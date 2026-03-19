After Dinner Conversation® - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story

After Dinner Conversation® - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story

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H. James Plaskett's avatar
H. James Plaskett
2dEdited

No sane atheists, no.

Yet perhaps as 1% of people - people regarded as perfectly sane - are admitting to hearing a voice inside their head sometimes. And they´re by no means regarded as bonkers!

Two way conversation would help.

But many people would be rendered, quite "reasonably" pissed off!

Wonderful to have the Supreme Being make Himself known... but what were You up to prior to that? How could God have allowed His existence to be disputed and/or even denied?

What´s the deal, dad?

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Martin B. Tracy's avatar
Martin B. Tracy
2d

It would have to be a face-to-face conversation.

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