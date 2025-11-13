From After Dinner Conversation author Adam Strassberg. Available now for the winter holidays!

📖 Weekly Short Story

First Gold by Bob Beach

“Hey, Evan, you missed all the excitement Saturday night.” Connor McKee stood at the opening to Evan Moore’s cubicle, making faces at the mug of bitter agency coffee in his hand. “I can’t believe you didn’t show!”

Evan didn’t look up from his monitor. “The in-laws are in town. Dana’s dad insisted on taking us out to Mancy’s and the symphony.” Not only did he miss the Ad Club dinner, he had to spend the night listening to the old bastard wail about the lamestream media and their fake news.

“You skipped the awards dinner for your in-laws? Wow, that’s dedication. Anyway, congratulations, man, that’s terrific! Nice piece!” He turned to leave.

“Congratulations? What for?” Evan lifted his head from Adobe Illustrator, where he was putting the finishing touches on a logo design for Hanover Construction.

“The award. Didn’t you know? You got a gold medal Saturday!”

Evan’s heart locked up and his mouth went dry. A gold? Me? He spun around on his chair. But then he remembered he hadn’t entered anything.

“I did? What for?”

“Yeah, a gold medal. For the Atkins poster.”

Evan felt an icy hand grab his spine. Not the Atkins poster. No. He had that handled. “But I didn’t enter that. I had Kathy pull it.”

“Well, lucky for you she didn’t pull hard enough—it got a gold. Your first, isn’t it?”

“Jesus Christ.” Even jumped up and waddled across the bullpen toward Kathy’s office. The large, open area was dimly lighted to avoid screen glare and distraction for the designers. Although he never found it a distraction and wondered if the real reason wasn’t just to save on electricity. For privacy, the space was divided into small cubicles with five-foot fabric-covered walls, which gave about as much privacy as a half-open bathroom door.

A half dozen designers tapped intently away at their keyboards. Oversize screens flashed and beeped and belched video into the semi-darkness as he passed. A colony of moles sifting for precious metals: gold, silver, bronze.

“Hey, Evan, congratulations!” called someone from a cubicle.

He popped his head into Kathy’s doorway. The administrative staff had their own individual offices, with four walls and a door that actually closed, as though they were more important to the agency than the designers who created the product. “Didn’t you pull the Atkins poster from the entry pile?”

Kathy looked up and nodded. “Yeah. Isn’t that what you wanted?”

“How could it win an award, then?”

“Damn, it did, didn’t it?” Kathy thought a moment. “The client must have entered it himself. It was somebody from Atkins that accepted the award. Congratulations, by the way. Is that your first gold?”

By the time she was finished speaking, Evan was halfway back to his workstation. Crap. The first gold was the passage to manhood as a designer, the coming of age, the signaling of a future star. Something he chased as hard as any of the other creatives. But this sure as hell wasn’t the way to do it. If only he hadn’t been so wiped out. If only he’d had more time. This would hang over his head for a month, maybe longer, until he was sure nobody had caught on. Well, hell—everybody did it. Why should he sweat?

Connor had moved on by the time he got back to his cubicle. Evan watched him drift through the bullpen, looking more like an account executive than a writer, with his tailored jackets and Stephano Ricci ties. Connor was tall and slim, built for fashion. Evan Moore was less tall (he didn’t like the word short) and burly (he didn’t like the word pudgy) and his closet was filled with X sizes in heavy fabric, like denim shirts and pants, to disguise unflattering bulges. On the positive side, denim wore like iron and only needed washing once a month or so. And denim was never out of style in the bullpen.

The Atkins poster was going to be a problem. Evan wasn’t among the creative stars of the agency and everybody knew it. He was a competent designer but not brilliant, certainly not anyone’s candidate to win a gold medal at the ad show. In fact, this might be his only chance to snag a medal of any kind, ever.

He never dreamed that piece would win an award, but damn! If nobody caught on, it would be so cool to have just one really great design in his portfolio, one big award. Even if it wasn’t really his.

Evan settled down again to the Hanover logo. When this was finished, he’d have a set of four alternative designs to hand to the account guy—Webster had been nagging him about this for three days. His mouse flew around the pad, adding line, color, typography. In a moment, the problem of the Atkins poster faded away and the soft background murmur of the bullpen faded.

This version of the Hanover design was a three-dimensional block “H” in perspective that looked formed of concrete. He’d found a terrific color combination—a medium grayish-green face with the sides and top in a slightly darker grayish blue—very contemporary, a sophisticated look. But it wouldn’t work. There wasn’t enough contrast between the colors to reproduce well in black and white, like in the newspaper. The form of the “H” would disappear. And it was too soft—a construction company should have a bolder, stronger image. He changed the blue to a heavy green, almost black, working as a dark shadow to emphasize the lighter green face. Better. The “H” really popped, now. He usually considered green a weak color, but Hanover was a residential builder and the green suggested natural forms, landscaping, nature. Positive associations for a prospective residential client. He fiddled with the lighter green, making it brighter and trying subtly different hues. Gradually, the design came alive, and the 34” x 22” CRT screen of his monitor became Evan’s entire universe.

“Congratulations, Evan. Your first gold. You’ve raised the bar for yourself!” Paul Wick, the creative director, draped his lanky body over Evan’s cubicle wall, and suddenly the Atkins problem was in his face again.

Crap. Was that going to be another issue? Were expectations going to be higher after this? He glanced at his watch. Noon already. Almost three hours had passed while Evan was lost in the ecstasy of creation.

“Hey, Paul.”

“All the medal winners are going out to lunch to celebrate,” said Paul. “On me. Grumpy’s. Grab your hat.”

That was all Evan needed—stuck at a table for an hour, with the agency’s top creatives grilling him about his award. “Ah, shit, Paul, I can’t. I’ve got this logo to finish up and get mounted for a presentation at one.”

Paul looked surprised, then offended. “Seriously? Can’t spare an hour?”

“I’d better not, Paul. Webster’s been on my ass about this. Sorry.”

“Lord love a duck. Since when has work replaced fun as Priority One around here? Okay, but you know what happens when you don’t show—we’re all going to make fun of your little pecker.” He stood up and walked away.

Yeah, the Atkins poster was going to be a problem. But what could he do about it? He could confess now, but that would seal his fate. And kill his one chance—a ridiculous, impossible chance—for a gold medal. Let it ride. And hope.

Evan wheeled his Ford Escort to the curb in front of his house. Daddy had parked his mammoth GMC Yukon in the driveway, so Evan couldn’t get to the garage. Why did he need all that horsepower and those big, knobby tires to haul two wrinkled boomers and a sack of groceries back and forth from Kroger? The closest Daddy ever got to off-road driving was the unpaved parking lot at the church of the holy rollers. And not even then if it was raining.

Evan climbed the front steps to the porch. The house was a three-bedroom wood frame in the university area of west Toledo. Back in the day, the neighborhood was primarily Jewish and the homes were all neatly painted, the lawns groomed. But the makeup of the area had changed. Now worn patches of bare dirt appeared here and there, and most of the homes needed touching up. Clusters of kids played stickball and soccer in the street. But that was the reason Evan could afford it now. He pushed open the front door.

“Surprise!”

It was. Evan stopped, feet frozen in place. Dana stood just inside the door wearing a long-striped cooking apron over her good red dress, holding a bright yellow cake sprinkled with gold flakes. Her parents flanked her, holding bunches of helium-filled balloons by their strings. Dana and her mother were beaming and Daddy’s perpetual frown had softened a bit. What the hell? This wasn’t his birthday. The cake had a small centerpiece—a tennis trophy? No, just a plastic ceremonial cup with big handles. A gold cup. He looked up at the balloons. Gold. They’d found out somehow. Crap. The more people that knew about this, the more likely things could get out of hand.

Dana’s mother, Lydia, rushed forward and threw her arms around his neck in a big hug.

“Oh, Evan, we’re all so proud of you.”

Lydia was plump and gray but hid it well with bright, frilly outfits. Daddy was wiry and erect as a goalpost, with silver hair in a short brushback and a pencil-thin mustache like the British officers in old war movies. He hated denim almost as much as he hated hair that came down past the shirt collar, as he reminded Evan daily. He probably hated Evan, too, but hadn’t specifically articulated that yet.

Daddy stuck his hand out tentatively. “Congratulations, Evan.” He didn’t seem quite ready to accept that Evan had achieved something notable. Probably a clerical mistake somewhere that would be corrected in due time.

Evan took his hand and gave it a squeeze. “Thanks, Don.”

Dana, not wanting to mash the cake, just stood there grinning and brushing stylishly long strands of dark hair from her face.

Evan felt his face growing warm and hoped it wasn’t turning red. What was the problem? Why the guilt or shame or embarrassment, whatever the hell it was? He did it all the time. Everybody did. But he hadn’t been careful this time. And it won a medal.

When Lydia and Daddy had disengaged, Dana grabbed his arm with one hand and propelled him into the dining room. “Keri Wick called this morning to see why we weren’t there Saturday night. She told me about your gold medal. Congratulations, star designer!” She pulled out the chair at the head of the table and set the cake down.

The aroma of grilling steak drifted in the door as Dana made her way out to the patio. Definitely a celebration. Although the steak was really for Daddy. Evan and Dana didn’t spring for steak very often, but Daddy didn’t consider it a meal unless there was meat.

The good plates and glasses, the ones that matched, were set. That was real butter on the table. Uh-oh. There was a bottle of wine, a dark red, probably a cabernet. For the celebration, obviously—Evan and Dana didn’t usually have wine with meals and Evan was mostly a beer drinker. But Daddy with a bottle of anything was risky business.

Already on the table were plates of asparagus, tomato and mozzarella salad, red potatoes, and dinner rolls. The aroma of the freshly baked cake still lingered in the air.

Lydia slid into a chair at the table. “Oh, this all looks just so delicious!”

“Just what is it you do again, Evan?” asked Daddy. Evan explained at least once each time they visited, but Daddy had never seemed to grasp it.

“I’m a graphic designer, Don.”

“So show me something you’ve designed.”

Evan pulled out a magazine from the stack on the side table and flipped through to an ad for Ithaca shotguns, something he thought the old bastard might appreciate. “Here. This is one of my ads.”

Daddy took the magazine and nodded and hemmed to himself for a minute. “So you did the picture of the shotgun?”

“No. that was the photographer.”

How about this picture of the bird in the air? That’s pretty.”

“No, the illustrator did that.”

“Did you write the words?” asked Daddy.

“No. The copywriter wrote the words.”

“How about this little thing? The logo, is it?”

“No, they’ve had that for years. It’s an icon of the industry.”

“An icon, an icon…” he muttered to himself, hemming some more. He put the magazine down. The unasked question hung in the air: So if you didn’t do any of those, and there’s nothing else on the page, what the fuck exactly did you do?

“Look, Don, I’m the one who determines what the ad is all about. Maybe it doesn’t sound like much, but nothing happens—not the pictures, not the words—until I’ve decided what goes into the ad, what it will look like and where things go on the page.”

Daddy picked up the magazine and perused the ad again. “So you’re the one who decides that the pictures should go at the top and the words go at the bottom.”

Evan felt his face starting to burn. He was sure Daddy was pimping him—nobody could really be that dense. But the old goat was clever. Evan couldn’t come right and accuse him or Dana and her mom would be all over his case.

Dana chuffed through the kitchen door in a cloud of smoke and sizzle, balancing a plate of juicy steaks in her kitchen mitts.

“Whoa!” said Daddy, in his best imitation of Robert Mitchum. “Beef—it’s what’s for dinner!”

Everybody sat for Daddy’s prayer. Then there was a shuffle as serving platters made their way around the table and the steaks and side dishes were doled out, sorted, sampled and praised. Daddy uncorked the wine and poured for everyone.

“A toast,” he said, holding up his glass. “To the star designer. First gold but not the last!”

“Hear, hear,” said Lydia.

“To my talented husband!” said Dana.

Lydia and Dana raised their glasses and touched Daddy’s. Evan followed reluctantly.

Daddy drained half his glass and topped it off again.

They dug into their dinner, and for a few moments there was only the sound of cutting, chewing and the occasional murmur of appreciation.

“The steak is absolutely perfect, honey,” said Lydia. “Don’t you think so, dear?”

Daddy grunted. “Could have pulled it off the fire a little sooner. Still, nothing like steak for a real dinner.”

“Speaking of real,” said Dana. “I suppose this is a ridiculous question, Mom, but have you tried the new Impossible Burgers? They’re actually good. You can hardly tell the difference.”

“You mean fake meat?” said Daddy. “You’re right, it is a ridiculous question. Just some left-wing idea to put the cattle ranchers out of business.” Daddy finished his glass of wine and poured another.

“Are they really that good?” asked Lydia.

“This one is,” said Evan. “It’s really getting popular. Even Don couldn’t tell the difference.”

Don frowned.

“Throw on a little mustard, pickle, onion… they even bleed like real meat, like a regular fast-food burger. You can get it at BK.”

“What’s this liberal rush to dictate how we live our lives?” said Daddy. “I don’t want fake meat, I want real meat. And I want light bulbs like Edison made, toilets you don’t have to flush four times and a car you don’t have to plug in at a charging station every fifteen minutes.”

“Daddy, nobody’s dictating how you live your life,” said Dana. “You eat real meat every day, you have incandescent bulbs in every room and you have the old kind of toilets that waste water. Just the way you want it. Nobody’s even asking you to change.”

“The damn president is! The cows are farting too much methane so he’s going to ban red meat to fight global warming. Another goddam hoax. Just more fake news to force their socialist agenda on us.”

Evan rolled his eyes and wiped his mouth with his napkin to hide the smirk.

“Oh, Don,” said Lydia.

Daddy was getting red in the face, and he refilled his wineglass.

“How about Rush and Beck and Newsmax, Don? Or Fox and their chattering heads? That’s the real fake news,” said Evan.

Daddy wadded up his napkin and threw it on the table. “It’s their own opinions. They have a right to express that! It’s their freedom of speech.”

“They’re spouting ridiculous, baseless claims that mislead people,” said Evan. “Don’t you think they have a responsibility to tell the truth?”

Dana stood up abruptly. “Anybody want coffee?” She walked around the table grabbing plates, empty or not. Time to douse the flames of political passion before it got out of hand. “Daddy, how about you?”

Daddy ignored her and emptied the last of the cabernet into his glass.

“Evan, would you give me a hand clearing the table?”

“I’ll help you, honey,” said Lydia, springing to her feet. “This was a wonderful dinner.”

For a moment there was only the clattering of dishes and plates and dinnerware as Evan and Dana and Lydia gathered the remains of the meal and headed for the kitchen.

Daddy glared at their departing backs and lifted his glass. “Well, there’s your truth and then there’s my truth.”

Evan looked up at the ceiling in supplication and lifted his arms.

Dana leaned against him and put her arms around his waist.

“You sure he’s your real father?” whispered Evan. “There wasn’t a libbie in the woodpile somewhere?”

Dana punched him in the side. “I’m sorry your celebration didn’t go well, sweetie.”

“It was a great meal, though. Thank you.” He gave her a squeeze. “Listen,” he murmured. “About that. Go easy on this medal thing, okay? Don’t tell your friends or neighbors about it. Just pretend it never happened.”

Dana stiffened and stepped back. “Why? This is great news! I want everybody to know what a terrific designer my husband is. Why should I keep quiet?”

“Look, it’s a mistake. I got the medal, but I don’t deserve it. I don’t want people to think I’m a grasping jerk if they should find out.”

Dana’s eyes widened. “What? Why? What did you do?”

Evan sneaked a glance toward the living room, where Daddy and Lydia were just beginning their nightly scrap. “Keep it down, okay? I copied the idea for the poster. It accidentally got entered.”

“So what? You do that all the time. You spend hours browsing through that stack of design magazines in the den looking for ideas.”

“But this time I lifted the whole thing. No changes. I didn’t have time. And I never wanted it entered in the show.”

“Oh, don’t be silly. If it wasn’t for those books, you designers would never get any ideas. Nobody’s going to care. Most of those books are years old, anyway—the original client won’t give a damn. You worry too much.”

Damn. He might as well take out an ad in the newspaper. The newspaper! Holy crap! The Blade would cover the story, they did every year. There was no way to keep a lid on it.

But Dana didn’t think it was a big deal. Maybe nobody else would, either. Still, it was time to test the water on this, just in case.