If you would like to be profiled in this newsletter, here’s how.

Read Joseph Lyttleton’s short story, "Reni Winters, Dead at 57”:

Click the image to get your copy!

Q&A

Is there any standard publishing or writing advice that you disagree with? Or any standard advice that you feel is too often neglected?

I don't necessarily disagree with it, but I am not a "write every day" type person and I don't think that's the right advice for every writer. If you struggle with writer's block or just aren't a very motivated writer, then I can see the value in pushing yourself to write every day to build the muscle, so to speak. But, I've been writing in some form or another for three decades and I still love it because it's never felt like a chore. Plus, I've rarely ended up enjoying something that I've forced myself to write. That's what my "day job" is for. I write when I feel inspired, and I do things to spark inspiration, like reading books and watching movies. When I really enjoy a work of art, it makes me almost jealous of the writer and I want to create. And when I really hate something, it makes me want to write just to do it better.

How do you come up with ideas for your short stories?

My fiction is very much based in the real world, even when there are speculative elements to it, so much of it just comes from thoughts and obsessions that are percolating in my mind. More often than not, though, my short stories start with a character. Sometimes I'll see a person in real life (or online) and think to myself, How did that person become who they are? And that's the kernel of an idea. Other times, I just have this vision of a type of person, maybe in a particular situation or simply in a vacuum, and then I try to imagine how that person would react to some sort of stimuli. I really enjoy stories that jump around in time, both as a reader and a writer, and figuring out a character's backstory is half the fun.

Are there any ideas right now that are ripe for fictionalizing?

In the current political moment, especially for those of us who are paying attention and trying to keep up with what's going on, it can be pretty hard to believe that there are still people in the world who completely block out all politics. But they exist. I think a story that gets into these people's heads and tries to understand how they have been able to so compartmentalize their existence in the modern world would be fascinating. I imagine anyone who is reading this right now has an immediate idea of who that person is, but there's no one right answer. A film like The Zone of Interest addresses this idea in a way, but it's definitely not a perfect comparison to a moment where, because of the internet and social media, you almost have to actively close out the world.

Joseph Lyttleton is an American writer and editor based in Madrid, Spain. From 2005 to 2015, he completed his ambitious travel project 10 Cities/10 Years, living in a new U.S. city every year. His short fiction has appeared in numerous literary journals, including Across the Margin, After Dinner Conversation, and The Lit Nerds. He has published two novels, Yahweh’s Children and The Awakening.

His first novel, Yahweh's Children, came out in 2018.

His second novel, The Awakening, was just released in January 2026.

Share After Dinner Conversation - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story

Leave a comment