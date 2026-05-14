Story Summary: Algorithms judge our resumes, so why not Bot the Bot? (Scroll Down to Read)

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Help Wanted. Really? by William S. Hubbartt

“Why do the news reports keep saying there’s a shortage of workers?” Twenty-two-year-old Cindy Jansen pulled her hands upward running her fingers through the dark blonde locks of mussed hair. “I keep sending out résumés and nobody ever answers.”

Her face glowed from the blueish light from the laptop computer on her crossed legs in the darkened bedroom. The green numbers on the alarm clock next to the bed silently flashed from 1:59 to 2:00. She tapped a few more key strokes and then with her center finger banged the Enter key to send another résumé into the electronic never land that is the job market in 2022.

She rubbed her sore eyes and blew the bangs from her forehead in exasperation. “It’s now six months since graduation and I still can’t find a job!” She slapped the top down on the computer and pushed it across the bedcovers toward the clock.

The cellphone lying on the bed between her legs chirped. It was a text from best friend Jeanie. “u still up?”

Cindy’s thumbs danced a reply. “yep sending resumes”

“I thought u had a job lined up?”

“interview only never called me no word nada”

“I gotta go in early tomorrow they’re hiring here did ya apply?

“yep - no reply - ghosted me”

“sorry TTYL”

In the morning over oatmeal and orange juice, Mom asked Cindy how the job search was going. Cindy shook her head in dismay. “Nothing yet.”

“Sweetie, you should talk to your brother. He’s got that great job at SuperStore. I’m sure he’ll have some ideas. He’s stopping by for dinner tonight.”

Later in the evening, Cindy and brother Jordan were talking in the family room while mindlessly watching game show contestants pushing obnoxious sounding buzzers to be the first to answer questions from the smiling host of the current events program called “News or Noise?”

“So, what’s happening, Sis? Ma says you can’t find a job.” Older brother Jordan always seemed to have it together.

Cindy could feel her ears redden. Why couldn’t Mom let me do this my way? “Uhm, some of us just have to work a little harder, things don’t come as easy as it does for you.”

“Hey, Sis. I’m trying to help. Give me some slack.”

“Well, I’ve been sending résumés out since I graduated in June. I hear all this talk about jobs going unfilled, everybody’s hiring. But all I get is ghosted.”

“They’ve called it the ‘great resignation.’ We’ve lost a few people at my place. They’re hiring. Lot of places are hiring. Restaurants, stores, they all need people.”

“But I send résumés every day. I’m on all the job sites. Indeed, Monster, Career Builder, Glassdoor. A lot of listings want you to fill out an on-line application. Takes forever to answer all those questions. Why can’t they just read my résumé?”

“What are you looking for?”

“Anything. Trainee, customer service, remote, computer.” Cindy shook her head and ran her fingers through her hair in frustration just talking about it.

Jordan’s eyes took a measure of his younger sister just out of college. “Bet you were hoping for that work from home fifteen hours a week job paying one hundred grand, right?”

“What? No. But Jordy, I don’t wanna be no waitress or store clerk, no minimum wage flunky.”

“Lot of places are raising wages, some fifteen dollars an hour or more. Makes it hard on the current employees who started two—three years ago before COVID. Now, new people are coming in making more than others who’ve been there for three years and proven themselves.”

“But I don’t get any answer. No interviews. Nothing.”

“Let me see your résumé.”

Cindy’s thumbs tapped her cellphone and she showed a copy of her résumé. It listed her 2021 liberal arts degree from State University and a couple of part-time seasonal jobs from summer camp and at the local drive-in restaurant.

“Well, no wonder. Your résumé says you’re qualified for the very jobs you don’t want. And there’s nothing on the résumé that says you have skills for the jobs that you’re seeking.”

Cindy shrugged her shoulders. Her eyes moistened; a tear rolled down her cheek. She rubbed it away with the back of her hand. Jordan reached out and touched his younger sister on the arm as he gave what he hoped was a supportive smile.

Jordan asked a few questions about her best and worst courses in school, her interests, likes and dislikes, and how she felt about the part-time jobs that she had worked. He ended with, “What kind of jobs have you been applying for?”

“Send me an e-mail copy of your résumé. I’m gonna tweak it, make it stronger, add an objective and some buzzwords. You like dealing with people and you like using the computer. So, we’ll emphasize those two points and look for jobs that feature those elements.”

The next day he came by after dinner and presented three résumé samples and three application letters. One focused on her interests in dealing with people, another on her interest in working with the computer on the job, and a third that combined both elements.

“Wow! That’s me? How can I apply for three different jobs?”

“Every job has some parts of these job tasks. We’re just emphasizing your strengths and experience. See these buzzwords. Look for job ads seeking these skills. If you see a job that looks interesting, tailor your cover letter and résumé to add the buzzwords used in their ad.”

“Why?”

Jordan assumed an arms-crossed posture that reminded Cindy of their father, one of those look down-your-nose-knowing looks that without words says listen to what I say. “All the companies now use what is called applicant tracking software to keep track of all the thousands of résumés that they receive from internet advertising. That means that the computer scans your résumé or application first before any person in human resources sees it. They let the computer scan and reject 990 applications and sort the top ten that go into the consider file.”

Cindy gasped in surprise. “Really?”

“That’s why you weren’t getting any replies. Your old résumé didn’t list the skills and experience using the right buzzwords. It went to the reject pile. You need to put those buzzwords from their ad into your application or letter or even a customized copy of your résumé. In my job at Superstore, I work with similar software systems that target the company’s ads to the customers, on their computers and their cell phones.”

“You really do that?” Cindy now understood what her brother did on his job.

“When you do a computer or phone search for something, like, uh, make-up or something, did you ever notice that those kinds of ads pop up on your screen? Making that happen was my job last year. That was done by cookies, a computer code that attaches to each phone or computer that visits a website. Now, we’re getting more and more automated. Using the same concepts, the software used by human resources eliminates 95% of applicants to get to the top 5%; those are the ones who get the interviews.

“Now, start a new job search with these thoughts in mind. Find the jobs you want, use the best résumé of the three samples and even tweak it if needed, and apply. Remember, a computer is going to try to match the words in the résumé to the words in the company’s job description. Good luck.” Jordan gave his sister a hug and was out the door.

By the end of the following week, Cindy had received a telephone call and answered five-or-six queries. The recruiter said that various candidates were being interviewed and they will be in touch about the next step. After the call, Cindy thought about how the recruiter had a funny sounding voice, kind of like talking to someone through a tube.

By Friday, Cindy received a text message. “Received your resume. Very impressive. I would like to schedule a video interview. Are you available at 9:00 Monday, the 10th? You will need to access Groups Software. Please confirm ASAP. Myrna.”

Cindy tapped a reply. “Hi Myrna, confirming 9:00 Monday, the 10th. I’ll be on Groups.”

Excited about two interview responses within the first week using the new résumé, Cindy tapped a text to her brother. “Hi Jordy. I had a phone interview Thur. And on Mon, I’m scheduled for a video interview with another company.”

On Monday morning, Cindy was getting ready for the job interview. The laptop was on, logged in to Groups, and she was dressed for an interview like her brother had suggested. Jordan had said that he would stop by for moral support.

When the meeting notice came on, she clicked to enter the meeting. She saw what looked like an avatar and not a real person. Was this a computer image of Myrna she wondered? Yet the image talked and made facial gestures with eye and mouth movements that matched the words. Cindy had done video meetings before, especially during the COVID-19 lock down period when everybody was on virtual meetings for school lessons.

Cindy at first felt uncomfortable but did her best to answer each question. Just as the interview was ending, Jordy came tiptoeing in. He held his finger to his lips and gestured to Cindy to focus on the screen in front of her. He watched from the perimeter of the room out of the camera’s viewing range. He heard as the employer interviewer finished with closing remarks.

“Thank you, Cindy for taking the time to speak with us. You have provided valuable insights to help us evaluate your experience and abilities. We will contact you about the next step as we make our employee selection decisions. The video meeting will end now. Good bye.”

Jordan gritted his teeth and tightened his fist, bouncing up and down on tiptoes until he saw that Cindy had cut the feed to the meeting and looked up at her brother.

“Dammit! Dammit! Dammit!” Jordan exploded, his face becoming beet red. In two strides he was next to his sister looking at the small laptop screen.

“Wha… what’s the matter, Jordy?”

“How could they do that to you? Did they tell you that you were going to be interviewed by a fricken computer?”

“What?” Cindy’s mouth dropped. “That was a computer? How do you know?”

“There was no person there on the screen, right? Was it a caricature, or an avatar?”

“Well, there was a person there, kinda like a cartoon character, but not funny. She was pretty, really. And she talked and had expressions like you or me—”

“But you knew that was not a real person, right?” The redness in his face had faded to a milder pink.

“Well, something seemed different, I guess.”

“You know when you call the phone company for service that you’re talking to a Bot, right?”

“Huh? What? Well, I guess so. They do sound kinda funny too. Not funny funny, but different than when you or I talk on the phone. So, what’s—”

“All the big companies are doing away with person-to-person customer service. Those jobs are being replaced by robots. They call them Bots.”

“So…?”

“Now, they’ve gone from having a virtual assistant like Siri or Alexa that can answer your questions, give directions, or perform pre-programmed tasks to creating a computer Bot that uses artificial intelligence to ask job interview questions, evaluate candidates, and make selections!” Jordy was getting worked up again, his fist pumping the air as his face reddened again.

Drawn to the noise, Jordan and Cindy’s mother and father were now at the door to the den where she had set up for the interview.

“Did they tell you that you were being interviewed by a Bot? No. You said it was somebody named Myrna, right? And Myrna texted you to set the appointment and then interviewed you. Aaahhh! They did this to my baby sister!”

“What do you mean?” asked Cindy.

“I know what this is because I do it for my marketing job.”

“But I’ve read some of the articles,” said Dad. “AI is supposed to be objective, based on the data, not based on unconscious bias that causes interviewers to make discriminatory employment decisions without even realizing it. The computers can process thousands of data sets in seconds, whereas a recruiter has to look at each résumé and decide ‘Go’ and ‘No Go’ and then winnow the field before interviews can begin. There’s got to be a better and faster way.”

“I’ll show them,” fumed Jordan. “I can write algorithms and code too. I’ll create a job applicant Bot that can read Cindy’s résumé and then check the job ads, find a company and research all of its annual report data and all the news briefs about the company on the internet. Then it will Bot to Bot, questions and answers on an equal footing.”

“Oh my,” said Mom.

Jordan was now glowing from an adrenaline rush. “Move over, Bill Gates. I’ll create the Job Finder Bot App. Imagine! One for every phone in the world, only $9.99. The sign will say ‘Over fifteen billion sold!’”

Discussion Questions (Leave a comment!)

Do you think it is fair to use computer algorithms to sift through large amounts of human data, such as job or college applications, to do an initial cut of potential applicants? If you were a job recruiter who received 200 résumés for every job opening, what method would you use to initially screen out applicants? Are there character traits a live person can see on paper that a computer algorithm would miss? What traits might those be and how would you spot them? Is it ethical for Jordon to write an optimized job application bot to counter the hiring bots? Why might it not be ethical? Business owners sometimes use their superior capitalization to their benefit when dealing with workers. Is the advent of AI and machine learning simply a modern extension of that capitalization benefit over workers? Is that a bad thing?

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