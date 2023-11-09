"Holy Night" by Veronica Leigh
Three Auschwitz prisoners find a contraband bible and have to decide if they are willing to risk their lives to keep it.
“Short Stories For Long Discussions…”
Mission Statement: After Dinner Conversation is an independent, nonprofit, literary magazine that focuses on short story fiction that encourages philosophical and ethical discussions with friends, family, and students. Each story comes with five suggested discussion questions.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to After Dinner Conversation® - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.