Story Summary: The medical nanites in the elderly inventor's body are failing, and she is finally going to die. (Scroll Down To Read)

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Immorality Failure by David Hann

When Peter Schofield woke up that morning there was a red icon flashing in his vision. That was unusual, he had programmed his implant to hold anything except family issues until after his first coffee. He triggered the icon and his vision filled with a rolling field of text. By the time he had finished reading it, he really needed that coffee.

As he sat with the freshly brewed cup, he reviewed the material in his virtual vision. It was a data dump from his grandmother’s nanites. According to the data she was dying. The very fact was impossible. Nanites kept people alive, that’s what they did. They were tiny, microscopic, molecular machines. Individually they were as dumb as a rock, but working together and networking occasionally with medical computers, they could destroy any threat to the body and repair anything short of major traumatic damage. Peter’s grandmother had been a senior figure in the team that had developed them.

Peter wondered why his grandmother had not already dealt with the problem. Maybe she hadn’t noticed somehow. She was old, he thought, too easily distracted. She had some strange ideas too. Recently they had discussed, argued if he was honest, about if it was possible to live too long. Well, perhaps he could do something about her current condition. He wasn’t exactly uneducated in the area.

It seemed strange, actually, to have something so important to do, so early in the morning. Normally nothing seemed too important. He’d just drift through the day, doing the barest minimum. After all, there was always tomorrow. Nothing seemed urgent until now. He’d trained in biology and was technically on staff of the Republic of California PD, leading a forensics team, but there just wasn’t the work these days, for some reason. Crime had been dropping over the last five decades. Most of what occurred these days was online in virtual environments where his skills weren’t needed. Most days he’d simply log in to the RCPD, wait for work that never came up, and occasionally, if he really felt like it, write some more of that book on forensic biology that he intended to publish… one day.

His grandmother’s situation wasn’t yet something Peter wanted to take to the department. At the same time, he decided that this wasn’t a problem that he could deal with just by using his implant. There would be too much material to study and too much processing to do.

He spoke into the air. “Command: console on please.”

The main screen in the sitting area lit up as the house’s quantum computer switched to interactive mode. A personal quantum computer was unusual, but considered appropriate for a forensics team leader, particularly one with such an illustrious grandmother.

First Peter used the console to send a query to his grandmother’s nanites, “Full blood work please.”

The response was swift. Screeds of data began to scroll up the main screen with anything outside acceptable parameters displayed in red. The data told him what he expected, a lowered glomerular filtration rate, increased urea in the blood, and an increase in several electrolyte levels such as phosphate and magnesium, while others like sodium and calcium had decreased. All this was consistent with kidney failure. The final item was unexpected, however. It read, ‘Two (2) unidentified molecules present.’

Peter looked at the chemical breakdown of each, but could make no sense of them.

He spoke to the screen again. “Command: update medical molecular library and cross reference currently displayed unidentified molecules.”

Yes, he thought, I should have set the library to auto-update, but he was old-fashioned in that respect. He liked things to update when he wanted them to. It gave him a sense of control and something to do occasionally.

There was a brief delay as the house computer accessed the Net and downloaded the missing updates. Soon the screen lit up again. Molecule one was identified; it was a recently discovered byproduct of nanite work. Like any machine nanites had to produce some waste material at times, particularly when they were hard at work. Even given that they had been in use for over fifty years, the little machines still surprised people occasionally. Peter guessed that the nanites must be busy trying to save his grandmother and thus very hard at work. He checked the toxicity of the molecule. It was marked ‘harmless: verified’ so he decided he could ignore it.

The second molecule remained stubbornly unidentified. Based on the chemical structure displayed it would seem to be a small organic molecule.

Peter considered this for a minute. Basically every molecule that could be found in the human body had long since been identified. This second molecule was something strange. It had to be what was killing his grandmother. He had to see his enemy.

“Command: visualize molecule marked unidentified in current display.”

The house computer complied. The screen showed a complex folded structure. It was like nothing Peter had seen before. Oh, it was obviously an organic molecule, but it seemed incredibly complex for its small size. He would not have imagined such a simple chemical formula would have given rise to such an intricately folded molecule, but he had learned long ago how complex properties could emerge from simple beginnings. Still, it would be a good idea to check.

“Query: confirm molecule folding?”

The computer responded audibly. “Folding confirmed. Molecular structure is as displayed.”

Well, he would have to take the computer’s word for it. Molecular chemistry was not really his field. Forensics generally required him to identify larger objects and ones that had nice clear explanations on the Web already. He did know that many biological molecules acted like keys in locks, their shapes allowing them to trigger actions in cells. The best way he could understand the unidentified molecule, he decided, was to see what it did.

“Command: activate SAPRE.”

The screen responded, displaying Synthetic All Purpose Replication Engine loading.

It was a huge and incredibly complex piece of software. Without quantum computers it would have been impossible to run anything like it. Even knowing this, Peter found himself growing impatient, an odd sensation these days, as he waited the full 20 seconds it took for the program to load. Finally the screen displayed, ‘SAPRE loaded. Ready.’

“Command: input parameters.”

Now it was the computer’s turn to question him. “Query: type of simulation?”

“Response: biological. Human body.”

“Query: general or specific?”

“Response: specific.”

“Query: parameter file for specific human?”

That was a problem. He couldn’t enter the current feed from the nanites because that already showed his grandmother’s systems to be failing. He wanted a clean model so that he could add the mystery molecule and see what happened. That way he would have some idea of where it was coming from, and how it worked. Fortunately, his disregard for automatic updates extended to a disregard for automatic deletions as well. A quick search through old files showed a nanite data dump from a week before. That data dump showed no sign of the mystery molecule. He pointed SAPRE at the file and told it to load.

Again, there was a wait as the software absorbed the data and began to construct a model of his grandmother’s physiology. Thirty seconds, though it seemed like hours, later the computer displayed, ‘simulation active.’

Now, deep inside the quantum computer, his grandmother was virtually represented. The software very carefully disabled the bulk of the neurological activity. It was illegal to make a simulation of someone’s thoughts; Neuro was one of the very few growing departments at the RCPD. Beyond that particular restraint, though, the simulation was as close as possible to reality, down almost to the atomic level. Now Peter could see exactly what the molecule was doing to his grandmother. Given the huge range of individual differences among humans he considered it important to test it directly on his grandmother’s model, not a generic one.

He pointed SAPRE at the most recent nanite data dump and told it to include the mystery molecules into his grandmother’s model, using the current amount shown in the blood work. If there was any method by which they were replicating, he would be able to track it and find a way to block it. He had assumed, by this point, that he was dealing with a prion or something similar.

The computer spoke. “Query: number of simulations?”

This was an important question. With the inherent instabilities of a quantum computer (though the engineers claimed they could account for them) and the nonlinear, and therefore chaotic, nature of the human body, no one simulation would be perfect. SAPRE’s designers had promised a 98-99% accuracy in their models, but that meant you could never be certain of a simulation’s accuracy. The solution was to run multiple simulations and compare the outcomes. In theory, the most likely would appear most often, though statisticians still worried that at times incorrect models would get through. The trick was to balance the massive computing power and time required with the need for accuracy.

Finally Peter said, “Response: five.”

Five should be enough to be accurate, but not so many that it would take all day to run.

As the simulations began, and the countdown clock on the display popped up to read a little over two hours, Peter realized that he was excited. He hadn’t had to do anything like this in a long time, and the challenge had made him feel alive, more so than he had for quite a while. This felt like the sort of work he’d originally thought he’d be doing in the department, tracking down a killer. His excitement died somewhat, replaced by guilt, when he reminded himself that he also wanted his grandmother alive.

He also realized he was hungry. He had been so busy, he hadn’t had breakfast. When was the last time that had happened? A lazy breakfast of a couple of hours while checking the RCPD boards, and maybe a jaunt into one of the online worlds before lunch, followed by a bit of work on that book, and maybe a report or two to the department was his more normal style.

Two hours, three cups of coffee, and a large omelet later, the simulations had finished. The result was clear, if difficult to comprehend. All five said that the molecule in question would cause a minor and unquantifiable effect on the brain and some effects on the kidneys. However, it would be rapidly flushed out by the body, even without the nanites’ help. The molecule could not self-replicate or take over cellular machinery to do so. It did not behave as a prion or a virus. In other words, unless the molecule was being replaced from an external source there should be no major negative effects. The amount in his grandmother’s blood, at present, was too small to create the effects seen in his grandmother’s blood work, though it was obvious that continued exposure would do it.

Peter thought about this. Without an external source there was no danger, but his grandmother’s medical stats were reaching dangerous levels. How could that be? The molecules could not self-replicate, yet the amount of damage to his grandmother’s kidneys showed that they had been active for some time. There had to be an external source. Someone was trying to poison his grandmother! That was the only conclusion he could draw from the data. Poison? Murder? Nothing like that had happened in years. This could be a famous case, something to make his name. He’d get in touch with the department, call in the detectives… What about her, though? This wasn’t some random victim. It was his own grandmother.

There was only one thing to do, Peter thought. He had to warn his grandmother. Call her? No. He would go and see her. Show her the data and try to work out who could be doing such a thing. He grabbed his coat and ran for his car. His legs complained after the short sprint to the parking line. When had he last had any exercise? When had he last run anywhere?

The trip to his grandmother’s office was torture. He hadn’t realized how slowly everyone moved. The automated cars seemed to dawdle by as their occupants sat slack-jawed and vacant, absorbed in their virtual worlds. On the sidewalks, the scene was similar, people sitting around staring into the distance, obviously jacked into something their implants were showing them. Some people were walking, but they seemed in no hurry to go anywhere. Why should they, thought Peter. They didn’t have to save their grandmother.

Finally, the car reached the university campus where his grandmother worked. She had an honorary position in the biology department and taught the occasional class in molecular design. As soon as the car pulled into a parking space, Peter was out, pushing past the slow-moving students and racing for his grandmother’s office.

Peter’s grandmother, thanks to the nanites, still looked about 60. The fact that she was over 100 was only obvious to people in the occasional anachronism in her speech. She was sitting behind her desk when Peter raced past her receptionist and burst into her office.

“I need to talk to you,” he exclaimed.

“Well dear, what’s so important?” she asked him.

“Someone’s trying to poison you!” Peter blurted out, his careful presentation of the evidence, all his police training, forgotten in his excitement.

Surprisingly she didn’t look as shocked or scared as he’d expected her to.

“You found the molecule then?” she asked in a surprisingly unconcerned manner.

“Ahh, yes.”

“I imagine you spent some time today with your diagnostic software trying to figure out what it was? You always were a methodical worker.”

This was not going the way Peter had imagined it would.

He had to ask, “You know that something is killing you?”

“Well of course I do, dear. I designed it.”

Peter felt his legs go weak and barely managed to find a chair as he asked, “You what?”

“I designed it. It is, I think, my best work. It’s very small, but very finely designed to engage two separate membrane receptors in very different systems. In the kidneys, it gains entry to the cell and shuts down the mitochondria. In the brain it switches off very specific cells that would send pain and discomfort messages related to organ failure. So my kidneys will shut down, killing me, but I will feel no, or little discomfort as they do so.”

Peter was aghast. “Why?”

“I’m over 150 years old. It’s time to finish this,” she said with a smile.

Peter was becoming angry. “We talked about this,” he said.

“No! I talked about it. You talked at me. You didn’t want to hear my reasons, just closed down the conversation. I thought long and hard about it and decided you were wrong.”

Peter started looking wildly around the room.

“What are you looking for?” his grandmother asked calmly.

“How are you taking it? In a drink? In your food? I know it can’t self-replicate.”

“You think you can stop me? Oh dear, that sounds so clichéd. You’re right it can’t self-replicate. That’s why I programmed the nanites to make it.”

The other molecule. The one that was a by-product of nanite work. It all made sense to Peter now.

“I added something extra to their code,” his grandmother continued. “To make them my little helpers. Among their other jobs they now assemble a new molecule. I have now uploaded it to the general net, hidden inside an update patch.”

It took a second for that to register with Peter. Then he realized the implications.

“You’ll kill everyone! You’ve lost your mind! That’s mass murder!”

“No dear, the code comes with a clock and a random function. The nanites won’t start manufacture until sometime after the individual’s 100th birthday.”

“Why? Killing yourself is one thing, but this is... is... I don’t know, but so very, very wrong.”

His grandmother sighed. “No, immortality was wrong. We made a huge mistake with the nanite program. Humans are not ready to live forever. Tell me, what did you do today?”

Thrown by the question Peter responded, “I tried to find out what was happening to you. I was very busy.”

“And how did you feel?”

“Scared, challenged, and even a little excited,” he admitted.

“When was the last time you felt like that?”

Peter frowned. When was the last time he had felt like that? He didn’t normally. He just tended to drift through the days. Work was work. Home was home. Online worlds provided some slight excitement.

“I don’t know,” he said at last.

“That’s the problem. Death was always the great driver. How much could we do before we died? Not consciously perhaps, but it was there. When we took death away, we took away the thing that made us want to achieve. We killed the human spirit by giving such extended life to the human body. It was a mistake, and I have cured it. Death’s return will challenge people again.”

He could see the strength of her argument, which scared him, but he had one of his own. “You don’t have the right to make that decision for other people.”

“Don’t I? Remember I was one of the people who designed the nanites in the beginning. Now, I am just fixing that mistake.”

Peter got to his feet. Anger had replaced his previous feelings. His grandmother was being irrational and murderous. She had to be stopped. She could kill herself if she wanted to. He didn’t care anymore, but he couldn’t let her crazy plan work.

“Do what you want to yourself then, but I’ll stop your crazy plan. I’m going to report you, bring you up on charges.”

“Yes,” his grandmother agreed. “You’re a police officer. That’s your job.”

“And, you’re going to tell us how to reverse this,” Peter continued.

“No,” his grandmother replied with an icy calm. “I’m not.”

Peter paused, briefly, before he exploded at her. “Then I’m going to get together with the best coders I can find. And medical people too. We’ll find your bug and stop it, or we’ll find a cure for your killer molecule. We can do it. You’re smart, I know. We can do it, though. We can beat your stupid idea, even if it takes years.”

He stormed out of her office. His face furious and determined.

After Peter had gone his grandmother leaned back in her chair with a slight smile on her face.

“Death is such a great motivator.”

Discussion Questions (Leave a comment!):

Do you agree with the grandmother, that death is the great motivator? Without the chance of death, would people lack all motivation as the story suggests? Do you think the grandmother has the right to create the nanite tools to kill herself? Do you think she has the right (or obligation even) to release it into the public? How might society change if the average human life span was 150, 250, or 500 years? How does culture and the human experience change as life span averages change? If you knew for sure you were going to die in two years, how would you change the way you live your life today? How would you change your life if you knew you were going to live to be 100 years old? Are there medical advances that simply should not be pursued or made? If so, what are they? Explain your reasoning.

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