After Dinner Conversation® - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story

After Dinner Conversation® - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story

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Ray Tabler's avatar
Ray Tabler
20h

Hatred, like most things people do, has a purpose. Otherwise it wouldn't still be around. We'd have discarded it long ago like tails and our appendix. (Well, appendix atrophy is a still work in progress. 😊) Exactly what hate is useful for will be left as an exercise for the interested reader. That particular rabbit hole looks to be deep and dark and full of quicksand. The problem arises when hate is the central, if not sole, focus of a person's life. Fixation on anything, success, self-sacrifice, pleasure, etc... results in imbalance.

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Tim Dibble's avatar
Tim Dibble
20h

Humans have demonstrated their ability to make tough choices. We collectively agreed to banish ozone depleting chemicals and the hole in the ozone layer repaired itself. We collectively banned use of genetic engineering on human fetuses in fear of creating super-humans or designer babies. We, for the most part, determined that toxic rivers, acid rain, disposed chemicals seeping into our basements was too much and we created the EPA (and similar organizations around the world) putting humans ahead of profit (at least for a while). So I can see where people subject to the challenges of war for generations would, if removing a certain gland could achieve it, sacrifice the extreme hatred for a chance to build a future. However, like the EPA example, as people forget the ravages of the wars and depravity of hatred, they would start to rail against the glanding and the cycle would start again.

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