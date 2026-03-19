Story Summary: God simultaneously says a phrase into the minds of every living being on earth. (Scroll Down To Read)

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And God Said by Joe Hoyle

One day, with no discernable fanfare, God “spoke” to each person on the planet Earth. The message made its way into the minds of every man, woman, and child, probably including babies in the womb (but how could that possibly be verified?). From Katmandu to Abidjan. From Recife to Juneau. Everyone. Got. The. Message.

No burning bush. No parting of the Red Sea. No road to Damascus. No exclamation points or air quotes.

No angels on high. No wise men bearing gifts. No greetings or warnings. No executive summary.

No heaven or hell. No shout out to Jesus or Buddha. Not a whisper about Mohammed. For that matter, no Ra or Baal. No crosses, Bodhi trees, mountains to be moved. Zeus did not toss lightning bolts. Paintings in the Sistine Chapel did not run blood. Instagram and Twitter remained silent, at least during the first few seconds. Then, of course, they exploded.

No plague of locusts. No new pandemics. No forty days of flooding or fasting. No bread or wine.

For the only time in history, agreement was universal: Human perception changed at a precise moment during late August in a recent planetary voyage around the Sun.

Transmittal did not arrive in the form of a verbal news flash. No commandments were carved on stone tablets. Apparently, Jehovah no longer communicates in nouns and verbs.

“Spontaneous understanding” became the accepted explanation for an event that no human would ever begin to comprehend, let alone attempt to explain. God dialed directly into every mind and inserted a message that was neither vague nor confusing. This was more Hemingway than Faulkner.

How do you translate a change in the wiring of eight billion brains? In English, the message was eventually deemed the equivalent of four words. Apparently, Yahweh had little to say but must have felt a strong need to say it.

Around the world, memory banks were instantaneously updated. At one moment, God did not communicate with humans. In the next, that fundamental truth—staunchly held by so many—simply evaporated. The Matrix was reprogrammed without a warning or alert. “I sensed something” said it all but simultaneously said nothing. Words are poor descriptors for a divine revelation. Human understanding of reality blinked momentarily and then came back online with a slightly modified data set.

People had always accepted certain perceptions as absolute: the sky is blue, oceans are filled with saltwater, elephants are large mammals, etc. “God does not communicate with human beings” no longer fit anywhere on that list. The truth had evolved into “God altered the DNA of what I knew to be true.”

Videos taken at that exact moment show animals reacting to some unseen stimuli like a strange wind blowing across their bodies. African lions glanced around with apparent curiosity. Asian ants halted in their tracks. For a microsecond, birds appeared to lose track of their flight pattern. Fish seemed disoriented. Unlike humans, though, animals quickly returned to their normal routines. Except for that brief interlude, they appeared unfazed, as if they alone had been anticipating a directive from God. Did they receive the same message as humans? That was merely one of a million unanswerable questions.

Across all peoples and all continents, researchers accumulated countless descriptions of the mental change that had taken place. From first to last, they seemed remarkably consistent. Of course, no one had any proof that this universal reality adjustment resulted from an act of God. Nevertheless, out of all those who inhabit this planet, not one person questioned the source. Everyone simply knew. “God changed my understanding of the world” became a praise mantra that was repeated in more languages than people knew existed.

Atheism ceased to be. Churches and temples quickly began to fill as did mosques and synagogues. Religious attendance skyrocketed, more so in Unitarian congregations than in those of the Baptists. People sought clarity. They prayed for additional guidance. “Is this all God has to say to us?” was a common refrain. Religious leaders were no help. They were as mystified as the rest. Despite their supplications, they had no special insight into God’s thinking.

The message was too direct to allow room for debate. Not a single person appeared on cable television to announce, “Let me tell you what God wants you to know.” Everyone already knew what God wanted them to know.

People were still Democrats and Republicans, liberals and conservatives. However, fringe groups on both the right and the left began to vanish. Negotiation and compromise became more common. Congress’s approval ratings went up. People certainly argued but in a civilized manner.

Fox News and CNN stopped creating propaganda and focused on facts rather than opinions. Commentators who had raged obsessively for years now discussed and explained or, more often, chose to retire rather than admit that they had nothing significant to say. Military enlistments dropped to zero. Armed conflicts ceased. Dictators and despots were left with no practical power and could only walk away from their barricaded headquarters. Democracy thrived, frequently in countries that had never before experienced it. Although North Koreans had to struggle for years to establish order after decades of chaos, even they eventually had an elected president and a recovering economy. The state of Texas eliminated the death penalty and worked to devise fair immigration policies.

More people became vegetarians, but the number rose only slightly. Marriage rates did not change, but divorce rates fell.

The spirit of entrepreneurship soared. People preferred to chart their own destinies rather than work for Walmart or Amazon. Violent crime dropped but did not disappear. Illegal drug use and mental illness remained serious challenges. Life’s struggles were not lifted from the backs of humankind.

Nevertheless, the message provided a deep-seated comfort that people felt compelled to share. It was an obsession like no other. God’s words began appearing on t-shirts and highway signs. Every language had its own version. Flags flew from windows around the world with the proclamation blazing in bright colors. People painted the message on the sides of their houses and jotted them on notes that they would hand to passing strangers. The Gideons began inserting God’s words into every hotel Bible.

Tattoos with the message began to appear on arms and torsos. Several African countries stamped God’s words onto their coins. They became collector’s items and quickly disappeared from circulation.

Eventually, people could enter any random cave from Mexico to Bangladesh, walking until crawling and then sliding when that became necessary. After pushing as far as possible, they would still find the message scratched into the rock walls, often in a variety of languages, left by strangers who had come before.

The French government draped the words on each side of the Eiffel Tower. Other governments did the same with their largest buildings. They could also be found scratched into thousands of places along the Great Wall of China. Bob Dylan wrote a 14-minute song with that four-word title. Taylor Swift and Beyoncé sang it to a roaring multitude at a free “Message” concert at Madison Square Garden that was televised around the world. Their performance became the most watched video of all time.

Societal changes happened at various speeds or not at all. Gun sales dropped precipitously, but gambling addiction barely moved. Climate change took years to address and nearly a century to alleviate. People still had their same weaknesses. A broken leg was still a broken leg. A damaged spirit was still a damaged spirit. Lazarus did not walk out of his tomb. No magic solutions were discovered.

One revolution, though, took place universally. For the first time in human history, laws were no longer needed to guarantee that discrimination against women, Blacks, Jews, gays, Native Americans, and so many other groups would cease. People became free at last. Each country celebrated its own unique version of emancipation.

Why did God send the human race a message at this moment in time? Theologians, scientists, philosophers, and thinkers of all types pondered that question day by day on televised discussions. Was God announcing a fundamental change in the structure of the cosmos? Was this merely the first in a series of messages? Was God stepping in to make an emergency adjustment to save a doomed planet? Was this a revelation from God about what had always been and would always be?

Ultimately, there were no answers, not from God and not from any human.

There was merely universal acceptance and that was all that mattered.

And God said to each person,

“You have no enemies.”

Discussion Questions (Leave a comment!)

Assuming the premise of the story were true, that God spoke to everyone at once to say, “You have no enemies,” what do you think would happen with society? What societal results from the story to you agree or disagree with? If you, and only you, got this message from God, and you were sure it was God, how would it change your life and behaviors? Assuming the premise of the story were true, would you want scientists to work to see if there was another reason everyone on the planet got the same message, or would you want them not to look for an alternative reason? If you were “God” in this story and could implant one small phrase in the minds of everyone in the world as God in an attempt to improve the course of civilization, what phrase would you implant? Do you think, as the story says, there would be no more atheists in the world after an event like this? Why or why not?

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