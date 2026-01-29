Story Summary: A corporation has cracked the code to making everyone completely happy, all of the time. (Scroll Down To Read)

Hedonics, Inc by Tommy Blanchard

Liz’s gaze fixated on the patient’s face as the surgeon drove an electrode deep into his brain. A skull clamp held the patient’s head in place as the medical staff operated behind him.

Frank sat beside Liz in the frigid observation room. He was dressed in the usual formal business wear he wore even back in their grad school days. He bounced in his seat with excitement as they watched the surgery through tinted glass.

Liz hadn’t known what to expect when Frank had announced his secret project, Rapture, was ready for a test-run, but she certainly hadn’t expected brain surgery. She shuddered. The patient was on end-of-life care, but even so, surgery seemed unnecessarily risky for something that wouldn’t improve his health.

The surgeon’s voice crackled through the intercom. “The electrode is in the nucleus accumbens now.” He stopped and checked a small device next to the patient’s head. “Baseline measurement of 460.3 hedons-per-hour. Activating stimulation.” The surgeon nodded to an assistant, who flipped a switch.

The patient’s jaw went slack and his eyes glazed over.

Liz stood up. She frantically looked around at the medical staff, trying to discern if something had gone wrong. Her heart was in her throat. She turned to Frank. “Is he okay?”

Frank didn’t respond. He had leaned forward and watched the surgery suite intently.

The surgeon again checked the device next to the patient’s head. His voice came through the intercom. “The reading is stable at 8.3 kilo-hedons-per-hour.”

Frank let out a whoop. Liz’s mind reeled. She and Frank had developed the methods for measuring hedons—a precise measurement of how much pleasure one was feeling based on brain activity. The only readings she had seen approaching these levels were the experimental subjects in the midst of sexual climax. To see it sustained over time was unheard of.

“Is it safe to keep this up for so long?” she asked, trying not to let her discomfort creep into her voice.

Frank nodded. “We’re well within the safety limits established by simulations. It’s working as planned. Project Rapture is finally a reality.”

Liz’s spine tingled as a thread of drool made its way down from the patient’s mouth. “You plan to keep him like this?”

“Yep. We’ll pump in IV fluids and nutrients to keep his body going so he can experience pure bliss 24/7.”

Liz couldn’t believe it. “We’re supposed to make people happier,” she said softly.

Frank frowned and looked at her. “And we are. He’s totally blissed out.”

Liz shook her head. “I’m not sure the hedon reading even makes sense here. You’re directly stimulating the brain’s pleasure circuit, and measuring the activity in that same area. Of course it’s going to be highly activated. You’re gaming the system.”

Frank didn’t hide the frustration in his voice. “We agreed when we established Hedonics that creating hedons was our goal. Now you’re upset that I’ve found an efficient way of doing it?”

He had a point. They had started Hedonics to combat the growing melancholy pervading society. Increased automation in the past decade led to a feeling of purposelessness in the population. The foundation’s mission was to find—or invent—the most efficient ways of creating happiness, and then provide it to society at scale. Hedons were written directly into that mission. It was the yardstick for measuring their success—and determined how their funding was allocated to projects.

Frank had certainly found an efficient method of generating hedons. But it felt all wrong.

“Look at that guy, Frank. He’s comatose. Is this really a success?” Liz asked. Even if this project was only an alternative to other pain management for those on end-of-life care, it made her uncomfortable to think Frank would use Hedonics resources to pursue it further.

“I’m just going by the numbers. More hedons mean more happiness in the world, and that’s an objectively good thing. A hedon’s a hedon.” Frank replied. He turned back towards the surgery suite, signaling that he considered the conversation over.

Liz took another look at the patient. His eyes were rolled back in his head. She knew Frank well enough to know she wouldn’t get through to him. She grabbed her bag. “I have work to do,” she said, and walked out of the observation room.

Seeing the progress on Rapture had rattled Liz. Her project, Athena, was struggling. If successful, it would take the guesswork out of depression treatment. Depression rates had skyrocketed in recent years. Coming up with a better treatment, especially the traditionally untreatable cases, would help a huge segment of society.

Plus it would help her son.

She ground her teeth as she looked at the data on her screen.

“Mom, hurry this up,” Matt’s voice echoed out of the imaging chamber.

“Just a few more minutes,” Liz said. He complained about these sessions, but he always agreed to participate. He knew how important it was to her. Liz appreciated it—they had hundreds of other participants, but Matt was easy. He was always available since he was taking a year off between high school and college. And if Athena worked for anyone, Liz wanted to make sure it worked for him. “For this next scan, think happy thoughts.”

“Happy thoughts like that this is over?” Matt said.

Liz rolled her eyes. At least Matt was showing some of his old humor. Maybe the new treatment was working after all.

“Whatever makes you happy. We just want a scan of a positive brain state.”

Matt indicated his readiness and the scanner whirred. A lab tech read off the analysis. “Major divergence in glutamatergic synaptic connections between simulations and actual.”

Liz sighed. They had used billions of high-fidelity simulations to project how Matt’s brain would respond to the effects of different molecules combined with various other sensory or behavioral therapies. They were searching the space of possible treatment combinations for one optimized for Matt’s specific disorder and neural chemistry.

The simulations always found some new treatment that was supposed to greatly improve his depression. Yet, just like all the other subjects in her studies, Matt’s actual brain didn’t behave as the simulations predicted. Some small difference between the starting conditions of the simulations and Matt’s actual brain, combined with the complexity of the system, caused them to rapidly diverge. While the simulated brains showed a reduction in symptoms, Matt’s depression remained.

“Mom, seriously, are we almost done?”

“Almost,” she replied. For today, at least. Liz had to write up her results for the quarterly report. She had hoped this last scan would show some progress that she could include.

Matt wiggled a bit in the chamber, causing the scanner to lose its reference points.

“If you kept still this would go faster,” Liz said.

“You’re not going to fix me.”

Ice crept up Liz’s spine and a lump formed in her throat. She tried to keep her voice steady. “I’m not trying to fix you, honey.”

“I’m not an idiot.”

Liz didn’t know how to respond. She tried to focus on what she was doing but found herself shaking. This was all she knew how to do to help him. If this didn’t work—if it couldn’t work—she worried what his future would hold.

She continued to work in silence. At least Matt stayed still for the rest of the session.

Liz returned to her seat in the boardroom across from Frank. She had just completed her presentation on the quarterly progress of Athena. It was just her, Frank, and Trustee in the room. Of course, Trustee wasn’t physically present—it being software, after all—but a holographic representation of it sat at the head of the table.

The donors who had gifted Hedonics its endowment had wanted an objective process to direct the foundation. Trustee was created to be that objective process—as an artificial intelligence, it lacked the potential conflicts of interest of flesh-and-blood humans. It allocated the foundation’s resources to most efficiently achieve its mission: the generation of as many hedons as possible.

The seconds ticked by and Liz felt herself starting to sweat as she waited for the response to her report. Trustee wasn’t ever chatty and didn’t speak until it had converged on what it deemed an optimal judgment.

“Thank you for your report. Frank, please update us on Rapture.” Liz sighed in relief. She knew her results weren’t great. At this point, the lack of reaction was the best she could hope for.

Frank stood and started speaking as a slide appeared on the screen. “You can see the results confirm the pilot’s findings—we are creating far more hedons, more quickly and cheaply, than Hedonics has managed with any other project. With further refinements, we could increase the cost efficiency, allowing us to vastly increase the scale of the operation.” Frank’s project was being tested in a dozen hospice care facilities across North Carolina and now had a few hundred participants.

Frank continued through his presentation, detailing results and a proposed budget for further research and refinements. Liz shifted in her seat. The relative success of Project Rapture so far made her uncomfortable. Not only did it make Athena look bad in comparison, but she also worried about what it meant for the direction of Hedonics. Their funding was zero-sum—more money for one project meant other projects would receive fewer resources.

“Has anyone opted out after starting Rapture?” she asked. Maybe something in the retention numbers would show a weakness in the program.

“The only retention issues stem from the high mortality rate in the hospice care population—that turnover is expected. Voluntary retention has been one-hundred percent. Each month, we stop the stimulation and ask the patient if they want to continue. All of them very enthusiastically do.”

Liz raised an eyebrow. “It sounds like people become completely dependent once they’re on it. Are you sure this is better than, say, pumping people up on morphine?”

“From a hedon generation perspective, this is an order of magnitude more effective than the strongest opiates. Plus it’s sustainable and lacks the side effects or tolerance development issues of drugs.” Frank beamed.

Liz struggled to find a way to articulate the problems with Rapture in a way Trustee and Frank would accept. There didn’t seem to be a way—it was inarguable that Rapture showed more promise for raw hedon generation than any of their other projects, and she knew Frank and Trustee didn’t share her discomfort with the project methods itself. Before she could think of a way to challenge Frank again, Trustee spoke up.

“Frank, thank you for the update. We approve your request for more research funding.”

Liz let out a defeated sigh. Frank was grinning ear to ear.

Matt was having one of his bad days. Liz couldn’t convince him to get out of bed. He lay there, listless, staring at the wall. She sat with him for a while, feeling helpless.

Liz walked down the hall to her office. She had to solve the simulation divergence problem. The only way she could help Matt and get Hedonics on the right track towards actually doing good was to make progress on Athena. But without Matt, she didn’t have a research subject.

Still, she could make progress on the optimization algorithms that searched the realm of possible treatments. Maybe if they were better at finding stable solutions that were robust to a wider range of starting states, the difficulty of exactly replicating such a chaotic system wouldn’t be such an issue.

The difficult part of the algorithm was defining the right search space. Define it too loosely, and it could come up with bizarre suggested treatments that didn’t make physical sense. Put in too many constraints and you could miss potentially promising solutions.

Liz ran the most recent version of the algorithm. To her surprise, it quickly converged on a solution. She groaned at the results—she had given the algorithm too much leeway. It found a form of direct stimulation to the nucleus accumbens that would reduce depression symptoms. It was the simulated version of Rapture.

But maybe that was the only real solution for Matt. She had been trying for so long, and he was still so unhappy. Maybe Frank was right—maybe hedons were all that mattered. The best thing for Matt might be putting an electrode in his brain and letting him experience pure pleasure.

Liz shook her head to rid herself of the image of Matt, glassy-eyed and drooling. No, that couldn’t be a life worth living. She went back through her code, looking for the bug. She still had a lot of work to do.

Frank was showing yet another set of impressive results from Rapture in the boardroom. Impressive if hedon-generation was what you cared about, at least. Liz found it disheartening. Rapture was out of the testing phase. Tens of thousands were now on Rapture, a number projected to grow exponentially.

It seemed like Frank had wrapped up. Liz stood up to leave when he raised his hand to stop her. “One more thing.”

Liz frowned and retook her seat. He already covered all of the major results, what else could he talk about?

“I’m sure you’ve seen the positive press coverage we’ve received. People love Rapture. We’ve heard from healthy people that they want to experience it.”

He’s acting like the fact that people are so miserable they want to escape life is a good thing, Liz thought.

“Of course, we don’t have plans to expand to everyone just yet, but we do have one important expansion announcement. We’ve made a deal with Medicare, Medicaid, and all of the major private insurers. Thanks to the reduction in costs from our efficiency improvements, Rapture is now significantly cheaper than typical treatment for several chronic issues. As such, insurance providers will now cover the costs of Rapture as treatment not only for end-of-life pain management but also severe chronic pain and mood disorders.”

“Jesus Christ,” Liz’s mouth went dry. The room spun.

Frank spoke directly to Trustee. “The biggest inefficiency we have in Project Rapture is mortality in the hospice market. Not only would expanding into mood disorders be partially funded by the insurers, but the market is larger and turnover will be far slower. We’re projecting a tenfold increase in hedon-generation in the first year, with continued fast growth for many years following.”

“What the fuck! You’re going too far, Frank.” Liz felt herself shaking.

Frank’s eyebrows raised and he paused a moment. He didn’t meet Liz’s eyes, but then he spoke calmly. “We know this works. Why keep it restricted to the dying?”

“Because at least it makes dying people more comfortable. This is using people who have long lives ahead of them.”

“We’re not snatching people up from the streets. We only treat those that ask for it.”

Liz wanted to pull her hair out. “This doesn’t make the world a better place, this is making people into vegetables to increase some calculated number.”