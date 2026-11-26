Story Summary: An Associate English Professor goes through a series of unsuccessful relationships and finds out she's pregnant. (Scroll Down To Read)

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Cycles by Ava Eckert

His online profile was promising: good hair, straight teeth, college degree. And he was nice-looking too, in his photo anyway, standing on a clifftop with the sun rising over his well-defined, muscular shoulder. He was attractive enough, the kind of understated allure that was safe for someone like me. I swiped right, thinking maybe he’d be the cliched Mr. Right after too many disappointing ones.

A couple of days later, we met for drinks at the historic Peabody on Union Avenue. Maybe that was my first mistake. Meeting a guy in a hotel bar probably sent the wrong message. Or at least that’s what my mother would say. She always had a lot to say, especially recently.

“You can’t keep wasting your time with these kinds of men, Monique,” she’d say.

“And what kind is that?”

“You know, those free-spirited artist types. They don’t want commitment.”

Maybe I didn’t either. What did she know? I was in my midthirties and hadn’t lived at home under her watchful, super-religious eye for nearly twenty years. What did she know about what I needed?

He strolled into the bar in faded jeans, the kind that cost hundreds of dollars and years to break in, and a fitted navy t-shirt that pulled over his smallish paunch, which hadn’t been visible in his profile pic. That was fine. I had one too that I’d tucked into Spanx and covered with a loose, floral top.

“Monique?”

I nodded. “Hey, Matt.” At first, when I saw his profile, I recoiled at his name despite the promising list under it. Monique and Matt. Even for me, it was too saccharin, but then I’d reconsidered. Maybe we’d have that spark of a promise.

“Sorry I’m late,” he offered. “I was finishing up a photoshoot.”

I pictured my mother pursing her tight Watermelon-Pink lips. Yep, he was one of those non-committal types. We shared a bottle of house chardonnay, its hint of oaky wood teasing my tongue as I answered his questions: How long have you worked at the college? A PhD? How long did that take? What did you study? Langston Hughes, eh? Where’s the most interesting place you traveled? Through the wine haze, I told him of all the places I’d been. South Africa, Hungary, Thailand, Morocco. Why not? It wasn’t like I’d ever see him again. He’d never know that the most exotic land I’d ever visited was Chicago for a third cousin’s wedding. We’d probably go back to his place or mine, pretending to be what the other needed, and then he’d leave or I would. We would dance around it for a week or two, answering non-committal texts: Drinks soon. Maybe this weekend? And then I’d move on to the next promising profile. And so would he.

My mother was right.

I hated when she was right.

At home later that night, I slugged down a Xanax with the last of my elderberry juice, which, from the label, promised to boost my immune health, lessen my stress, and even help protect my heart. My fridge was stocked with an array of gluten-free, vegan, and antioxidant wonders. My stock, though, had started to dwindle. That shit cost a lot, and my weekly forage to Whole Foods was getting to be more than my visiting lecturer salary could handle, especially with my hundred-grand student loans still unforgiven. Yesterday, the gluten-free raspberry macarons had been worth the 26.99 percent interest rate on my credit card. Today, I was having second thoughts. I grabbed the last one from the box, savoring its granulated sugars and Red No. 3, as I replayed the meetup with Matt earlier that night.

The date, short-lived as it was, had been good, better than expected actually, until Leo had texted. It was like he had some sick kind of radar, detecting even the smallest blip of joy that he could expunge. After he texted, my mood turned to shit, just like it did every time he called. The warm pull of the chardonnay began to fade, the soft jazz in the background turned jarring and chaotic, and Matt’s questions fell flat and stale. I’d washed down the last of the pale liquid in my glass, trying to make him interesting again.

“So, what are you working on now?” he’d asked.

It was complicated and too involved to explain. I didn’t even know how to explain it. I’d been working on it for years, but it still seemed raw and ridiculous. Still in its infancy. I offered him the elevator pitch, a 30-second synopsis, using words I’d paid thousands of dollars for like epistemological and ontological.

His eyebrows rose. They were thick with a few strays sprouting in the middle. I wanted to pull the tweezers from my bag and go at them right there. He smiled, scratching the taught skin above his right eye, as if he’d heard me. Our server delivered food to the table next to ours. The couple was older than us, in their forties maybe, and comfortable. The woman, in her high-collared citron blouse and navy blazer, reached over to the man’s plate, nabbing a crouton from his salad. He lifted his gaze to meet hers and smiled, tenderly shaking his head.

“Looks scrumptious,” I said, eyeing the neighboring plate of bourbon-glazed salmon on top of dark, leafy greens.

“Do you want to order something to eat?” Matt asked.

My stomach panged but not for arugula and lemongrass dressing. “No, I don’t think so.”

Matt took the last sip of his wine as the server rushed past our table toward the kitchen. Ask him about his job. About places he’s traveled. About how long he’s lived in Memphis and in what part. Did he like it? But even my own questions sounded dull and contrived. “I’m sorry,” I said, clutching my phone, which had been lying facedown on the table, “but I think I’m having a bad reaction to the wine. Must be the sulfates in it.” My right temple pulsed.

Matt nodded. “Sure. Of course.”

“But it was great meeting you.”

And it had been. Even with the thick brows and slightly off-balanced features, he was good-looking and funny and thoughtful and everything right until Leo had texted. And so, instead of staying to find out more, I’d gone home to my tiny, hole-in-the-wall apartment that I shared with my cat, Wallace, downed a couple of ibuprofens and a Xanax, and pulled up my article on my laptop.

Even though the chardonnay had long worn off, my mind wasn’t as sharp as it needed to be to write about power and textual authority of said early twentieth-century adolescent characters. I hated writing. Hated the snobbery of it—the rejections and the revise and resubmits. But tonight, that blinking cursor was a nice distraction from the Leo text and yet another failed match. Besides, even if I’d wanted to text Leo back, Wallace, named for David Foster Wallace, was perched on top of my phone, guarding his owner from her self-loathing ways.

After one really shit page of superfluous, convoluted writing, I gave up and went back to my online profiling. Of course, it was all the same guys from my scrolling that morning and yesterday and the day before. All the same middle-aged guys with potential to make someone else very happy. And then I saw that notification in the upper right-hand corner of my screen. I knew better than to click on it. No good would come from seeing my old high school friends bragging about their beach destinations or Disney trips with their beautiful fairytale children. I clicked anyway, and stared, stunned. One of my friends had posted that Jace Wilson, my first love, had died.

His obituary was standard prose. Full name, date of birth, date of death, his age. God, he was only thirty-four. How did that happen? One minute you’re fourteen, exploring so many firsts—broken curfews and hearts, near-death car rides, kisses that ruin you for life—and the next you’re gone. Was it Covid? Cancer? Car accident? I hated obits that omitted that information. Why do that to people? Why make them search and wonder and speculate the worst? Just say it was suicide or bladder cancer, no matter how ugly it sounded. Wallace meowed and jumped to the floor, leaving my phone exposed. Leo had texted again. We need to talk. Had he seen the post about Jace? Did he know why or how he died?

I drove across town in the middle of the night to Leo’s 1940s run-down bungalow and slipped into bed next to him. We didn’t speak. He pulled my clothes away from my body, arched and lonely and wanting to be fourteen again. Then, he moved on top of me. His breath was warm and tainted with an earthy stench of weed. He didn’t look at me. He never did, not when we were having sex—not once in ten years of sex. A key to his house he could give me, but not much more than that. And still, I always walked away from the Matts and Marcuses and Connors and the whoevers for him. I closed my eyes and pictured Jace, not the thirty-four-year-old one on Facebook, but the fourteen-year-old one who sat in front of me in biology lab and had turned around that one day to tell me he liked the way my brain worked.

As Leo’s skin pressed and released against mine, I ran through the lines of Jace’s obituary. His professional history, educational history, personal relationships as in spouses, children, etc., and his hobbies. I knew his hobbies well. At least I had all through high school and into our early days of college. Jace loved video games, GTA especially, and basketball and music. He engineered his own music, laying down tracks and making phenomenal playlists for his friends. He ended up working as a sound engineer in Nashville, last I heard. That was after he and my best friend hooked up and left me to pack up the small apartment that we all shared. They ended up having two cherub-faced babies. They were supposed to be mine. That life, in the two-story colonial in Green Hills with the Goldendoodle and sweet babies, was supposed to be Jace and my life. But now, those babies were without a father and my ex-best friend was without her lover.

Leo rolled over. “You good?”

“Are you going to the memorial?”

Surely, he was. He and Jace had been friends since freshman year at U of Memphis. That’s when things were good with us, Jace and me. We had big plans to move to New York or Chicago after graduation. He was going to produce film scores or the latest up-and-coming artist, and I was going to go to grad school to study art. We had big fat plans that got thwarted by my roommate. How I hadn’t seen it coming was beyond me, but I gave up art not too long after that, not having the eye for the world around me.

“Thought about it,” Leo said. “You?”

That would be weird, right? Showing up at my ex’s funeral when I hadn’t spoken to either of them in over thirteen years. Maybe I’d go and stand in the back, wearing the large black sunglasses and wide-brimmed hat. But hadn’t I already said goodbye years ago when his beat-up green Honda Civic pulled out of the driveway, carrying with it everything that had been good in my life? “You taking Keelie with you?”

He sighed, pulling his pack of smokes from the bedside table. He handed me one. I’d tried giving them up a thousand times over the years. Mom’s voice always reared every time I lit up. They cause cancer, you know. Jace had smoked. Maybe his lungs had turned black and cancerous. “Do you know how he died?” I asked Leo. He hadn’t answered me about Keelie, his latest twenty-something girlfriend, which meant, probably. I inhaled the sweet tar, feeling my own lungs blacken. So much for the elderberry and trips to Whole Foods for better living.

“Does it matter?” Leo asked.

“I don’t know. Maybe? Do you know?”

Whether he did or not at that point didn’t matter. Leo held things from me all the time—texts when I needed to hear from him, help when my place near the university had burned to the ground from faulty, hundred-year-old writing, and, oh yeah, eye contact. That was the big one.

* * *

A few days after falling back into bed with him, he and I both showed up at Jace’s funeral, just not together. The stunning peonies, lilies, and hybrid roses in the sanctuary of the First Methodist collided with old-lady perfume, making the nausea in my belly grow. Leo was sitting in a middle pew with earthy, ethereal, wide-eyed Keelie beside him, and I sat in the back, picturing, of all people, Matt. Monique and Matt. If only I’d thought about it sooner, calling and asking him to come with me. I loosened the grip on my phone and pulled up the last text from him: Maybe sometime next week? Technically, it was next week. Hey, it’s Monique. Remember me? The girl who downed a whole bottle of chardonnay Friday night then skipped out on you? Yeah, want to go to a funeral with me? I laughed. Out loud. Jace’s brother, all grown-up with a full-sized beard and wearing a hunter green suit, turned around, scanning the back row for the laughing idiot. As soon as he and the dozen other gawkers turned back around, I made my escape out the back of the church. It was all too much. Another mistake.

My heels sank into the wet, soft grass as I hurried to my car for a smoke. Jace hadn’t died of lung cancer. I’d heard someone saying it had been a horrible wreck and that he’d been on the phone with his wife Maya, telling her that he was almost home. She’d heard the crash of metal and his scream before the line cut off. He was eight minutes from home.

I sat in my black Dodge Charger in the church parking lot and turned the AC all the way up in the lingering, oppressive late-August heat, thinking of how stupid I’d been to drive a hundred and ninety-nine miles to Nashville to attend the funeral of an ex-boyfriend, one who probably hadn’t even thought of me once in thirteen years. That first kiss with him had ruined me for life. I swear, sometimes, I could still taste him. I tossed the cream-colored bulletin in the passenger seat and stared through glossy eyes at the list of surviving family members, the list of predeceased family members, the event information, the meal in the church hall to follow. All welcome, it said. Was I welcome?

Twenty minutes later, I still hadn’t left, unable to put the gear in drive, when my passenger side door flew open.

“Hey, Monique,” Keelie said. She’d taken her long, wavy hair and twisted it into a knot on top of her head. She stared at me while biting her bottom lip. “We need to talk.”

What the fuck was she doing in my car? And where the fuck was Leo?

“I need you to back off,” she said. “I know you’re in love with him and all, but we’re trying to make a go of things and, well, with you in the picture… it’s not working.”

The nausea in my belly returned. Keelie sighed heavily, glancing quickly at the church doors for Leo, her savior. There had been a long strewn of these girls, all the same. Bright-eyed, newly minted college grads or grad students, fresh-faced with plumped apple cheeks and tight asses. Some were girl-next-door. Others were rebellious, fearless. Keelie was none of these things, except for the apple cheeks. They all wanted the same thing from Leo—the eye contact and the saving. Maybe he’d been generous with them. Maybe he’d made them promises. Who knew what he said to them? A long time ago, I’d been one of the them—the first, maybe. Fresh with potential and wonder. Now, ten years later, what was left of me? “Get out of my car.”

Keelie flinched.

“Get the fuck out of my car.”

* * *

A month later, on a Thursday night, I finally finished that article on paradoxical authorities and sent it off, not holding my breath. Then, I did what I always did. I went online, looking for the promising. I paused over Matt’s profile. Again. He really did have kind, warm-hazel eyes. And a job. No ex-wife or kids. No receding hairline. “What do you think, Wallace?”

He meowed then scampered off to the kitchen.

“Yeah, that’s what I thought.”

I followed the tiny beast to feed him his favorite pâté and stopped at the fridge. Under a magnet was the creased bulletin from Jace’s funeral right beside my events calendar and the pamphlet my ob/gyn had given me last month about mammograms: Don’t be fooled! A mammogram only sounds crazy. “Shit,” I mumbled, staring at the glossy image of smiling women in pink. It was one more thing my mother had given me, besides years of crappy, unwanted advice—lumpy boobs. I’d completely forgotten about my appointment in the morning. I probably had a reminder somewhere in my voicemail. But it wasn’t like my students would care that I had to cancel our morning class. Maybe I needed to turn it into a PSA and tell them to get regular checkups. Maybe I needed to tell them about my little sister, who at eighteen went off to college only to come home for Christmas to get an ovarian cancer diagnosis. Three months later, she was gone.

I kept the appointment for the next morning. The clinic was the same as it always was with its greige paint and black speckled chairs with armrests that were positioned too high for any normal human being. Maybe they’d come cheap, exactly what a free walk-in clinic needed. As I waited, not making eye contact with the other women in the room, I skimmed through the lot of typical “I need more time on the paper” emails from students, answering some of them.

A few minutes later, my phone dinged with a text.

Hey, I know it’s last minute, but do you have plans tonight?

It was Matt. It wasn’t that surprising to hear from him. I had, after all, texted him the night before after seeing his profile again. Ha—did I have plans tonight? My thumbs hovered over the tiny keys, contemplating what to write back. I hadn’t heard from Leo since the funeral. That meant things were good with Keelie. What did you have in mind? I texted.

Up for a Grizzlies game?

I hated basketball. Sure, why not?

“Monique Watts?” The nurse called, standing in the doorway. My stomach flipped with that nervous anticipation, the kind that comes from stirrups and small talk. After I peed in a cup and gave them a pint of my blood, I waited in the small exam room, dreading, first, the pap smear, and then the imaging machine that would squeeze my breasts into pancakes.

“Hi, Monique,” Dr. Ward said. “How are you?”

Behind her was the nurse who’d called me back, who’d written down the five pounds I’d gained since my last visit and the twelve points I’d earned on my blood pressure score. She smiled but then quickly glanced down at her white Crocs.

Oh, dear God.

Dr. Ward, who was about the same age as me, sat down on the rolling stool and scooted in closer. I’d always liked her. She was straight-shooting, no bullshit. No white Crocs. She reminded me a little of the woman at the Peabody, the black-haired, crouton-stealing wife. “Monique,” she said, swiping through my files on her tablet. She peered up at me over her red-rimmed glasses, sitting there on that stretch of creped-exam paper, wearing nothing more than a matching paper robe. I pulled it across my chest and pressed my fingers to my breastbone, my sternum, as my heart pummeled against bone and cartilage.

Just say it already.

My mouth went dry as I started composing my list: Years of birth and death, names of family members, both surviving and predeceased, chronology of major life events, where to send flowers or charity donations—the humane society, right? Who would take Wallace? Major life achievements and awards? None, really. One published paper and another under review.

“You’re pregnant, Monique.”

I laughed. I usually did it in inappropriate times and places, weddings and funerals mostly, but dissertation defenses and doctor’s offices weren’t off limits. “Oh, God,” I blurted out. “I thought you were going to say I was dying.”

Dr. Ward inhaled slowly. “Monique?”

“Yeah?” The back of my throat tightened as her words started to sink in. I wasn’t dying. There wasn’t an alarming white blood cell count or any abnormalities in my urine other than…

But I have a date tonight.

And classes to teach this afternoon.

And shitty insurance and a tiny apartment in the city I can’t afford.

And a judgmental, religious-freak mother who will scold me.

“Let’s talk about your options.”

At least I still had options, for the moment anyway. We were somehow slipping back into a midcentury mindset, being manacled by patriarchy. Again.

“Monique?”

“I have to go,” I said. “I have a date tonight.”

Dr. Ward pressed her lips together, but not in a disapproving way or anything. “Take some time to think about it, okay?”

“You bet.”

* * *

A soft, blue morning light filled my room. It was dawn and I hadn’t slept since hearing the news. I’d gotten up a dozen times in the night, pacing and doing exactly what Dr. Ward had told me to do: Think about it. How could I not? After I’d left her office, skipping the mammogram I’d come for, I sat in the parking lot and canceled the rest of my classes for the day. I wanted to call my mom or Leo, anyone, really, but I was too afraid that if I said it out loud, it would make it real. Instead, I drove around for hours, thinking and listening to 80s rock on the FM radio. It was all I could do—think about my options while dodging high-strung minivan drivers in a school zone. One of them nearly rear-ended me, sending me onto the shoulder for a full-on meltdown. An hour later, I was back at home on my couch, texting Matt to meet at my place before the game for drinks. We never made it to the game.

“Everything okay?” he asked the next morning, opening one eye. He was on his side now, facing me as I stood by the window.

“Of course. Why wouldn’t it be?” I wrapped the chenille afghan tighter around my bare shoulders.

“Because you’ve been doing that all night. Getting up and pacing. Staring out the window.”

“No, I haven’t.”

“Okay,” he said. “Except you were.”

I glanced down at my phone, not out the window.

“Want to grab some breakfast?” Matt asked.

“Do you?” I asked, still eyeing my phone. There were no missed calls or texts from Leo, not that I really expected there to be. I’d gotten up a dozen times in the night to call him or to rush over and pull him out of his warm bed as Keelie slept peacefully beside him, but I couldn’t do it. I practiced saying it, though, a slight whisper in the quiet of my room as Matt slept where Leo used to. “I’m pregnant,” I’d whispered, watching the gentle heft of his chest. “I’m pregnant,” I said again as the air kicked on, pushing stale, heavy air around me. This time, his breathing quieted.

“Maybe next time?” Matt said.

“Yeah, sounds good.”

After he left, I got in the shower, scrubbing the skin of my flabby stomach, my thighs, my swollen, sore breasts. I needed to tell Leo. He’d want to know, right?

“I need you to back off,” Keelie had said.

“Take some time,” Dr. Ward had cautioned.

“We’re trying to make a go of things…”

Hadn’t Leo and I tried to make a go of things?

“With you in the picture,” Keelie said, “it’s not working.”

I didn’t call. Instead, I carried “it” around with me for an entire week, telling a coworker and then my mother, maybe out of spite or hope. When I finally told him a week later, he looked away, unable to meet my eyes. Why was I surprised? He never was able to give me what I needed. He’d never had the right intentions, maybe neither had I. What did it matter now?

“So, that’s it?” I asked him, getting up from his worn, stained couch. Keelie’s stuff was now everywhere. Her flipflops, a hair tie, a yellow sweater, sugary cereal, the kind Leo hated.

“What do you want me to say?” His muddy green eyes flickered with frustration, hate even. He swept a hand over his mouth then reached for my hand.

My body revolted at his touch, and at the same time, it yearned for his hands all over it. “Nothing, Leo. Nothing.”

My coworker Drea called me on my way home from Leo’s, asking if I wanted to join her and some of her colleagues for dinner. The distraction was exactly what I needed as we talked about the latest cuts over in Nursing of all departments. For decades, we’d been hearing about the decline of Liberal Arts, so cuts in the sciences were surprising.

“Hey, I’m sorry to hear about your childhood friend,” Scott Fielding from History said.

I looked from him to Drea, who scrunched her nose and said, “I told him about Jace.”

Oh, right. Childhood friend. It had been weeks since the funeral. I nodded, cutting my eyes at her. I’d known that it was a setup from the second I walked in the dimly lit taproom and saw him at the table. He was nice-looking, clean, jovial. He just wasn’t what I needed at the moment. “Thanks, Scott. It was sudden, but I hadn’t seen him in years.” A wave of nausea hit. This time, a few sharp pains followed. “Excuse me a minute.” As I walked away, I could hear Scott apologizing to Drea for bringing it up and making me so upset.

The pains worsened.

I locked myself in the tiny, dark-lit stall for more than ten minutes, staring at the scuff on my right shoe and the small blot of red on the inside of my thigh. It was normal to spot, right? I’d heard it was, in movies and on Grey’s Anatomy. Still, I couldn’t breathe in that horrid bathroom stall with its advertisements for happy hour specials every day 2-4 and for Fitness Mecca’s “Call Max for Maximum Results.” On my way back to the table, I played through a dozen reasonable excuses to leave, none of which I used. I ended up just apologizing to Drea for having to leave early.

“You’re not sick, are you?” she asked.

I wiped the sweat bubbles from my brow.

“God, I hope it’s not Covid.”

At home, the cramping continued.

So did the bleeding as it welled out of me.

* * *

He’d taken everything from me. My best years, my hope, and now, the one thing he had actually given me, well, that was gone now, too. I hadn’t even decided what I wanted. It just happened on its own—an ugly, hemorrhaging death like Jace’s. Like my sister’s. Leaving behind a vacant and vast hole. With my cheek pressed against the cold, chipped tile of my bathroom floor, I pictured Jace’s cherub babies and my own and my sister’s, had she been given the chance. Minutes, maybe hours later, I rinsed towels in the sink, watching as pink liquid grew paler filtering down the drain. I popped a Xanax from my medicine cabinet and washed it down with warm, chlorine-tinted tap water. It soured in my mouth. I needed elderberry juice or wine or whiskey. As I stood in front of the fridge, my body broken, betraying, and aching, I grabbed Jace’s obit and tossed it in the trash along with the mammogram flyer. Don’t be fooled, it said. Too late.

Maybe I’d known from the start that they wouldn’t stay. None of them. Not Jace. Not Leo. Not even my own baby. Maybe I was more like my mother than I wanted to admit. Easy to fall. Easy to leave. My own father had left us years ago for someone younger, thinner, prettier, not so passive. If only my mother would have fought harder for us.

Under the kitchen sink was a half-empty bottle of Southern Comfort that I lugged to the den. After the sweating and cramping eased, leaving behind a smaller but still vibrant ache in my womb, I curled up on the couch, pulling my laptop from the coffee table. I let out a long, tired breath as I waited for the screen to load.

His online profile was promising.

Discussion Questions (Leave a comment!):

If you could give Monique advice on how to improve her love life, what would it be and why? Why do you think Monique views Jace as her first love that got away? Why do you think she keeps going back to Leo? Why do you think Monique continues to go back to online dating? How much are Monique’s dating failures the product of her father’s leaving, her sister’s dying, and/or her mother’s parenting? Do you think Monique is a failure, as a person? If she hadn’t lost the baby, do you think Monique would have been a good mother? Given her current state, do you think Monique could find love and live happily ever after with any partner? What would that partner need to be like?

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