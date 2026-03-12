Story Summary: Alice returns through the Looking-Glass for answers to her newest questions about life. (Scroll Down To Read)

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Alice And The Jabberwocky by Michael Zemel

Part 1.

‘Twas brillig, and the slithy toves Did gyre and gimble in the wabe: All mimsy were the borogoves, And the mome raths outgrabe.

Once again, Alice found herself in her bedroom, feeling rather mimsy indeed.

Every day now, at two o’clock, she would sit at her desk reading a book, for Alice was always reading a new book these days.

On Mondays, Alice would peer up from the page, and out through the windowsill, out into the rain—the constant rain—attempting to locate precisely where the gray buildings end, and where the gray sky begins. Tuesdays would find Alice dangling precariously from her nose as it folded itself deeper and deeper between the pages of a new theorem, a critique, a rebuttal, a retraction, or a stanza of Greek poetry. On Wednesdays, Alice would lean back in her chair staring blankly at the ceiling.

It had been like this, from the morning through the afternoon and into the evening, for some time now; in fact, it had been raining for almost two years.

At the start of the rain, Alice had played outside with her friends, re-creating those gallant adventures from Through the Looking-Glass. But now it had been raining for quite a while, and those adventures were many years ago. Alice was older now, and it was time she knew things—and so she read.

Her life, so interior these days, had assumed a pale green tone and rectangular shape: four walls of faintly peeling wallpaper and a dim, distant ceiling. The more Alice learned, the more everything developed a center to it… until late one night, unbeknownst to Alice, the center snuck out of everything, where it had been, and wandered across her bedroom, blanketing the entire place in order. From the wooden desk to the stack of books to the dusty looking glass in the corner, everything had made such sense lately: everything pulsed with inevitability. There’s been so much of it all, she thought. Of everything as of late.

Alice first noticed something was amiss last week, when she was surprised to learn that nothing surprised her anymore (well, nothing after that last one.) She’d come to know every inch of her desk, every square foot of her room, and every cubic yard of her house. Its contents were either modern or Romantic or linear or Eastern or this theory in that style, and the very air felt both crystal clear yet neatly organized, tucked away in a bed of chemicals and formula.

Yet now that Alice knew everything, she started to have this nightmare, every night the same. In her dream, the everything came out of the everywhere where it had been, and assembled itself into a terrible, monstrous green beast which chased her from deep within the dark woods. Each night, Alice fell to its biting jaws and its catching claws, never once able to escape.

Today, being awake has given Alice little respite. She sits in a green velvet chair at her old wooden desk. To her right, stands the looking glass, and beyond it the rain strikes like a pitter-patter on the sill. Alice reads the obituary she’d clipped from this morning’s paper: her favorite author, a young man by the name of Wallace Foster, had recently died.

The stories of Mr. Foster, at once broken and pieced together, breathed life into characters whose capacity for self-sabotage was only eclipsed by their ambition. In pouring out his tormented soul, Wallace transformed the page into an umbrella—one which he extended to Alice with a knowing smile, inviting her to play in the rain shadow of his gloomy mountain range: he would bear the weight of the world so she didn’t have to. A man of infinite jest, Wallace decided to shuffle off this mortal coil, and fell on his vorpal sword. His incandescence extinguished, Alice was alone once more.

As her spirit grazed the floor, she ran her hands over her copy of Through the Looking Glass, leafing slowly through its well-tread pages. These were the good times, weren’t they? she thought. But every story’s now been told—what’s left to explore? Death is the inevitability of life: the black hole at the center of our galaxy. Maybe the best we can hope for is a passing comfort in the brief, fiery flicker of our orbit…

Alice imagined the center of her body a single point, her skin collapsing inwards under its gravity, deflating like foil smoothed over a dying star. Alice heard a wrinkle, a crinkle, a snap.

She felt a pulling…

…a pulling…

…a pulling, yes, but not quite inwards… No, in fact, it seemed to be located on her right side just beneath her rib. Oh, where is that girl? Alice heard coming from the looking glass. The feeling was getting stronger now, quite strong, and—ouch! She’ll know what to do. Before Alice could say a word, she was lifted

off her chair

across the room,

sailing head-first

into her

looking-

glass!

Part 2.

“Beware the Jabberwock, my son! The jaws that bite, the claws that catch! Beware the Jubjub bird, and shun The frumious Bandersnatch!”

“There you are,” barked the Red Queen. “It’s about time!”

Alice looked up. Standing over her was the Red Queen, and floating above the Red Queen was the looking glass through which Alice had fallen.

“What is?” asked Alice, dusting herself off, and feeling rather confused.

“Time!” roared the Queen. “And it and is… and do not forget about about!

“These jokers, these jacks, these deuces!” she bellowed. “My playing cards have forgotten that I am the blood they bleed. It’s my subjugation that makes them equal—all of them are unequal to me! Without me, there’s no freedom at all!”

Alice looked around. She was in the Royal Garden, in a clearing some distance from the Palace, near the dark and tangled woods, and beyond the woods arose thunderously four walls: pale green with faintly peeling wallpaper.

The Queen encircled Alice, continuing her tirade, “Wonderland lately has been upside-up and downside-down. Everyone has completely found their minds!”

Alice inquired politely, “Don’t you mean they’ve lost their minds?”

“Lost their minds?! I certainly do not! The Mock Turtle has set sail, the March Hare has burrowed underground, and the Mad Hatter spends his day angrily making hats. Wonderland’s creatures have stopped being what they’re not, and turned into what they are—their evitability has become inevitability. Worst of all, my playing cards have become aware of their miserable condition, and have banded together, formed a union, and gone on strike!”

With this, Alice noticed a general commotion about her in the garden. The spade gardeners, club soldiers, and diamond courtiers had formed what appeared to be a miniature picket line, whose members went about distributing tiny leaflets to each other.

“My playing cards have turned into working cards, and now quibble nonstop about freedom! Off with their heads! Off with their heads!” screamed the Queen to the picket line, but no one glanced up.

“Oh dear,” said Alice, worried at the distinct lack of fun everyone seemed to be having. “What can I do?”

“You seem to know everything these days,” roared the Queen. “You tell me! It all started when the Jabberwocky entered through the looking glass. Yes, the Jabberwocky is at the center of it all!”

“The Jabberwocky?” exclaimed Alice, remembering the terrible green beast from the poem. “Your majesty, you’re certain it’s the Jabberwocky?”

The Queen retorted, “Are you certain it’s not?” To this, Alice had no reply.

As Alice pondered, a bespectacled and balding playing card approached, wearing a button-down shirt with several pens in the breast pocket, holding a small clipboard. “Your majesty,” the union rep protested, “we are simply asking for the same freedoms extended to IBCW members by other monarchs.”

“Freedoms?!” she cried. “If you can’t handle a beheading, find another monarch to work for!”

He inquired, “Do other monarchs play cards?”

“That is not my concern!” she roared back. “You are free to choose, free to work, free to do anything I command. I free you from knowing right from wrong!”

“It’s true we might have had some freedom when we started,” said the rep, adjusting his glasses, “but now it’s all spectacle. It’s a trick to think we have any real freedom left; subjugation is our only choice! It’s taught in our schools, in our childhood stories, in the very fiber of our language. These days, it’s easier to imagine the end of Wonderland than to imagine the end of monarchy. All we want is progress—”

“Progress?!” cackled the Queen. “You have progress! Anywhere else and you’d be slaving for a king!”

Oh, this is no fun, thought Alice. No fun at all. “Your majesty,” she broke in, “I’ll stop the Jabberwocky! Where can I find him?”

“Why, using a map,” barked the Queen. “Take out something to write on!”

Alice rummaged through her pockets, producing her copy of Through the Looking Glass and a ballpoint pen, handing both over to the Queen. On a blank page in the back cover, the Queen drew a single black dot squarely in the center of the page.

“This is my map?” gasped Alice. “How will I find him without any signs? Without forests or mountains or winding, dotted lines?”

“A blank map is not a blank territory,” fumed the Queen, “and you certainly won’t find him holding it upside down!” She yanked the map unceremoniously from Alice’s grasp, flipped it over, and shoved it back into her hands. “Keep walking toward the center,” she assured, brusquely pushing Alice along, “and you’ll find the Jabberwocky in no time.”

Toward the center, thought Alice to herself, as she slipped past the picket line, across the garden, and into the dark and tangled woods.

Part 3.

He took his vorpal sword in hand; Long time the manxome foe he sought— So rested he by the Tumtum tree And stood awhile in thought.

“My dear, are you lost?” Alice heard a voice from behind her.

She whirled around—it was the White Rabbit, looking like he hadn’t slept in weeks. “Not just lost,” he said, glancing at a pocket watch without hands, “but also late.” He tutted.

“Oh, Mr. Rabbit!” Alice cried out, joyed to see a familiar face. “Don’t you mean ‘you’re late?’”

He chirped gaily, “All of Wonderland is late lately. Sensible, yes, but quite late. Even the playing cards are in a late-stage monarchy.”

“It’s awful,” agreed Alice glumly.

“I beg to differ,” wheezed the Rabbit. “It’s delightfully ironic! Today, we’re so full of the past; we’re completely saturated with a sense of history. We’re either early or late, while always trying to be on time. Hurry up, and take it slow!” he yelled into the woods. “Only I am neither late nor early nor even on time, for I am untimely.”

“If it’s late, maybe that’s why you’re so tired,” Alice pointed out. “I’m trying to find the Jabberwocky, but my map doesn’t have any signs.”

The Rabbit replied, “I should sleep, yes, but it’s not night time… and night is the sign for sleep, is it not?”

“Yes,” Alice replied, “but couldn’t you sleep during the day? Night isn’t essential for sleep.”

“How true,” exclaimed the Rabbit. “Night is a sign for sleep, but it’s not sleep’s essence. We’re constantly mistaking signs for essence,” he went on. “Signs that life is worth living—a mother’s child, a soldier’s country, a doctor’s patients—change from person to person. These signs live in people, not in life itself.”

“I don’t need the essence of the Jabberwocky,” reckoned Alice, “just a sign will do.”

The Rabbit placed a paw on her shoulder. “My dear, you won’t find the Jabberwocky at the center of your map, for he is the map itself.”

Alice studied her map for any catching claws or biting jaws she might have missed. When she looked back up, the Rabbit was gone. In his place, on a large mushroom, reclined an enormous Butterfly, smoking wistfully from a hookah and looking positively exhausted. The Caterpillar! thought Alice. He must have become a Butterfly.

“Who are you?” asked Alice.

“Who aren’t I?” the Butterfly replied, taking an exaggerated puff.

“Becoming,” he said, exhaling the smoke, “is the Jabberwocky’s doing as well: the idea that one thing becomes another.” The smoke formed into the shape of a young girl, dressed much like Alice herself. “You become cross with your mother, sweet for a student, or a pet for your teacher, yet you remain who you always were.

“If I ask Who are you?, I’ll get a different answer every day: each one a page, but none in the entire book. The faces you wear are part of your essence… but none comes from one, nor does one turn into another.

“You won’t find the Jabberwocky by looking for him directly: like people, ideas are continually in motion—by the time you’ve pinned one down, it’s already moved on without you. To the Queen, the Jabberwocky is order but to the playing cards he’s freedom. To you he’s navigation but to the Rabbit he’s time… and to me the Jabberwocky is becoming itself.”

Alice realized the Jabberwocky was larger than she’d thought. “To find the Jabberwocky,” she said slowly, “I must find where he’s not? I must find his opposite?” She closed her eyes to think. When she opened them, the Butterfly was gone. Before her stood a familiar man.

“Wallace?” she gasped. The man certainly looked like Wallace Foster, yet he was clean-shaven, and wore an expensive suit, still looking deathly tired. His long hair had been cut short, and in his hand he held a briefcase.

He flashed a smile, handing her a card. “Ellis Easton,” he said, adjusting his tie. “You might say I’m Wallace’s opposite.” Alice was relieved. Wallace must have had a twin.

Ellis produced a coin, flipping it casually as he spoke. “When I found you, you were quite lost—lost in thought.” He paused. “The irony of being lost in thought is that by the time you realize where you’re going, you could have spent the whole time getting there… yet without thinking, you wouldn’t have known where to go.

“The opposite of lost is found, and the opposite of found is lost. Everything lost is eventually found, and everything found is eventually lost. As two sides of the same coin, lost and found are at the center of each other, yet neither is the coin itself.

“You won’t find the Jabberwocky by looking at where he’s not, because he’ll still be there at its center. No, to find something’s essence—to find the coin from its sides—you must understand the difference.”

He pressed the coin into her hand. As Alice flipped it, the coin hovered in the air, slowly spinning. One side of the coin depicted a man walking around, pouring himself tea, and reading the paper. On the other side, the man was tucking himself into bed, pulling down the shades, and asking if Alice would please stop tossing him about. “One side of this coin is being awake,” Ellis spoke, “the other is falling asleep. The center of being awake is falling asleep, and the center of being asleep is waking up.”

As she studied the coin, Ellis set his briefcase on the ground, and rummaged through it until his arm was all the way in. He drew forth a baby, who promptly began to cry. “Oh, give him to me!” squeaked Alice, scooping up the child, as the coin clattered to the ground. She gently rocked him back and forth with a shush shush shush…

“The irony of babies,” continued Ellis, “is that we like adults for how much they know, yet we love babies for knowing so little.” He leaned in closely. “He won’t fall asleep if it’s too calm, you know. He needs something to focus on, something to understand. Once it’s understood, then it can be forgotten. Understand?” Alice did not.

“With his eyes closed,” he explained, “you remind him of a babbling brook, or the rushing wind—not above, like the midday sun—but off in the distance, like a sunset. He realizes it’s night time soon, the sign of sleep. Once he does, it’s lights out.”

“Shush!” chided Alice, who turned around, continuing to rock the baby to sleep.

“How many shushes does he need?” asked Ellis, peering over her shoulder. “Sixteen!” he beamed. “At fifteen, the baby thinks three sets of five—or five sets of three, if he’s a quick thinker—but by sixteen, he realizes the sound repeats forever. At sixteen, the baby sees the pattern—he hears the song.”

Ellis swayed musically. “One’s life is a song, Alice, and each experience a note—yet we think of it in measures; when one ends, a new one begins. The first note is so unsure of itself, but by the last one we’re sad to see it go. Always, though, we find our way to the next measure, for enough measures and we have a song!”

Alice looked on wordlessly as Ellis snapped his fingers. “Yes, life has its pianos,” he dabbled his fingers, “and fortes, its major and minor keys, its tempos, its rests, and eventually its conclusion.” He took a breath. “Deep down, Alice, we must know: what does the song mean? What is life’s essence?”

“I suppose we do,” protested Alice, placing the now-sleeping child gently into the briefcase, “but if you’re so concerned about essence, what’s yours?”

“That’s the irony,” smiled Ellis. “I am a man without essence. Unessential, untimely, and unbecoming.”

“Quite unbecoming,” muttered Alice. “Well, if the essence of the Jabberwocky is everywhere, then without essence you don’t belong anywhere!” Alice, delighted, had backed him into a corner.

“You’re right,” said Ellis, glancing at his wristwatch. “And so I won’t dally… but allow me to play myself off.” He waved his arms, composing an empty orchestra. “To find the Jabberwocky, Alice, find the meaning of the song—the coin from its sides.”

He clipped his briefcase together. “How sweet a song sounds when you D.C. al coda. Do you know what that means?”

Alice replied, “It’s when you go back to the beginning, then repeat the song until you reach the coda.”

“That’s right, Alice, the coda! When you find the coda, you jump,” Ellis stepped to his side, “—and are transported—” he leapt past her, “—into a new movement, playing through to the end.

“In the difference of the movements we find the meaning of the song, and through repetition we find the difference. Rarely do we notice the coda the first time around—it doesn’t help us play the notes, nor does it change the tempo or key—but if we only focus on the measures, we forget about the song itself!” He took a breath. “To find the meaning of the song, Alice, D.C. al coda. To find the difference, repeat!”

Difference, repetition, thought Alice, repetition, difference, as musical notes swirled around her. She watched as Ellis closed his weary eyes, and slowly began to fade.

As he disappeared, Alice took off running back to the Red Queen.

Part 4.

And, as in uffish thought he stood, The Jabberwock, with eyes of flame, Came whiffling through the tulgey wood, And burbled as it came!

“There you are,” barked the Red Queen. “It’s about time!”

Alice looked up. Still floating above the Queen was the looking glass through which Alice fell. The coda!

“These jacks, these jokers, these deuces!” she bellowed. “My playing cards have forgotten that I am the air they breathe. It’s my sacrifice that gives them purpose—all of them are freer than me!”

This movement is different already, thought Alice. She reached up to the looking glass, but it hovered a few feet just beyond her reach. I must get through…

The Queen roared, “Wonderland lately has been upside-up—” Alice grabbed one of the Queen’s lapels, “and downside-down—,” she placed her left foot onto the Queen’s knee, “Everyone here has completely—,” Alice stepped squarely onto the Queen’s face.

“Have you lost your min—fff?” cried the muffled Queen.

Into the looking glass,

Alice reached,

hoisted up her feet,

and tumbled through

once

more!

Through The Looking Glass

Part 4.

The Walrus and the Carpenter Were walking close at hand; They wept like anything to see Such quantities of sand: “If this were only cleared away,” They said, “it would be grand!” How strange this is, poor Alice thought, No sign of Wonderland. The ground a foot below my feet, Nowhere for me to stand. This narrative device is getting Quickly out of hand. “O Oysters, come and walk with us!” The Walrus did beseech. “A pleasant walk, a pleasant talk, Along the briny beach: We cannot do with more than four, To give a hand to each.” The Walrus and the Carpenter! They’re just beyond my reach. It’s Through the Looking Glass I fell, The sequel must I’ve breached. Is this the kind of freedom that The playing cards had preached? “The time has come,” the Walrus said, “To talk of many things: Of shoes—and ships—and sealing-wax— Of cabbages—and kings— And why the sea is boiling hot— And whether pigs have wings. “The message here is crystal clear, The moral loudly rings: True freedom lives beyond all structure! It’s pong without the pings. It’s jovial, no worldly woes, It’s peace for all earthlings. A loaf of bread,” the Walrus said, “Is what we chiefly need: Pepper and vinegar besides Are very good indeed— Now if you’re ready, Oysters dear, We can begin to feed. “I’ll throw a picnic for my friends, For friendship I concede Is quite enough, we won’t need stuff, We’ll plant ideas of seed. We’ll trust each other ‘til the end, to follow and to lead. “It seems a shame,” the Walrus said, “To play them such a trick, After we’ve brought them out so far, And made them trot so quick!” The Carpenter said nothing but “The butter’s spread too thick!” Oh no, the oysters! Alice thought, I think I might be sick. The Walrus plied them with balloons, Instead they got a prick. The good times one may choose to have, The bad times one can’t pick. “O Oysters,” said the Carpenter, “You’ve had a pleasant run! Shall we be trotting home again?” But answer came there none— And this was scarcely odd, because They’d eaten every one. Does freedom mean you’re all alone, Once all is said and done? Does freedom call for sacrifice, To give up dreams of fun? As Alice wondered where she was, They walked off toward the sun.

Part 3.

“My dear, are you lost?” Alice heard from behind her, wherever behind her was at this point.

Looking as he did in his books, it was Wallace Foster himself. Coarse stubble lining his face, he wore an oversized shirt with rolled-up sleeves, and his long hair was pulled back under a purple bandanna. He looked well-rested, finally at peace.

“Oh, Mr. Foster, I’m so happy to have found you,” said Alice, tears welling, “but I’m still lost. I thought that freedom means living beyond structure, but look at those poor oysters! Must we always impose structure onto each other? Are you finally free?”

Wallace smiled. “I am dead, Alice, and in death I am beyond structure. No longer have I a need for essence; in that I am free… but in freedom, I am also alone.

“We can’t avoid imposing structure on each other: even if you say or do nothing, you’re still doing or saying something. The absence of structure is still structure, just like inaction is still an action. No, the opposite of structure is not freedom: structure cannot have an opposite for it, too, would have structure at its center.”

Alice asked, “Is there no freedom then for the living? Isn’t that a contradiction?”

Wallace gave her a hug. “Don’t fear contradiction, Alice, embrace it! Contradiction pushes back against the inevitable movement toward the center, the need for everything to make sense all the time. Wasn’t it contradiction that made Wonderland so special?”

Seeing that Alice’s rainy mood hadn’t lifted, Wallace gave her that warm, knowing smile. Reaching behind his back, he pulled out a colorful, paint-speckled umbrella, which he extended to her.