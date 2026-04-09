Story Summary: The "Lord Keeper" sets out to murder his successor in order to keep a community secret safe. (Scroll Down To Read)

This Week’s Story Poll (Last Week’s Results At Story End)

“Resident Philosopher” Nalini’s take:

Nalini Jacob-Roussety ties simple questions to deeper philosophical frameworks! Listen to her discuss the poll question above. Comment in the discussion area at the end.

It's Time to Subscribe

💡Paid subscribers help us publish stories like this every week and access our full archives.

📖 Weekly Short Story

📖 Email cut short? Read This Story on Substack

Bound by Joanna Michal Hoyt

I came fully awake as I sat up and cracked my head on the thwart of my upturned canoe. The pain cleared my head. I felt under my bedroll for my knife, hoping I hadn’t made enough noise to attract the attention of whatever—whoever?—had waked me. I didn’t hear footsteps. I was just starting to drift back down into sleep when I heard the voice speaking from the high ridge above the brushy bit of riverbank where I had camped, meaning to get a good night’s sleep before venturing into Sheneshe. The speaker must have been just about directly above me.

“This is the third night, and the second asking,” the voice said. A man’s voice, elderly, melodious, and exhausted. “If I knew anything more to say to change your mind, I would say it.”

“And it would not change my mind. My answer is no.” The answering voice was younger, harsher.

A sigh. “Then all I can do is sit with you until dawn.”

“Until three nights ago, I might have thought that was kind of you.”

“Arlin,” the old man said, “the Law was given in kindness, but that kindness was meant for the people, not the Keepers—or the breakers either.”

I could hear the capital in the old man’s voice as he said “the Law.” I heard something else too, something I couldn’t put a name to, something that set my teeth on edge. Though perhaps that was only the fear that came from the rumors I had heard...

* * *

Gossips in the towns downriver had told me that no woman in her right mind would paddle on upstream past Sennipol to Sheneshe. When I observed that I could paddle as well as most men, they sighed and said no sane man would go that way either. When I inquired whether there were rapids, they explained that the problem was not in the river, but in Sheneshe itself—that its folk were unchancy.

“Unchancy how?” I asked. “Lawless? Cruel?” Some stared blankly at me or shrugged, plainly parroting something they’d heard and never thought to question. Others looked hard at me and then held their hands up before their chests, fingers splayed—the curse-warding sign. Some made it vaguely toward the north, toward Sheneshe. Some made it toward me. Maybe the shadow of what I’d left behind, the reason for my flight, was in my eyes. Maybe they thought the cursed place drew accursed travelers to itself. They might have been right, at that.

In Sennipol, the last town downriver from Sheneshe, there was a deal of curse-warding and a bit of muttering and spitting; I left the inn with all discreet haste. One man, a thin stooping fellow with ragged clothes and haunted eyes, followed me back to my boat and tried to give me an answer.

“They’re not lawless in Sheneshe,” he said, spitting aside. “Their Law interferes in far too many things—if the tales are true. But they killed their god long ago, and the curse is still on them.”

“The folk downriver in Marvi kill their god every autumn, and mourn for him every winter, and he comes back every spring and blesses them,” I said.

He spat again. “Southland lunatics,” he said. “But the folk up northaway... I’ve heard of no blessing there.”

* * *

I remembered that warning as I listened to the young man’s voice in the dark, answering the mention of the Law with words I couldn’t make out and fury I couldn’t help hearing. I was several paces away from my boat before I understood that I was going to the voices. I didn’t stop. I’ve learned to move quietly, and the young man’s voice covered the noises I couldn’t help making as I climbed. I was maybe ten paces from the young man when he stopped speaking and I stopped moving. The circle of light from the old man’s lantern stopped five paces from me. It showed me the old man’s face, heavy with grief. It didn’t reach to the young man. I stood there for a long time, watching the old man watching the young man, watching first hint of gray smudging the eastern horizon. When the old man looked up and said “The third night, and the third asking,” and the young man answered “No,” the lantern-light flashed from the knife in the old man’s hand.

I was between him and the young man before I had time to recall this wasn’t my affair. I was also between him and the lantern-light, and the dawn light wasn’t much help yet; I think he saw a bulky black silhouette against the glow, not a rawboned middle-aged woman trying to hold her own knife steady.

“You can’t do that,” I said.

“You do not understand,” he answered, lowering his knife hand.

“No, I don’t,” I admitted. “I thought you meant to use that on him.” I jerked a thumb back over my shoulder at the young man. “Was I wrong?”

The heavy silence answered well enough. “I can’t let you do that,” I said.

“I had no choice. I gave him his choice, and he chose,” the old man said.

“Had, not have?” I asked.

He didn’t answer that either. We stood looking at each other while the light came up in the sky. Then he sheathed his knife and sat down. I stepped back so I could see both men. The young one was sitting very straight against a beech-bole—tied to it, not cruelly tight, but enough to keep him in place. His hands were tied in front of him.

“Who did you say had a choice here?” I asked the old man. “He’s bound and you’re not.”

“I am bound by the Law, and he has broken the bond.”

“You carry out your Law in secret, in the middle of the night?” I asked.

“His Law is all secrets and lies,” the young man said. “I would have told them the truth.”

“I keep them safe,” the old man said.

“Keep who safe? Safe from what?” I asked.

“The god,” both men said together in the same heavy tone.

“The god,” both men said together in the same heavy tone.

“So he’s after you for sacrilege?” I asked the young man, wishing I’d stayed out of it. I thought I’d learned not to meddle in religion in foreign parts. For one thing, meddling was an easy way to get yourself killed; for another, it was an easy way to hurt people in ways you’d never imagine ahead of time. But I couldn’t just go off and leave the young man to get murdered, or sacrificed, or whatever it was. I’d seen too much to let me leave, and I hadn’t seen enough to know what I should do instead of leaving.

“Not sacrilege,” the young man said. “It isn’t the god he’s protecting.” I waited for one of them to explain. I kept waiting. Another voice finally broke the silence, a woman’s voice on the far side of the ridge, calling, “Lord Keeper?” By then the sun had come up, restoring the color of the old man’s long blue robe and the smell of the late blackberries tangled in the long grass.

“Go back!” the old man called.

“Only if you want murder done,” I shouted before I could remind myself about the evils of meddling.

“Who’s there?” she called.

They didn’t answer, so I did. “An old man with a knife, and a young man tied up—I guess one of them’s your Lord Keeper—and a stranger.”

“Athele, it’s me, it’s Arlin,” the young man called in his rough tired voice.

Athele, who looked near my age, came over the ridge and stopped to stare at us. She looked first at Arlin, but it was to the old man she spoke after a long uncomfortable pause.

“Lord Keeper, you said Arlin had run off,” Athele said slowly. “Said you were going to find him. What happened? And who is she?”

The two men I’d interrupted answered together again: “The god’s messenger.” They both sounded afraid.

“I don’t think so,” I said. “I don’t know your god.” They ignored this.

Arlin looked at the Keeper. “Too late now for your way,” he said.

“Too late,” the Lord Keeper agreed. He nodded to me. “Loose him, then. We’ll go back together.”

I cut Arlin’s ropes and he stepped forward, staggered. The third night... I thought. No wonder he’s stiff. I reached out an arm to steady him; when the old man reached for him I came round between them again.

“I will not hurt him,” the Keeper said. “Not now. Take this.” He loosened the sheathed knife from his belt, gave it to me, took Arlin’s arm over his shoulders and started to help the younger man along. “Go back, then,” he told Athele, “and gather them all in front of the Place. If the story must be told, let it be told only once.”

Arlin’s legs limbered soon so he could walk at a decent pace and bear his own weight, though neither he nor the Keeper seemed eager to let each other go. We hurried through woods, then through pastureland loud with sheep and calves, then over the last hill into the village. The white stone houses were small and sturdy. I heard and saw no people. Right through the village we went, out the other side, through fields of oats and pease, then back into wild country.

At the top of another hill we came to a tall hedge of roses with a few late blossoms, white and scentless, still clinging to their thorns. Inside was a turfed courtyard surrounding a round wall of white stone too tall to see over and too smooth to climb. The door in that wall was locked. Six or seven score people milled around the courtyard, buzzing like a hive of bees that’s almost made up its mind to swarm. When they saw us, most of them raised their left hands to their foreheads as they looked at the Lord Keeper; I took it for a gesture of respect, though not one I’d seen before. A few of them made the curse-warding sign.

“Lord Keeper,” they said uneasily.

“It is yet to be seen whether I am still your Keeper,” he answered.

They didn’t seem to find this much clearer than I did. “Are you stepping aside for Arlin, then, Lord?” one man asked.

“He will never be Keeper,” the old man said

“He speaks truth in that, for once,” Arlin said. “The secret has been kept too long. It is time you knew the truth. It is time the gates opened and you saw...”

“Wait.” The Keeper spoke so softly that even Arlin quieted to hear him. “Wait. You want them set free, Arlin, and then you want to make their choice for them?”

“It is the god I would set free.”

“Ill words,” someone said, and “What does he mean?” said another.

“I’ll tell you...” Arlin began.

“Do you want him to tell you?” the Keeper interrupted. “Or will you keep the Law and your own protection?’

“And let your Lord Keeper sneak off in the middle of the night and kill people,” I added.

They seemed to notice me for the first time when I spoke. “Who are you?” a woman asked. “Did he threaten you?”

“He didn’t threaten me,” I said, “but seemingly he would have killed your Arlin here.”

Arlin shook his sleeves back, let them see the rope marks on his wrists.

“He wouldn’t! He didn’t!” several voices cried. “You never did, Lord Keeper?”

“I did,” the Keeper said.

“Why?” The question spread quickly through the crowd.

The Keeper turned his palms upward, nodded. “You have won,” he said. “I will tell the story, Arlin.” The people sat, and Arlin sat too, facing the Keeper. I sat where I could get between them again if I had to—not that either of them appeared to notice. Arlin’s eyes were fixed on the Keeper, smoldering with anger—though there was something else there too; something I took for an affection that had grown so far into him that he didn’t know how to get rid of it all at once. The Keeper looked into the empty air as though he could see the things he spoke of happening there. I can’t rightly remember the words he used, but I won’t soon forget the gist of the tale.

* * *

It began, he said, when the grandfathers of their grandfathers were still babes in the womb. (From him, that sounded less like a tale-teller’s flourish than an actual accounting of how much time had passed.) The women in whose wombs they rested, and their men, lived then in Sennipol, a town down the river which had been locked in its fears and its petty rivalries for generations: rich and poor feared and resented each other, families brooded over slights from generations past, but they all agreed that it was far better to live in Sennipol than in any of the backward or decadent towns downriver, or in the wild hill-country upstream which was said to be demon-haunted. (I bit back a snort of laughter, remembering Sennipol and wondering how the good folk of the inn would take to that description.) But one of the Sennipoli, an old woman named Myriona, was haunted by a dream of better things: of a sweet country where the air was fresh, not stinking as in the alleys of Sennipol; a place where men and women worked and sang and were glad together in the light of the face of the god.

Oh yes, she dreamed of the god too. It was his voice that urged her to come up the river to the hill-country and live free, and to take with her any brave souls who were willing to come. Myriona obeyed, and got away from Sennipol before anyone actually got round to disposing of her as a witch; a fair number of other people who were weary of the course of their lives followed her.

There was no obvious sign of a curse on the hill-country. The streams were sweet and clear, the soil deep enough to work, the game plentiful. And there was one spring-fed pool whose waters seemed little short of miraculous; drinking them cured Myriona’s lameness, and Alden’s sleeplessness and fear, and the children’s summer sickness. Above that spring there was a great outcropping of shining stone which Myriona worked into the shape of the face of the god she had seen in her dreams, the one who had led them there.

In the first-year rain and sun came in season and all things grew and prospered. At the first-year festival when the people danced around the spring and gave thanks for the god’s gifts, some looked into the water and saw that the reflection of the carved figure’s calm face smiled more broadly than it had when Myriona first carved it, and that the reflected eyes followed the dancers as they leapt and spun.

The next year also passed in peace and plenty, and the year after that wasn’t bad, though there were more pests eating the crops and a few lambs born wrong, to their loss and their mothers’—no more than might have been expected back in their old life, but it didn’t quite seem to fit with the blessed new life. A few murmurs started then about who might have been less than properly grateful for their blessings, but nothing much came of it.

In the twelfth year there was drought. The vegetables were scanty, the grain headed too early, the goats took sick and their milk came out dark and foul-smelling. The pool fed by the spring shrank in the drought. Some said the healing water shouldn’t be wasted on sick goats; others said it was sin not to use it and trust that all they needed would be given.

One night Myriona woke from a nightmare to see flames rising from the thatched roof of her neighbor Ansa’s goat-shed. She knew Ansa had taken blessed water for her goats. She knew, too, that their neighbor Evrena had called it a sacrilege and a waste. She ran out and found Evrena standing with her hands on her hips and laughing at the flames.

“What have you done?” Myriona hissed. Evrena whirled to run. Myriona caught her arm. They struggled silently until the flames leaped from Ansa’s byre to Ansa’s house on one side and Evrena’s hencoop on the other. Then they stared at each other and ran opposite ways down the street, shouting for help in fighting the flames. Too late.

Half the village burned that night. All might have been lost if the rains had not come at last, torrential, drenching, pounding the standing grain into the ground. The villagers huddled together in the unburned houses. Some blessed the god, and some cursed him, and many cursed the human fire-starter. Myriona, afraid they might think her guilty of that, told them how she’d waked to find Evrena by the stall. Evrena didn’t deny it. Her face was stiff with fear even before word came that Ansa’s oldest daughter Tereu, a girl of sixteen, was dead.

Tereu had taken a dream-draught, hoping for word from the god about why the rain did not come; she did not hear the flames, or the shouting. When the blaze kindled in the roof Ansa picked the baby up, and her husband Goran took their sickly four-year-old; when they would have gone back in to pull Tereu out, the roof fell in, blazing.

When the rain rolled away, Myriona climbed stiffly up the hill to the spring and stopped, staring at the god’s stone face. The face was scarred and blistered, the mouth twisted with pain. She feared her eyes or her mind were playing her false, and she stooped to drink from the spring, hoping it still had grace to clear her mind. She didn’t drink after all. She stared instead into a reflection that was not a reflection. In the still water she saw the flaming roof collapsing on Tereu. Then she saw Evrena’s face, streaked with blood. When Myriona looked up, blood ran down the face of the god-stone.

Myriona fled, but as she passed into the trees she heard footsteps blundering up the path toward her. Goran stumbled up the hill, wild-eyed and haggard.

“What are you looking for?” Myriona asked.

“The one who killed my daughter is dead,” Goran said. “Surely I did right in that. The curse-bringer is dead, and now the god must take the curse away.”

“The god!” Myriona cried. “See what you have done to the god!” She took Goran’s arm and pushed him up the path ahead of her, out of the trees, face to face with the god-stone. Goran stared awhile, then turned back to her with the vacant stare of an idiot and fled back the way he had come.

Myriona looked again and saw that the god-stone was blank-eyed as Goran had become, though the stone face reflected in the spring was a mask of grief.

Myriona stumbled back down the slippery stones of the path and told her neighbors what she had seen.

“What are we to do?” they asked her.

“Nothing else to grieve the god,” she said.

“What would not grieve the god?”

She opened her mouth, closed it. “I do not know,” she said at last, low and troubled.