"Home For The Holidays" by Alexis Dubon
A man must convince his child-sized parents that the world hasn't changed—they have.
Hello everyone,
We hope you’re having a wonderful holiday season. Lots of great news to share:
Last week we asked for your help in hanging on to our #7 ranking in the ChillSubs Best Lit Mag Awards. Well, check it out…you really rocked the vote! :
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to After Dinner Conversation® - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.