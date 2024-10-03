Hello everyone,

I’m making this week’s paid post a freebie. Feel free to show your support (see buttons below). Every bit helps!

Big news: We have selected six nominees for the Pushcart Prize!

Also, After Dinner Conversation is looking for acquisitions readers to help us decide which story submissions get published. No experience required, just a keen eye for stories that makes you think. If you’re interested in volunteering (this is how I started!), just shoot Kolby an email and he’ll get you set up. There has been talk of putting a pause on new submissions since it’s not nice to make writers wait forever for a response. We could really use your help!

Get 30 day free trial

Donate via website

Thanks for reading, sharing, and re-stacking this post!

Ti…