Story Summary: The narrator decides to stop in for breakfast at a small-town diner and must come to terms with Elroy Goddard. (Scroll Down To Read)

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Gardenia by Garrett Elms

Mike left the motel in Kirksville around seven thirty Sunday morning and drove for two hours before arriving in Gardenia. The town itself wasn’t much to look at, with a population barely reaching seven thousand, but the community was diverse and bustling. Downtown was full of cars, new and vintage, shining and busted. Each shop seemed to be full of people, all chatting in casual tones of acquaintance. Even as a grown man, Mike felt an odd sense of intimidation. Though he wasn’t planning on stopping until Wichita, Mike decided to stop in for breakfast at one of the local diners, all of which seemed to have business.

Mike half expected the customers to stop eating and stare at him as he walked in, but aside from a few friendly smiles, nobody seemed to notice him. He sat at the bar on a swiveling stool with leather that felt thirty years old. A waitress who looked about seventeen immediately skipped over.

“Hi!” she said. Mike waited for her to say something else.

“Hello,” he said to break the following silence.

“Is this your first time?”

“First time here or in the town?”

“Both I guess,” she giggled. Usually this sort of conversation annoyed Mike, but something about the girl had an aura of authenticity, so he smiled back.

“Well, yes to both.”

“Alrighty! Here’s the menu, call me over when you’re ready. Coffee first?”

“Yes please.”

The girl giggled again and left to get a mug. Mike scanned the menu. It was covered with tiny print, detailing everything from biscuits and gravy to salmon on bagels. It was very different from what Mike was used to: artisan parchment paper with minimalist fonts, all organic with gluten-free options, of course. The laminate had yellow cracks in the corners and the border was made with the same red leather as the seat of the stools.

“If I could suggest somethin’,” he heard a voice say, “get the blueberry pancakes. Best in the state, I could promise you that.”

Mike lowered the menu and saw an older man with bulky glasses and a flannel shirt, buttoned to the top and folded sleeves. His forearms stuck out in thin jabs covered with veins and ended in gnarled-jointed hands. His face was smooth, and Mike could tell he shaved that morning. If he leaned forward enough, he’d probably smell Aqua Velva.

“Is that so,” Mike asked. “I’ll be honest. I haven’t had blueberry pancakes in years. Might as well, right? When in Rome.”

“Not from here, are ya?”

“No, Chicago. Heading down to Oklahoma City for a job.”

“Bit out of the way ain’t it? Most folks cut through Hannibal.”

“My sister goes to Truman, in Kirksville. I stopped to see her.”

“My, oh my.” The man’s voice wavered the way old preachers’ do sometimes. “I didn’t know that school still stood on God’s Earth.” He laughed a slow, dry laugh. The waitress returned with the coffee, and Mike drank.

“So,” the man said, “what do you think of our town here? Gardenia?”

“It’s very nice. Everyone seems to know each other.”

“We do, Lord we do. Most of us been ‘round here for years. Some of us older mutts been here even longer.” He laughed again.

“These older buildings are beautiful,” Mike said. “They all locally owned?”

The old man glared politely at Mike to see if he was serious then bent over, laughing harder and drier than before.

“My,” he laughed. “My, oh my. You really never even heard of Gardenia. You don’t know Elroy.”

“Elroy?”

“Elroy Goddard. Oh, that man, he’s the chief benefactor ‘round here. All the shops you see here, all the eatin’ places. Lord, he funds them all.”

“Really? What’s he do?”

“Do? What he don’t do, that’s the question. That man grows crops, he sells vehicles, he builds houses. Hell, you’re sittin’ in his place right now. He owns all these places. That little girl who just gave you coffee, she his niece or granddaughter or somethin’ like that.”

“He sounds interesting. I’d like to meet him.”

“Oh, you and me both, partner.”

“What do you mean?”

“Never met the man.”

“You’ve never met Elroy? How do you know so much about him?”

“Hell, er’body does. Gardenia’s his town, practically.”

“Doesn’t he ever come in here? Couldn’t you introduce yourself?”

“Never comes in here, no sir. Stays home. He lives up north of town. Big ol’ house. So I hear. Never been there, myself.”

Now Mike waited to see if the man was joking, but he unfolded a newspaper and began reading with dark eyes behind crooked lenses. Mike laughed to himself and the waitress returned.

* * *

“Made up your mind yet, newbie?” She giggled.

“Yes, blueberry pancakes.” Mike nodded at the old man.

“Good choice, sir,” the waitress said and began to walk away, but Mike stopped her.

“Actually, miss. You know Elroy Goddard too, right?”

“Oh,” she smiled. “Of course I know him. He’s my uncle, after all.”

“What’s he like? Could I meet him?”

“Sorry sir, I’ve never even met him.”

“What? How’s that possible? He’s your uncle,” Mike insisted.

“Well, he’s not really my uncle. He helped my parents out before I was born. Sold them their land. They always called him my uncle. Most kids do, actually. He got me this job, too.”

“How did he do that if he never met you?”

“Well,” she shifted a bit. “He gave me the opportunity, I guess. I applied and all. But I wouldn’t live here if my parents didn’t have the land. And I wouldn’t have a place to work if he didn’t build the diner. So, here I am.”

She seemed a bit embarrassed explaining it all. Mike sat back without really looking at her. She smiled awkwardly and began walking away.

“It sounds like you got the job yourself,” Mike said, more to himself than to the waitress.

“Suppose so,” she said. “Those pancakes will be right out.”

* * *