Story Summary: Law enforcement from previously genocidal enemies are forced to work together to solve a possible murder.

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Dampening by Neil James Hudson

When I first met Inspector Daria Hunt, I wanted to kill her. Not there and then; I wanted to take as long as possible over it, maximizing the pain whilst leaving her with no hope of survival. Images of horrific injuries leapt into my mind, a catalog of atrocities just awaiting my choice of which one to do first. She was a Basswelder, and I hated them.

But I’d had training in this, and within seconds I realized what I was doing and began glanding. Although all my muscles were tensed, and I had half risen from my chair to strike her, my responses began to damp down and I found myself relaxing against my will. I sat down in my chair, and my visions of violence began to feel like a distant dream. All of reality appeared to recede from me. I felt an ease in my mind, a slowness of reaction, and a sheer lack of necessity to respond. I was aware of my hatred of her race, I still had my memories of how they had treated us in the war, but I could put those feelings aside, and talk to her without risking her murder.

I spoke to Kayla over the intercom. “Why wasn’t I warned of this?” I said, more mildly than I felt.

“It was on your schedule,” said the distorted voice. Everything seemed distorted since I had started glanding.

“It’s not on it now.”

“I’ll look into it.” Another of her daft mistakes that wouldn’t be fixed, but I couldn’t be bothered with it now. I knew that my assistant would be glanding herself, and Inspector Hunt was in such a stupor I wondered how she could walk.

“Forgive me, Inspector,” I said. “I wasn’t prepared for this visit.”

“So I see.” There was a half-smile on her face, as if it was all she had the energy for. Her short black hair was untidy, making me wonder if she had started glanding before she had even prepared for the day. I released more sedative into my bloodstream, feeling that I should match her. I could not take the risk of a physical altercation in my office.

“I take it this is about Elisabeth Welten.” I realized I had slurred the name, but she only seemed to be half listening.

“Indeed.”

“Well, it seems open and shut to me.” More images of violence came into my mind, but this was real violence; violence that had been done to a young woman. “One of ours, murdered by one of yours.”

Her smile seemed to weaken. “Perhaps. Have you read the initial report?”

I nodded. “A little light bedtime reading.”

“Some of the violence seemed a little... unnecessary, would you say? Over the top? It was as if we were at war again.”

Thankfully, most of the mutilation must have happened after she had died. “There is a simple explanation for that. Your Bassweldan murderer wasn’t glanding, and had allowed his true feelings to come out.”

I thought she was going to fall asleep in the chair opposite me. Did she hate me so much that she had to drug herself into oblivion just to be in the same room? “There is evidence that Elisabeth Welten was a naturalist.”

“Oh.”

“It may be that neither of them was glanding.”

“I have some respect for that.” I looked again at the memories of my parents’ death; safe now, unemotive and unprovocative. I knew intellectually that such crimes had been committed on both sides; Bassweldans and Seronians all had good reason to hate each other. “But ultimately, it’s foolish. Do you know the naturalist group she belonged to?” She nodded. “Then I suggest you leave the investigation to me.”

“As you’ll be aware, this kind of murder could stir up some unpleasant emotions. Among some people who might choose to act on them. Commissioner Haldron of the Seronian Police has requested that this be a joint investigation between our two forces, Inspector Algren. Headed by you and me. I hope your glands are working properly; you’re going to need them.”

I looked over at her, the representative of an unspeakable people. I thought once again how much easier our lives would be if we had wiped them out when we had the chance, and stood up.

“Lead the way,” I said.

* * *

Naturalist groups did not advertise. People were recruited by word of mouth, through like-minded friends. They were secret, but we knew of them all. Despite their supposed intentions of fostering peace between the two races, none of them recruited members from both sides.

Supposedly they were leaderless, but there was usually someone who could stand in for the post. In our case, the “facilitator” was Jetz Brenter, a former teacher. I could not find out why he had been forced out of the profession, but I could guess at the bad habits he had tried to pass on to his students.

On the face of it, his only crime was stupidity. Elisabeth had met with a Basswelder, and both had refused to gland; whereupon unfinished business had reared its head. Despite comprehensively losing the argument, Elisabeth may well have been the one who struck first. It was unlikely that we could implicate Brenter in directly encouraging this, but we needed to talk to him at least.

“So what’s your story, Algren?” asked Inspector Hunt. By now she was beaming with a smile that frankly did not suit her face, and I suspected she seldom gave them in her natural state. We sat in the car outside the apartment block where Brenter lived; neither of us was in a hurry to get out.

“My story? Joined the police before the war; rose up the ranks in the three years after—”

“That’s not what I meant. When you saw me in your office, you were ready to rip my head off. That’s not just standard Seronian hate; that was visceral.”

I have learnt to evaluate my physiological state, almost as if I am a computer running a self-diagnostic. I allowed some more of the dampener into my bloodstream, before I decided I was ready to revisit the memories.

“The Bassweldans arrested my father in the war,” I said. “Arrested in the sense of stopped. From living.”

“I’m sorry.”

“It seems that as part of his execution, it was necessary for my mother to be raped. She took her own life two months later.”

“Crimes were committed on both sides.”

“My eyes were physically held open so I would see. I thought they intended to blind me; I wished that they would.”

She said nothing for a while, which I thought was wise.

“I was not prepared for your visit, Inspector Hunt.”

“Please, call me Daria.”

“No. You must forgive me for my attitudes; I had a bad war. But I am committed to the peace.”

“There will be no justice for your parents.”

“Then the peace must be their monument.” It was a platitude and I was a little annoyed with myself for saying it, but I was so cushioned from the outside world at that point that I could not rouse myself to think of anything better. I sighed. “Let’s talk to our naturalist.”

We pressed the button on the intercom by the door and announced ourselves. Jetz Brenter’s voice gave us directions to his flat, and he greeted us at his door.

“I’ve been expecting you,” he said. He was a large man, and his voice was a little high-pitched for his appearance. He showed us in, but he did not sit down, and neither did we. “I heard about Elisabeth Welten. I was devastated. She was a good kid. But you are mistaken in thinking the naturalist group was involved.”

I looked around the room. There was a kitchen off to the side, and presumably a bathroom somewhere, but otherwise there was only this one room, containing his bed as well as a sofa and a few chairs. I did not see any personal effects, and doubted that he had lived here for long.

Inspector Hunt smiled at him serenely. I realized that she must have hated him even more than she hated me. “You’re a naturalist,” she said. “But you’re glanding now, aren’t you? You started as soon as I pressed the intercom.”

He nodded. “Full naturalism is a destination. It is something we do under carefully controlled conditions; for most of everyday life we pump ourselves full of the same dampeners as yourself. The day when our two races can live together without the glands is some way off. And not everyone can do it. You, I think, would manage it, Inspector Hunt.” He turned to me. “But not you, Inspector Algren.”

Despite my dazed state I was a little shocked, and I felt a small amount of anger to one of my own kind. “Why do you say that?”

“We can always tell. I do not think you have the same amount of control over your emotions. The self-discipline required to go natural is more than you can muster.”

“Do not underestimate me.”

“Don’t let him goad you, Algren,” said Inspector Hunt, but Brenter was already talking again.

“Why not prove yourself? Just let a little less of the dampener into your bloodstream. Show that you can control yourself in front of your colleague here.”

I looked at Inspector Hunt. She had tensed, and I suspected she herself was dampening a little less.

I cut down my own glanding, just a little. I remembered the murderous feelings I had had when I had first seen her. But I was ready this time, and I knew I could control them. I hated her kind and everything they stood for, but I would not start the war again here.

Her own expression was less friendly. “Do not do this, Inspector.”

We were enemies, enemies forever, but I could at least stop myself from killing her. I would not teach her the lesson she so richly deserved.

I saw that her hand was moving to her holster. “I warn you, I am armed.”

How quickly our pretense at civilization falls away. She, whose race had killed the rest of my family, would kill me now in an eyeblink. I would not attack an unarmed Bassweldan, but I would defend myself to my last breath. My own hand began to move downward.

And then I felt a sharp pain on my neck. I jumped away, staring at Brenter, who was holding a small patch of plastic between his thumb and forefinger. “What did you do?”

“That was an emergency patch of dampener. You’ve been glanded whether you like it or not.”

Inspector Hunt’s hand was still near her holster, but it didn’t seem to matter anymore. She meant nothing to me. As all my senses became numb, she seemed to relax herself.

“There was a point to this little demonstration,” said Brenter. “Yes, we encourage Seronians and Bassweldans to meet in a natural state. But only under controlled conditions, with enough of us standing by with emergency dampener to ensure things don’t get out of hand. If Elisabeth was foolish enough to meet someone naturally outside of one of our meetings, she did so against my advice, and the advice of the naturalist movement nationally. I will help you as much as I can, but you must know that there is nothing I can do.”

“This isn’t over,” said Hunt, grabbing my arm and pushing me toward the door. Dimly, I wondered which of us would have killed the other.

“Inspector Algren,” called Brenter as we were leaving. “There is no shame in this. You have done your duty by accepting the glands; that is your way. But it is not everyone’s way.”

Hunt pushed me out of the flat toward the stairs.

* * *

The staff in the coffee shop were nearly zombies. This was one of the few shops that catered for both races; most people preferred to mix only with their own. It helped avoid mistakes.

“Are you with us again?” said Hunt. “That must have been quite a dose of dampener you got there.”

I realized I had only vague and dreamlike memories of our exit from the flat. The smell of the coffee in front of me did a good job of bringing me back to reality. “My mind feels sharp again,” I said.

“Don’t sharpen it too much. You still need to be glanding.”

I ran my self-diagnostic again. “No, I’m fine. I’ll keep an eye on myself.”

“I’ll keep two.”

I tried to think what had happened. “Brenter’s right,” I said. “We’ll find Elisabeth’s murderer, but we’ll never be able to implicate the naturalists.”

“You said you respected them.”

“It’s a dream, isn’t it? I took the glands willingly and eagerly, Inspector. I knew the war had to be stopped rather than won, and the peace forced upon us. There was no scope for avenging Bassweldan crimes, no matter how cowardly, illegal and inhuman—”

“Gland.”

“Doing it.” I felt a little better. “But a truly natural society isn’t going to happen in my generation. I don’t think it will happen at all. But we’ve got to have our dreams. It’s just a shame that in Elisabeth’s case, the dream went so badly wrong.”

“You know he’s right about you? That you’ll never be able to live without dampening?”

I nodded. “I chose this. The peace comes first. If the only way we can stop ourselves from killing each other is through artificially doping ourselves, so be it.”

She finished her mug in a large swig. I had barely started mine, and I wondered how long I had been sitting there before I had come to my senses. “He was wrong about me,” she said. “I couldn’t do it.”

Could she? I knew I was not a good judge of Bassweldan character. “I suppose you don’t know until you try.”

“I will not try.”

“Probably for the best.”

“Finish that. I’ll drive you home.”

“Thank you, Inspector.”

* * *

I felt much better after a night’s sleep, and was fresh and alert in the morning. I could be fully natural among my own people, and I was ready to gland at the first hint of a surprise visit by Inspector Hunt.

Kayla gave me my briefings and reports for the day. “What about Inspector Hunt’s visit yesterday?” I asked.

“Yesterday’s schedule is with those papers,” she said. Kayla often seemed to be glanding when she wasn’t, which made arguing a waste of time. I took the papers to my office and looked through them.

There was a large purple mark on yesterday’s schedule, signaling a potential encounter with a Bassweldan. Against the mark was clearly written, “Appointment with Bassweldan Inspector Daria Hunt.”

I called my own copy of the schedule onto the screen. The word “Bassweldan” and the purple mark were not present.

Kayla had forgotten to mention it, and had actually faked the document to get herself out of trouble. But I knew there was another explanation; someone had altered the schedule so that I would fly into a murderous rage when my visitor arrived.

My phone rang.

“Five-minute warning,” said Hunt. “I’m in a car outside. Please don’t pull my head off.”

“On my way,” I said.

I was fully relaxed as I got in the car next to her, and she was in the same easy state. She handed me a single sheet of paper. “Pathologist’s report,” she said, with no further greeting.

I skimmed it quickly. “Just as we imagined,” I said. “The remains were in too poor a state to tell very much, and most of the injuries were—” I looked again. “That’s odd.”

“Her glands were damaged.”

“From the inside. By a toxin.” I handed the document back. “So... she wasn’t deliberately going natural outside of the meetings. Someone forced it on her.”

“And perhaps on her assailant. Which brings me to my second point. We’ve found him.”

She started the engine and pulled out without looking.

* * *

The attendant was white-coated and wore an identification badge, which I did not bother to read. He pulled open the drawer so we could look at the corpse within.

“Walter Kozoff,” said Inspector Hunt. “The scratches on his face are typical of fingernails. There are other injuries on his body; Elisabeth seems to have damaged his testicles in particular. DNA evidence has proved that the two were in contact. The cause of death though appears to be a lethal dose of paracetamol. It looks as if our friend here felt guilty once he’d calmed down a bit.”

I looked down at the body. Even a dead Bassweldan filled me with distaste. “What about his glands?”

“Destroyed. The same toxin that was injected into Elisabeth.”

“What was going on? Were they set on each other deliberately? Were people standing around taking bets?”

She shrugged. “The question is, who brought them together? They knew each other.”

I guessed what had happened. “During the war?”

“Elisabeth put in a charge of rape, which was covered by the War Crimes Charter. Effectively, put on ice until the peace is strong enough to allow for full investigations.”

“And someone knew that.”

The assistant closed the drawer, taking the body away from us. I could not see the dead man as a victim in the same way as Elisabeth.

“The complaint was dealt with by the Seronian force.”

I looked at her, then back at the drawer.

“I’ll handle it,” I said.

* * *

Commissioner Haldron was not pleased to see me. I had had few dealings with him, and had usually left in anger. I had never seen him in the company of Bassweldans, and felt that a bit of dampener would do him good. I was not sure if he was scowling at me, or if the scowl lines were now permanently imprinted on his face.

“This is a simple enough case for your level,” he said. “If you can’t handle it, I can find another Inspector to do your job.”

“There are some things that can’t be done at my level,” I said. “For instance, changing my schedule remotely to provoke a violent reaction.”

“Your schedule is your own responsibility.”

“I also don’t have access to the War Crimes complaints. Someone must have done that at a higher level. Someone who knew that there was a history of violence between Elisabeth Welten and Water Kozoff. Who did you tell? Was it Jetz Brenter?”

“These are serious allegations,” said Commissioner Haldron. “They are the sort of allegations that could land you in a civilian job.”

“Tell me what you know.”

He leaned forward. “All I know is that we are the police, not the army. Our business is not peace; it’s justice. Crimes were committed that are going unpunished. We are forbidden even to investigate them, let alone provide justice. If there are men in this world who find their own ways to settle the accounts, I do not see any reason to hinder them.”

“Men like Jetz Brenter?”

“Perhaps you should give more thought to this. If Seronians and Bassweldans are being brought together to achieve justice, where does that leave you?”

I stared at him. It was he, I remembered, who had requested that Daria Hunt work with me.

I turned and ran from the room with no further word.

* * *

I arrived at the apartment building within fifteen minutes. I dithered at the door, not wanting to alert Brenter to my presence, but a young woman came out of the lift and opened the door, and I was able to gain entry without showing my ID. I tried one last attempt to contact Hunt, before running up the stairs to his flat.

I knocked loudly at the door, and yelled at him to open. There was no response.

I glanded as little as I dared; I knew I had to keep my emotions under control, but I needed to remain alert. Then I considered what to do. My job was forfeit anyway. I kicked at the door; the lock broke and it slammed inwards. “Brenter,” I called, gun drawn.

“In the kitchen,” he said easily. “It’s open.”

I walked carefully into the flat, gun held out. I saw Brenter leaning against the wall nonchalantly, a dampened grin on his face.

I walked further in and saw Daria Hunt on a chair, lip bleeding. I saw her hands were tied behind her back.

“Let her go,” I said.

“That’s not what you want, is it?”

She seemed safe for the time being; while I was pointing a loaded gun at his chest. He must have been dampened out of his mind.

“Ask her,” he said.

Not looking away from Brenter, I asked her. “Haldron brought us together. Why?”

“Leave it, Algren,” she said quietly.

“Inspector Hunt had a distinguished army career in the war. She was decorated, although she prefers not to advertise the fact. But you’ve already guessed that, haven’t you?”

“What did you do?” I said.

“Crimes were committed on both sides,” she said.

“Tell me.”

“I commanded a special forces group. They were young, inexperienced, and scared. They were good people, but they were uncontrollable. I had to let them let go a bit, or they would have turned on me.”

“What did you do?”

I looked away from Brenter, who was too glanded to move. Hunt was looking down at the floor, but looked up, and held my gaze. “I held your eyes open,” she said.

I glanded the maximum amount possible. I knew I was out of my depth; I wasn’t sure if I could restrain myself even with the dampener.

And then there was a pain in my neck. Brenter had slammed a patch on me. It must have been the extra dampener he had given me last time.

Then I remembered the feel of Hunts fingers in my eye sockets. She had pressed in hard. I had thought she intended to gouge them out.

It was the toxin. Brenter had just destroyed my glands.

In front of me, unarmed, was the woman who had ordered the execution of my father, and had refused to prevent the rape of my mother. And had forced me to watch.

“Murderer,” I said.

I hated all Bassweldans. But this was the greatest criminal of them all. This was no soldier or fighter. This was a beast.

“Rapist,” I said. I was no longer pointing my weapon at Brenter. It was aimed at Hunt. And why not? She was the criminal here. Yes, rage filled me so that I could scarcely see; and this was because Brenter had destroyed my glands. But part of me was still thinking logically. How could I be blamed for destroying this evil? To kill her now was not murder, merely justice done. How could I think of my parents again without avenging their deaths?

“Animal,” I said. No human sat in front of me. She still held my gaze.

“Do what you have to do,” she said quietly.

I finally lost control. I could not see, I could not speak, I could not think. I shot six times, into the chest of Jetz Brenter.

Then I threw my gun against the wall, and began to beat my head against it, making dents in the plaster, until I could not see for my own blood, screaming, crying, flailing at nothing in particular, anything except the beast who sat silently behind me, until the Seronian police came and sedated me, and took me away from her.

* * *

I have been natural for thirty-four days now.

I left my job immediately, before they had a chance to boot me out. I did not want to stay there anyway, now I know who I work for.

There is a possibility that my glands can be reconstructed, but that is some time in the future. For now, I have two options. Avoid all Bassweldans, or learn to be a natural.

Even thoughts of Bassweld enrage me. There are numerous holes in the walls of my flat, and the skin on my knuckles is raw from punching them. I have twice been arrested for fights; only scuffles fortunately, and I have taken my punishment and made reparations as freely as possible.

I do not know if I can do this, but I know one thing.

I did not lie to Daria Hunt. I am committed to the peace.

I had hoped I could be made to live in peace through artificial means. That is no longer an option. Now I have to prove Jetz Brenter wrong. I have to show that I can damp down my feelings naturally.

Ours, the generation after the war, is the generation that must be sacrificed. Our anger and pain must be endured and never be salved, so that we can pass on a peace to our descendants, however fragile and false.

And I know that one day, I must meet Daria Hunt again, knowing who she is and what she did, and I must repress my urges toward her as firmly as if I were sedated.

There will never be justice for my parents. I know this now. There will never be justice for Elisabeth Welten. There will never be justice for me, nor for any of the Seronians and Bassweldans who suffered and agonized in this filthy and evil war.

But there will be justice for our children.

Discussion Questions (Leave a comment!)

Do you agree with the premise in the story, that in the cases of the most horrible war crimes in history, peace is more important than justice? Does knowing that peace is more important that justice simply encourage soldiers to commit wars crimes they know they will never be held accountable for? Is artificially “glanding” a useful tool to allow people to move on from the war, or does it just prolong the reconciliation work that needs to happen? Do you agree with the narrator, that future generations will be able to live in peace without glanding? What more, if anything, will need to happen to make that possible? Do you think the narrator should have killed Inspector Hunt at the end of the story for the crimes she supervised against his family? What, if anything, does he gain by not killing her?

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