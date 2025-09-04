Interesting Free Newsletter Partners

📖 Weekly Short Story

Prometheus Bound In ISS by Daren Schuettpelz

The room I’m in lacks character. Oh, it’s full of characters, all right, but none of them are the prizes of this fine institution. But as a room, it fits the basic definition. There are four walls, a door, the standard issued government purchased desks, a teacher’s station, and on the side wall, a circle where the paint is brighter than the rest, indicating the former location of a clock. Yes, you read that correctly. They removed the clock. Also, no windows.

Welcome to In-School-Suspension; known by students and faculty alike, as ISS. It’s the same acronym as the International Space Station and probably as sterile. Also, beyond the classroom might as well be the vacuum of space for how likely it is I will be allowed to venture out during the school day. This is day seventeen of my internment. Punishment? Consequence? Lots of names from lots of people. The principal. The school board. My father. Everyone has a name for it. But, stuck in a room for the next two months, until the sweet reprieve of summer vacation, would feel just as dull as by any other name. Shakespeare reference. Oh, how Ms. Harrington would be proud. Well, maybe not. My guess is she would be prouder if I were in class today and not reading under the fluorescent illumination of room 104.

I’m not alone. There is a steady stream of other delinquents, but they only stay a day or so. Tell a teacher to ‘fuck off’ and you’ll get two days here. Get caught vaping in the toilet, yes a cliché, but that’s how we roll, and I’ll enjoy your company for five days. We don’t get to talk to one another, but we make eye contact and share the teenage head nod of acknowledgment. I’m not sure of most of their names. Yes, my school, University High School, is large, but in reality, it’s because I’m not really such a bad kid. I don’t smoke. I’ve not flipped the bird at any of my teachers, at least not within their sight, haven’t caused fights, or toilet papered the principal’s car. That last one would have been really fun though. I classify that as more of a prank, but our principal, Mr. Gomez, isn’t known for his willingness to find humor in many situations. No, apparently what I did was much worse. I embarrassed too many people in power.

My crime? Crime might be a bit of a stretch, but sure, I’ll spill the sordid details. I’ve got nothing else to do in here, I might as well recount my path to delinquency and this windowless cell.

First, a bit about me. Don’t worry, this isn’t the start to David Copperfield where I tell you about the day of my birth. Again, that’s for you Ms. Harrington. I mean, what other junior in high school even knows about David and the Murdstones? Okay, maybe lots of them. But, how many currently serving in ISS would know? My point exactly. I’m not an idiot. Do I do idiotic things? Yes. But, an idiot I am not.

Like I said, I’m a junior in high school. That glorious time where we are all middle children. Not celebrated and praised like the seniors and not taking easy classes like the freshman and sophomores. We are the hardworking, most of us anyway, backbone of the school. Immersed in Advanced Placement courses and trying to be noticed, and not noticed, at the same time. We fundraise for school dances, while simultaneously making snarky comments under our breath about how lame school is. We are brave, resilient, and terrified. We are walking contradictions.



I live alone with my father. My older sister used to live with us, too, but she joined the Air Force and now her calls home come from an air base near Tokyo. Up until this mess, I was on track to spend the summer with her in Japan; learning Japanese, eating sushi from sushi-go-rounds and hopefully sneaking out to make some memories in Roppongi. My mother used to live with us, but she was what was called a “functional” alcoholic. Functional until she downed a bottle of cheap red wine and wrapped her car around a tree. Am I right? Oh relax. She wasn’t your mom. I’m allowed to laugh at my own pain, aren’t I?

Like I said, I live with my dad. As a newly single parent, he’s the quintessential try-hard. When not working, he is all about spending time with me, explaining his job and how the world works. He works as a database manager for an educational software company. I think it’s his company that helps with the online testing we seem to be taking every other week. When he starts talking to me again, we’re going to have a serious chat about that. I could probably blame him for some of this trouble, as I would not have been able to figure out half of what I did without listening to him talk about work. He’s taught me a bit of programming and other computer skills, but it’s what he talks about but doesn’t teach me that interests me more. Just by listening, I picked up on all sorts of soft skills, like problem-solving, that landed me here.

My apologies, this is not a laconic confession, but I’m getting there. I guess you could say it started with Leslie Whitman. Everyone needs a gateway, and I guess she was mine.

Leslie and I have a few classes together this year. She’s pretty in a curvy, cheerleader kind of way, with chestnut hair that she must spend an hour each morning curling. I can barely manage to shower and use deodorant. Leslie apparently has wanted to be Cotillion queen since, like, forever, based on the conversation she is having with her friend, Sophia Gonzales in our Intro to Personal Finance class. In case your school doesn’t do this, Cotillion is our school’s version of a spring Homecoming and to some people it’s a big deal.

“But, this is my year,” insists Leslie vehemently.

“And I’ll totally vote for you,” assures Sophia. “But Sabine is also on the ballot.”

“That bitch gets everything,” Leslie spits. “She was the junior Homecoming princess. Let some of the rest of us have some shine.”

“So, what are you going to do? Bake a shit-ton of cupcakes and see if you can get some of the insels to vote for you?” queries Sophia.

I wince at this last comment. Insel is slang for “involuntary celibate,” which is an asshole thing to say about high school kids. It’s not like we can all get laid whenever we want. We don’t all have cars and empty homes. This may have struck a nerve with me, I realize as I can feel myself getting annoyed. First of all, I’ve had chances, but it’s complicated, and that is not a path I need to go down today. For reasons I will never know, I decide today, and right now, is the perfect time to interject myself into their conversation.

“Rig the election,” I mutter

"Rig the election," I mutter, just loud enough for them to hear, had they been listening…

“What?” the two say in unison and glare in my direction.

“Rig the election,” I say louder. “Why try to bribe kids for votes when they can take your cupcakes and still vote for Sabine, or whoever.”

“Right, okay. We’ll just magically vote for everyone,” scoffs Sophia.

“Exactly,” I say, “stuff the ballot box.”

“It’s electronic voting, dumbass,” Sophia says. “It’s not a box. Jesus.”

I have a great line about not being her lord and savior ready to go, but our teacher is beginning the day’s lesson on compound interest and why in 30 years, we will be happy with our savings accounts and be ready for retirement. I suspect our teacher, Ms. Jones, is wishing she had taken her own advice when she was young and could retire now instead of teaching us how we can ignore her advice about savings, and IRAs, and the differences between Roth and Traditional accounts. I want to take this seriously, but really I want to save all my money this year and blow it all this summer.

We spend the next 30 minutes taking notes and listening to Ms. Jones’ tales of financial regret and poor choices from her youth. Teachers are natural storytellers, but Ms. Jones seems to only tell stories about herself and all her mistakes. I guess it should make her relatable, but really, it kind of makes me wonder why we should listen to her at all. Does she have it together now? Or in ten years will the older Ms. Jones lament her lack of wisdom from today?

The day continues as you would expect. Bells ring, students move, teachers assign work. When the bell for lunch finally chimes, I, along with 700 of my peers bolt for the cafeteria. We purchase lunches, sit with friends and relate our current events to one another. I’ve recently been moved to this lunch, and my friends have another lunch, so I am left with the teenage quandary: sit with a new group of potentially like-minded students, or sit alone. I opt for the latter. It’s not that I’m some kind of loner, but I don’t mind being alone. I’ve got an audiobook on my phone I can sit and listen to, and if anyone asks, I’ll tell them it’s music.

I find a place in the courtyard. It’s sunny today, and a cool breeze drifts lazily across my skin while I devour today’s offering. I’m not really paying too much attention to the taste of the food as my mind is occupied with the audiobook. The CIA agent is about to inflict some serious hurt on a traitorous US Senator. I swear to God, I would pay more attention in my history class if we were learning about this kind of excitement.

“Hey, Ethan,” I hear someone say as a body drops down next to me. I jump and realize it is Leslie, sans Sophia.

“Uh, hi,” I say, pressing pause on my phone.

“Hey, I know Soph and me can be a bit bitchy,” she starts.

“I,” I interrupt.

“No, you weren’t bitchy,” she says, a slightly confused look causing her brow to wrinkle. If she keeps that up, she will definitely have wrinkles by the time she’s thirty. It’s petty, I know, but I still smile inside.

“Huh? No. Not me. Soph and I, not Soph and me,” I say. Okay, I’m not really like this. But, she was a jerk earlier, and if I can flex on you with some English grammar, I will. It does what I hope, and knocks her off balance.

“What? Oh, okay, sure,” she says, but she rebounds quickly. “As I was saying, I’m sorry for what we said.”

“Apology accepted,” I say and look down at my phone giving all the nonverbal cues to tell her to piss off.

“But, what you said, about the votes,” she says, trailing off.

“Yeah, rig the election,” I repeat what I had said in class.