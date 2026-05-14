After Dinner Conversation® - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story

After Dinner Conversation® - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story

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Dave Ekstrum's avatar
Dave Ekstrum
2d

If you are a hiring manager frustrated because you're not finding the applicants you want, talk to HR. They are likely screening out people you would hire. Everyone I know has talked to someone who said, "you'd be perfect for this job we have open. You should apply!" Only that person did apply and got filtered out. This was happening before the current AI trend. Also, some of this is blatant age discrimination. You should think about that as well.

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@pbradmo's avatar
@pbradmo
2d

Businesses think it reduces costs if a machine can sift through applications without them having to hire a human being and pay them wages to do the same thing. Whether or not I think it's ethical, this is what they're doing and it won't stop. It's also partly because every job has an unbelievable amount of applications, so there's no way every single one of them will get individual consideration. You basically have to have an insider advocating for you or a tremendous amount of experience in the field + magic abilities with the kind of buzzwords that AI looks for. It's really dystopian.

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