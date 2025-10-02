Interesting Free Newsletter Partners

NEWS:

📖 Weekly Short Story

Clandestine by W. Goodwin

It was 1980 and I was nineteen, barely into what my mother quaintly referred to as the Prime of My Life. From what I’d learned up to that questionable apogee, there will never be enough time before bony-fingered Decrepitude sinks her yellowed nails into my skin. Feeling pressured, I knew I had to drive fast. To pay for my accelerated youth I got into something good girls don’t usually do: smuggling weed. I presumed my new career would be a cakewalk, but it soon became obvious I would be doing more dodging than cake-walking. Dodging gung-ho cops eager to lock me up. Dodging bandits hell-bent on robbing me. Dodging monster freighters bearing down on me in the night. And there were perils I never suspected.

I’d been living on the east coast of Florida since high school when out of the blue my father calls. Says he’s on his way to Miami and wants to stop by for a short visit. Based on the directions I give him he makes a quick calculation and says, “See you in about three hours.”

Nice advance notice, Pops.

This will be the first time I’ve seen him since I traded my childhood home in Ohio for eternal summer in the Florida mangroves, but it’s a truly bad time for Dad to be stepping into my world. Tasha and I are smack in the middle of preparing for our next “clandestine”—that’s her word for these risky jaunts we’ve been doing for the past year. After he hangs up I race around trying to make the place look like what I hope he considers “normal.” I call Tasha to warn her of his impending arrival and to wait for my call before she comes over. Then I sit by the front window and wait.

When his four-door Chevy pulls into my driveway, I see Dad reach over to the passenger’s side and grab something. Then he emerges holding four dangling beer cans by that turtle-killing plastic yoke. He’s wearing a tucked-in shirt, khakis and aviator shades—some things never change. I open the door as he’s eyeballing the jungly growth around the half-hidden house and my new 450SL in the carport. As he steps up I catch him trying to disguise his what-the-fuck look, a look I’ve been avoiding since I was twelve. We mumble vague greetings and as we hug I know he’s scoping out the place over my shoulder. He takes a step back and touches the six-point star hanging from the necklace he gave me after my bat mitzvah. He’s not smiling.

After too much silence, he opens with a neutral topic. “How the hell did Ponce de León manage to hack through all this greenery? Just kidding… mostly I like what I’ve seen of Florida so far. White birds are everywhere, even at the drive-thru in Jacksonville this morning…”

“I see you have some brewskies there,” I say. “Make yourself comfortable while I whip up lunch. Go outside, check the place out if you like. Florida’s nothing like Akron. They got herons and orchids down here. Crocs and snakes too, so watch your step.”

I’m hoping he won’t wander too far but just in case I keep a surreptitious eye on him from the kitchen window.

I’m hoping he won’t wander too far but just in case I keep a surreptitious eye on him from the kitchen window. He’s more adventurous than I expected and before I can distract him he’s off traipsing through what Tasha calls the bosky dell. To me it’s just a jungle. As I’m peeking through the kitchen curtains he discovers the disguised trail to the boat. Uh-oh.

Leaving the grilled cheeses ungrilled, I try to catch up to him before he can reach the dock. I fail. Arriving vexed and breathless at his side, I see he’s already staring at the boat. He’s mumbling to himself.

“…the last straw. Satan’s at work here, that’s for Goddamn sure.”

He turns to face me. Not quite making eye contact, he fidgets with a button on his collar.

“If they raided this place right now, who do you think they’re gonna assume is the ringleader of whatever’s going on here?”

“Dad! What are you talking about? Nothing’s going on here.”

“Not looking for an explanation, zeeskeit. I just wish I’d known about all this before I left. Before I took time off work.”

“All this? Dad! There’s nothing to explain! I rent the house. This boat belongs to a friend. I lease the Mercedes.”

What? You want I should tell him I paid cash for it?

He drove off without staying for lunch. I’m afraid that was probably the last time we’ll see each other for a while. Now I feel guilty.

About the boat, that stripped-down, over-powered, 36-foot Cigarette that bore little resemblance to the ski boats I drove every summer growing up… The Colombians owned her but I’m the only one who ever touched the controls. The deck and hull were midnight-dark ultramarine. With the running lights off you could barely see her at night, even screaming along at 60 knots on flat seas. Just a streak in the blackness, already gone. She was perfect for the job.

As long as the Gulf Stream remained calm, each round trip to the west coast of Andros Island took me and Tasha about six hours—two hours over, an hour for loading, and then three hours back. Add maybe another hour or two when the Stream’s acting up. We go on these “clandestines” twice a month, always at night. You could chart my nerves and see the bimonthly spikes.

Thanks to Tasha, I now think of those days as my clandestine period. So what if some of those days were adrenaline filled—for the most part I lived a quiet life down there in my jungle. I saw myself as a low-key scofflaw, and even if I was outside the law this was basically a moral life. This lifestyle, if that’s what you want to call it, usually brings immorality and violence circling in for a closer look, but I worked hard to avoid both. I learned early on you can’t trust most people. They’ll spill the beans or they’ll steal from you, so I lived alone. Didn’t socialize. Couldn’t really. Truth be told, I enjoyed all the secrecy and subterfuge, but the loneliness not so much. Thank heavens for my darling Tasha. She took care of most of my social needs.

Of course I never told my father about any of this. How could I? He would’ve had another heart attack if he’d known his little girl was outrunning Coast Guard patrols and dudes bent on jacking my load. Despite all that, I started looking forward to each run with Tasha. Those clandestine times challenged me like nothing else ever has, but eventually we got it all down to a well-oiled routine. That is, until the thirty-third trip.

It’s a moonless night. Me and my girl thrive in darkness.

It’s a moonless night. Me and my girl thrive in darkness. Seeing what a righteous mariner Tasha is, you’d never guess she grew up in rural Alabama—middle of what she swears people call the “Black Belt.” We’ve been doing this together long enough now that we both really appreciate calm nights like this one. Wind’s died early and for once there’s no swell or chop. The mirror-like water prompts Tasha to shout in my ear over the roaring engines, “Look at them stars reflecting on a black mirror.” I shout back, “Like diamond dust.” She returns with, “Or glitter splash.”

Mostly, however, we don’t talk much out there. With this night’s silky-smooth water we make the crossing to Andros in record time. I pull the throttles back and maneuver the boat into the dark mangroves. Before she goes up to the bow to watch for low branches and snags, Tasha whispers, “Betta not be no rougeroo this time.” That was a reference to our last trip when she thought she saw something like a bear splashing through the mangroves. She swore it was a rougeroo, a werewolf-like creature her momma told her about. Scared the bejeesus outta both of us, so this time Tasha is uncharacteristically tense as she peers through the serrated darkness. We can’t use lights here and it’s dense as Tarzan’s jungle. Humidity dripping. Bugs buzzing. Moldy odors wafting. Hermit crabs scuttling. Tasha takes a minute to locate the channel’s overgrown entrance. I steer that way and we glide into a tunnel through the humming mangroves. Even at an idle the boat’s rumble upsets the stillness. I hear unseen creatures splashing away or taking wing…

Finally we round a bend and there in the dim glow of a hurricane lantern I spot the familiar crew of Colombians and Bahamians waiting on the dock. Now we can use our flashlights. Tasha jumps off and ties us to a pole while I shut down the engines. My ears ring in the silence. As I follow Tasha down the dock I hear the sounds of her bare feet on the uneven, fuzzy-wood planks. I see familiar men, dark and sweating, checking out Tasha like they always do, her shorts, the tank top, and the dreads she keeps threatening to replace with an old-school conk. I suppose they’re checking me out too but otherwise they’re never rude to us.

We go to work. Few words. With all of us working together it takes less than the allotted hour to move a ton of Colombian cannabis from the dock to the boat’s interior. The stuff is well-wrapped but its pungency seeps out nonetheless. By the time we finish, the boat is two inches lower in the water than when we arrived.

We’re strapping down the last bale when an older Bahamian we know from previous trips says to us, “Hope dat ol’ Stream leave y’all alone, sistas. Can be hell to pay.”

“Thanks, Perry. No worries. Just glad to be getting away from these f’n mosquitos. See you next time.”

As I fire up the engines, men are bending to remove the lines. I wave and Tasha tips her imaginary hat. Then once more we’re idling through the dark mangroves on full alert. When we emerge into the open, the ocean’s still star-flecked, almost smiling. That’s a relief but now we’re so low in the water I swear I can feel the coral heads brushing our hull. Tasha’s up front pointing toward the dark coral, saying go around this, now through there. When we’re finally clear, she comes back to the cockpit and I push the throttles forward. We’re going home.

Coastal cities glow orange along the horizon. I know the name of every smudge of light I can see. The brightest is Fort Lauderdale. I aim north of that for the Boca Raton inlet.

Moonless. Two women rocketing through the night in a speck of fiberglass and metal. Bioluminescent wake. Flying fish, dolphins and sharks leave electric blue streaks as they crisscross the black water like living contrails.

I glance at Tasha’s profile edged in red by the instrument lights. She senses my stare, glances sideways. Embarrassed. The corners of her mouth tilt up but she never ceases scanning the darkness. The big engines are too loud for conversation. There isn’t much to talk about anyway. Two more hours go by like that and we’re beginning to think about getting home when Tasha suddenly grabs my arm.

“Red flare! There, two points to starboard. Maybe a mile.” Alarm in her voice as she points.

I stare hard into the darkness. “The fuck! You sure?”

Before she can answer another flare explodes. The flash fades to sinking stringlets of red. I’m already throttling down and soon we’re coasting, the engines rumbling, the big pipes spitting hot water and steam. I reach for my hand-bearing compass and take a quick read on the fading embers.

Both of us talking fast, we weigh our limited options.