fit the speech of the characters. Now the list expanded, “Exploded, mewed, petitioned, etc.” The results were much more evocative dialogues, and much more entertaining reads. I could go on with more examples, but I hope I’ve made my point. There is more to learn for writing than might be found solely in the act of reading, and it is worthwhile to explore the possibilities available to us.

How do you come up with ideas for your short stories?

My ideas for stories usually come in two different ways. One is in the form of a cool back-and-forth exchange between two faceless characters saying things I wish someone would give me the opportunity to say in real life. Exploring questions I will never have the opportunity to ask. For example, I wrote a story about a man who decided to trap the whole world into a single moment of time solely because he knew for a fact that no one was suffering in that moment. However, he left one friend outside of this time-stop to convince him, if she could, that it was better to let time continue. I was interested in how to win such an argument; and having no one in my life to ask the question, I wrote a story to satisfy myself that I could (spoiler alert, I could not; the story is killing me). The second way I get inspired is when I see a piece of media (usually digital art) and immediately see a story in it. My online writing persona “Gallery Fictions” is entirely dependent on this form of inspiration. I have built up a substantial save folder full of artworks that either showcase a striking-looking character or detail a complete scene within itself. It’s almost like the story tells itself to me through the art, and then demands I chronicle it.

Is there an interview question you wish someone would ask you? How would you answer it?

I wish that someone would ask me how to let go of a story. I don’t know the answer but I’d love to start the discussion. It’s a heartbreaking experience, but there are times when a story simply can’t be written with the skills you have, or perhaps not in the way you want to tell it. Maybe it’s just a bad story. I think artists can get overly attached to our work and that this can impede true productivity. Letting go is part of moving forward. Sometimes you have to admit to yourself after the third or fourth re-write that this simply isn’t a story you can write successfully. If you’re lucky, maybe the main concept needs to be adjusted, but the characters will be ok. Maybe your entire setting simply isn’t accommodating the scale and style you actually want to write, and you have to give up the first to rescue the second. But again, maybe the story just does not work. And we have to stop. It feels like a betrayal. I have stories that I left behind, and the guilt I feel is almost…maternal? Certainly familial, but perhaps I don’t have the words for it. Still, I know there are artists who have learned to toss out pieces, never to return, without batting an eye. I don’t know if I could ever be so cold-hearted, my characters live in my chest, but perhaps those artists can advise me on how to mourn properly.

Justine Star Russell is a Caribbean-Canadian writer of short stories submerged in fantasy and philosophy. She hosts “The Gallery” on her Instagram page—a growing collection of interconnected flash fiction pieces, all set within a mysterious underground gallery where paintings teleport visitors into stories. She works as an ESL Instructor internationally, teaching professional, conversational, and creative English skills. Instagram @gallery_fictions

