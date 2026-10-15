After Dinner Conversation® - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story

After Dinner Conversation® - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story

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Adelaide Dupont's avatar
Adelaide Dupont
Oct 16

"Life is very short

and it's a crime

to waste it

fussing and fighting"

*We can work it out* - Beatles.

If we were immortal we might find out just how long - or short - fussing and fighting are!

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Ray Tabler's avatar
Ray Tabler
Oct 15

I'm willing to give immortality a whirl. Could always opt out later on if it doesn't work out. 😄

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