Story Summary: A little girl is "born" by a film studio, and is raised as their ward. (Scroll Down to Read)

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Hollywood Baby by Holly McGinnis

Hello. You may have frequently heard my name in the news these past few weeks. You may have heard it uttered as if I am a criminal or a reprehensible celebrity having a breakdown, which is what the broadcasting network would have you to believe. However, I am neither. I am fighting for my rights, and today, I am fighting for my reputation and future. The public needs to know the truth, and you need to know my story.

My name is Araminta Fox, and I’m a Hollywood Baby. I was born for the show Kat’s Out of the Bag, where a widower father (Miles Swift) raises his feisty daughter—the beforementioned Kat. Shenanigans ensue. In season six, he marries an engineer named Emily (Delilah Banks), and in season seven, they have a daughter together (Araminta and Anastasia Fox). The show was on for three seasons after our birth. I don’t recall a single moment of it.

As you know, Miles Swift went on to become a big action star, garnering fame, fortune, and esteem beyond the sitcom world. He hasn’t spoken to my sister or me since the end of Kat. Delilah Banks has had a few roles here and there. She sends us cards on our birthday and holidays. When we were young, it was always “To my Precious Girls.” Now, it’s “To my Talented Araminta” and “To my Brilliant Anastasia.”

Beth Shepherd, our caretaker, always made a big fuss over these cards when we were kids. But she was careful to never call Delilah our mom; it would place too much emotional burden on the actress. Other children might have had mothers, I later learned, but we had a Beth. She was enough. Mostly.

We had acting coaches and booked small gigs as far back as I can remember. At age six, we landed a lead role in a new show, one where the protagonist has supernatural powers. I remember the night before the first day of filming, Beth readied us to see Ross Declan, the CEO of Fox Television and our legal guardian. She brushed our hair and tidied it gently, first Ana’s, then mine.

Our bedroom was a light pink. Both of our twin beds had squishy pastel pillows and translucent canopy curtains above. Against one wall, we had a white, mirrored vanity table. We each had a small desk, as well. It was all perfect for little princesses.

That evening, I sat on the end of my bed, feet hanging down, while Beth braided my hair for bed. Anastasia bounced around the room, her hair already neatly French braided. We both wore white nightgowns with pink trim.

“Mr. Declan is coming to see you tomorrow morning,” Beth said to us. “He is your primary guardian, and he cares about you very much. He wants to wish you good luck before your first day of filming!”

“What’s a guardian?” I asked.

“It’s someone who is in charge of a child. You’re his responsibility.”

“Is Mr. Declan our dad?” my sister questioned, squeezing the hem of her skirt tight.

“No, he’s not your dad, baby girl. But he’s there to take care of you.”

“But you take care of us, Beth,” I stated. “Doesn’t that make you our guardian?”

“No,” she began, pulling my braid through a ponytail holder, “I’m just your Beth.”

“So, if Mr. Declan isn’t our dad, and you’re not our mom,” Ana reasoned, “does that mean we’re orphans?!” She flung herself back on the bed and pillows, placing a hand on her forehead in a swoon. Ana had just watched The Little Princess (the one with Shirley Temple), and she was very enthusiastic about the dramatic potential of orphanhood just then.

“No, you’re not orphans!” Beth giggled. “Orphans have lost a parent. You... just have a different situation.”

“So, who are our parents?” I asked. “Is our dad dead like Sarah’s?”

“He’s not dead, Minty!” Ana shouted, “He’s just wounded!” Beth smiled and gave a shush.

“You don’t really have parents,” she said. “But you have me and Mr. Declan and the whole board of directors. We’re all here to take care of you.” She squeezed my shoulders and smiled at me in the mirror. Ana was still lying on her bed, probably wondering if she could get away with calling herself an orphan for dramatic effect. I smiled at Beth but wished there was a name for someone who had never had parents to begin with.

It would be years later before Beth gave us the Birds and the Bees Talk, and I learned that, biologically, my parents were Miles Swift and Delilah Banks, but they have no legal relation to me. I still don’t know who gave birth to me and my sister. It wasn’t Delilah. Perhaps it was Beth, but I have never asked her. Fox keeps its surrogacy arrangements very confidential.

The next morning, we sat in our trailer, already costumed in worn jeans and too-big t-shirts, our hair and faces artificially dirtied. The trailer was a large RV, furnished in deep browns and creams, and Ana had already been around, swiping her hand against the smooth wooden surfaces and hugging random pieces of furniture. “It’s not pink!” she said.

Thirty minutes before we were called to set, we met Ross Declan. He was thin, but not particularly tall. His hair was a deep black, which looked strange above his creased face. He wore a suit and had a seemingly unshakable air of formality. He stepped into our trailer. “Araminta, Anastasia!” he greeted us. “How are our girls this morning?” Ana replied, “Good,” and I nodded, wondering who else he was speaking for.

“Are you two excited for your first day of filming?” He rubbed his hands together. I bobbed my head again, and Ana glanced at Beth, who smiled, nudging her off the couch.

“Okay, girls,” Declan continued. “I want you two to be on your best behavior today. You’ve been working with our family, but now you’ll be working with NBC, and I want you to make us proud. Show them how Foxes do it!” Ana smiled wide, and Declan put his hand out to start a stack. Beth put her hand atop it, and we joined in. “Go Foxes!” he said, and we raised our palms in the air.

“Now, who’s taking first shift?” I glanced at Ana, and we both volunteered. “Those are my girls!” Declan praised, and I wondered if parents were different from a guardian.

The show lasted less than one season. It was cancelled during its winter hiatus.

For the next few years, Ana and I floated from job to job, audition to audition, feeling like pros next to the new kids who cried in the waiting room or wiggled nervously as parents fretted and fussed. Beth always ran lines with us before auditions, but, once we reached the day of, she refused to use the real dialogue. We knew each page backward and forward, and she would insist we improvise the dialogue and mess around. Play pretend. I learned later that Beth had been a casting assistant before our caretaker.

When we were seven, we booked a small-budget horror movie. I think that’s when things changed. We met the monster beforehand; he was a middle-aged man, with a bald, shiny head, and a wide smile. He showed us how he could make scary noises in his throat. We tried to copy him, laughing hysterically when all we could manage was high-pitched pig oinks.

I took the first shift. My job was to fall backward on my butt and then run down the hallway, making sure to turn around when I passed the door and look at the camera with my most scared face. I did the scene over and over again, and then Ana had her turn for a scene where she hides, trying not to cry, while I had school time. Then, we filmed a scene where the monster chases our character, screaming, through a parking lot and catches us. The set was in a studio. The ground looked like an asphalt parking lot, but it was squishy. And the walls were green fabric. We weren’t in a dark car park at all.

We practiced with the nice man, and he showed us how he would pick us up. The director played it back for us, and I was surprised how it looked like he was attacking us. Ana was on shift for the scene, but Beth let me watch while I ate lunch. We liked to cheer each other on when possible.

The lighting positions were set, and the man and Ana walked to their marks. The man started gurgling, and the director called “action.” Ana ran. And screamed. The monster chased her, the awful noises lunging out of his throat.

She was supposed to run across the stage, just slow enough for him to catch her around a green tape marker on the floor. The director had explained it was important for how the camera was set. But Ana breezed right past it; she was running so fast that the monster didn’t lift her up until almost the edge of the green screen. She yelled even louder, tears streaming down her face. I was in awe of her performance, and I couldn’t wait to tell her so. The director called “cut!” and the man put her down, praising her acting, but Ana didn’t listen. She jogged away from him, holding her arms around herself.

“Good job, Ana!” I called. She didn’t respond, just trudged closer to where Beth and I stood. Something wasn’t right. The director called for places again; he wanted to get a take where the monster caught up to Ana closer to her mark. But she kept walking until she reached us and buried her head in Beth’s jacket.

“Did that scare you, baby?” Beth asked, stroking her head and back as tiny sobs shook my sister. She nodded.

“It’s okay, Anastasia,” I consoled. “I can do it for you.” I squeezed her back in a quick hug, kissed her head, and took my mark. The frazzled director was happy to let me substitute. I got on my mark, eyed the monster-man, and screamed my heart out when action was called, making sure not to run too fast. The man’s costume was heavy, after all. When he reached me, I made sure to sob a little and scream bloody murder. He bobbed me up in the air, a little higher than we’d practiced, and I could feel my whole insides trying to leap into the sky. We heard “cut,” and he swung me up once more to right me and ceremoniously placed me on the ground.

“Are you okay?” he asked, pushing back his mask and looking at me eye-to-eye. I wiped my crocodile tears away and smiled, feeling the power my lungs had just exuded. “Great!” I answered.

I took the rest of Ana’s shifts that day while she rested with Beth in the trailer. At shift change, I would go to the bathroom, and when I returned, the crew would call me Anastasia. The next shift, I would be Araminta again. I was proud to help my sister, even as I expected her to rejoin us any minute. To my surprise, she didn’t, and I worked even as I became exhausted. Finally, all scheduled scenes shot, talent was released from set. Mr. Declan walked me back to the trailer. Beth ushered me through my nighttime routine, and I joined Ana in our bunk beds.

The compact trailer bunkhouse was darker than our room at home. It had one small window, but I couldn’t see it from the bottom bed. Ana turned over above me.

“Ana?” I whispered. “Are you okay?”

“I think so.” Her voice was barely audible.

“What happened?”

“I got scared.”

“Why? It’s all pretend,” I pointed out.

“It didn’t feel like pretend to me.” I didn’t understand. The concrete was squishy, the background was chartreuse, and the monster was a friendly man. How could it have felt anything but highly fabricated?

“Why didn’t you come back?” I questioned.

“My tummy hurt.”

“I missed you.” I crawled out of bed and up the ladder.

“Me, too. Beth and I played card games, and I wished you were here.” Ana scooched over to let me cuddle with her.

“Will you come back tomorrow?”

“Beth says I have to.”

“Do you want me to do the scary scenes? I can pretend I’m you.” I looked at Ana’s sad face in the low moonlight of the window. She nodded.

“I love you, Ana.”

“I love you, too, Minty.” We lay down, snuggled together, and slept soundly, squeezed into the tiny trailer bunk. I would spend the next few months overworked and jumping between being myself and impersonating my sister.

Surprisingly, I really liked doing horror movies. The cast and crew were always exceptionally nice, and I got to scream all the time; no one told me to hush. Ana had a few roles on children’s shows, but I guest-starred in crime shows, playing the victim, inconsolable, weeping with grief—I was showing off. I could make everyone believe I was hurt, even while it was all pretend. After a while, I learned to miss Anastasia less.

When I was nine, I booked my first big movie. It was a screen adaptation of a new, popular children’s trilogy. I wasn’t a lead, but my character was in every book, guaranteeing me a place in each of the movies. Beth assured me that Mr. Declan and the board were so very proud of me. Around this time, Ana asked to have more time to study. The board agreed she could, so long as she went to one audition a month. Anastasia upheld her end of the bargain, but, despite her impressive résumé, she never booked another job. If Beth knew the reason behind Ana’s sudden, suspicious inability to act, she didn’t tell Mr. Declan. I was just glad that she was always home when I was. When she saw me after a long day, she would inundate me with the latest facts she had learned, and I would regale her with my successes on set. This ended when I booked the movie.

I was always accompanied by a board member to the set in New Zealand, while Beth was responsible for Ana’s schooling in LA. My first chaperone was Don, and he didn’t like children very much. He was a good sport, just couldn’t muster much enthusiasm for interacting with me. Luckily, I made friends with the large cast of children quickly. They were fascinated by my parental situation, but conversations around this always ended with a sense of pity, or an apology that I couldn’t remember enough of Kat’s Out of the Bag to chat with them about the reruns their parents had shown them. I learned that I could best connect with them by talking about movies or siblings. These were universal topics—and pity-free.

Over the next three years, as we grew from bubbly children into anxious, fame-weary tweens, our cliques morphed and evaporated, reformed and dissolved, until we emerged from the experience not remembering who our first friends were. We had made three movies, endured rigorous press tours, and our faces (not mine) were plastered on billboards and advertisements the world over.

And then it ended. No longer did I have friends surrounding me for 12-hour days on set, but I also didn’t have to watch them run to their mom or dad, while I waved to Don or whichever board member was accompanying me, fulfilling the legal obligations of guardianship. The situation did have its benefits, however. While parents berated their children for bad performances or missed opportunities, my guardians’ only comments on my work were constructive criticism or encouragement. I was only ever chastised for misbehavior. Other actors dealt with overbearing parents while my relationship with my guardians was always strictly professional. For better or for worse.

For the next few years, my work was press. Late night interviews and daytime talk shows were my gigs, and I studied with Ana during the day. Fox decided we (me) were too well-known to attend school, so we learned with Beth and private tutors at home. Ana flourished, swimming through grade levels easily, while I applied myself to what needed to be done, although not with the same enthusiasm I had for acting.

When we were fifteen, Fox wrote a new television show with twin leads, just for us. I think they were tired of waiting for Ana to bring in money from other studio jobs, so instead they wrote a show in which they didn’t have to pay their leads. The show was humorous and well-received. You may remember it. Anastasia and I did well. It was great fun acting with my sister again, and her comedic timing has always been impeccable.

Upon our eighteenth birthday, we were emancipated, much to Fox’s chagrin. I would have stayed until age twenty-one, but Ana was eager to forge her own path. We now had access to the percentage of our earnings legally mandated to be set aside for us. Our characters were killed off and replaced with male leads: the Colby twins. Fox was hoping to keep the momentum going, as Dr. Who had managed to do years before with new leads, but ratings plummeted after we left. The show only lasted one more season. This ending was bittersweet. I was sorry to disappoint Mr. Declan, the board, and the fans, but being with Ana was most important to me. And Beth was so proud of us. She made the transition more sweet than bitter.

Ever the scholar, Ana applied and was accepted to St. John’s College at the University of Oxford. We were all so proud. I did my best to follow and was accepted into the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts. Mr. Declan threw us a party, Delilah Banks wrote a card, and Beth retired. To Fulmer, UK. Coincidentally.

For the next three years, we studied: Ana art history, me theater arts. I drove to Oxford every weekend I could. Sometimes we would meet at Beth’s cottage in the middle, and, even more rarely, Ana would have time to visit me in London. Holidays were precious, and we spent them together, exploring castles, going to shows in the West End, hiking with Beth, or crossing to Paris in the Chunnel.

The summer before our final year, Ana brought an extra person along on our holiday excursions. His name was John, and he studied mathematics. Ana was good enough to never make me feel like a third wheel (if she could help it), but the dynamic had shifted. No longer was I the best companion for my sister.

But John was good, and he was good for Anastasia. They viewed the world through different lenses but managed to see the same scene. Together, their outlook on life was better than either’s was alone. After a while, I couldn’t begrudge her this relationship. They were happy and in love, and they made everyone around them happy. Still, I visited Beth and her cottage more often during my final year at RADA.

At RADA, I unlearned some bad television-acting habits and was welcomed into the world of the theater. Movie sets and TV studios were my world, but the stage was fresh. I could sing into the dark auditorium, feeling my lungs expel power, much like they had during my childhood horror movie days. But this was healthier and more emotionally expansive. You could sing joy, sing fear, sing anger, sing hurt, sing exuberance! And you could stay with the same company for months. Each scene—the fun, the challenging, the boring—you got to do each night, over and over again, until it was perfect every day, but always a living thing.

I auditioned for show after show on the West End during that year, and, finally, the day after graduation, I booked the role of Juliet in the new adaptation of Romeo and Juliet. John proposed to Anastasia. Their wedding took place three weeks after my opening night. My costume was so lovely, I was very tempted to wear that.

For three years I had that role, an extraordinarily long time for an original cast member to stay on, but I was enjoying myself. Every night I fell in love, had (two!) sword fights, and cheated death. (The Bard would be horrified.) Meanwhile, Anastasia found a job at a museum in London. I was in the same city as my sister again, and it felt good. Dodging the immovable shows and rehearsals in my schedule, I visited Ana and John in their flat. Game nights were my respite. Beth visited every few months, but we were grown now, and she had her gardening community in Fulmer to think about.

As the years passed, Anastasia settled into family life, and I... settled. As she blossomed in her stability, I began to wither in my stagnation. But perhaps wither isn’t the right word. I was getting twitchy.

Finally, I decided I wanted to give movies a go again. (My West End performances hadn’t been enough to land me a spot on Graham Norton’s couch yet, I rationalized to John.) I alerted the producers of my intention to resign a week after my sister announced her pregnancy. My nephew was born the night of my last show. (He’s always had an interesting sense of timing and irony. I think he might turn out to be a philosopher.)

Back in the States, in New York, I had little luck at my movie auditions. I moved to auditioning for guest-starring roles on every procedural I could think of. These were more successful. I was in five episodes of a CW sci-fi show. I video chatted with Ana, John, and baby Edwin once a week. I also booked a leading role in a new off-Broadway production. This is what I was devoting my time to when I got the call from Fox.

They offered me the leading role in a new show they assured me would be a hit, saying that I was their first choice. Skeptical but intrigued, I agreed to read the script. It was fantastic! Characters were deep, dialogue was snappy, and the potential was endless. I loved the character from the first page. Her name was Natasha, and she suddenly finds herself a single mother after her partner ends their relationship to pursue humanitarian work. She’s torn because she resents him for leaving her but respects his instinct to help others in need. It’s just that she suddenly finds herself in need. That’s why it was called Natasha in Need. Each episode opened with “Need” being scribbled over and a more fitting word for the episode being inserted. I am still hopeful that this project will one day be fulfilled.

Encouraged by the successes of Anastasia and I, the company wanted to birth their next Hollywood babies. NBC, ABC, and CBS all have dozens, but Fox was intentional about its brand being seen as family oriented. They wanted to show the world the effort and nurture they gave their babies. This would be only its third set since the practice began.