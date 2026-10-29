Story Summary: A free-floating planet is on a collision course with earth and a man must decide how to spend his last hours. (Scroll Down To Read)

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After “The End” by Safiyyah Althaff

I walked down the road with a hunched back and a wet cigarette in my mouth—the fire had died a while back. My hands were tucked into the pockets of my jacket, and my hair fell over my face, limiting my sight. But I wasn’t really seeing where I was going, anyway.

How would you live if you knew there would be no tomorrow? We were asked this question a couple of years ago—back when I was still a high school brat. I remember my high school years mostly full of laughter and petty pranks. Right till the end, I never took anything seriously—but for some reason, I remembered what I wrote:

I would spend time doing what I love.

What I loved doing was playing soccer with the guys, sliding down the banister while being chased by the disciplinarian, starting silly cults in the gym room. But I had none of those things with me now. So ultimately, I was spending the last day of humanity with a strangely silent heart while walking aimlessly down an empty street. I let out a laugh.

It came out strangled and bitter.

I didn’t want to go back home. The only thing waiting for me was the TV, which I never switched off. Not since the beginning of the end. The TV was full of it. Regular reports of where the Black Sun was—and it was getting closer and closer. There was more than one channel interviewing people with questions like ‘How do you feel knowing you’re spending the last of your days?’ or ‘What do you plan to do on Earth’s last day?’—it was always the same answer. ‘Spending time with my family’, ‘taking my dog for his last walk’, some even tried to be funny, ‘eating all I can, now that everything’s free!’

I kicked an empty beer can that came into view. It clattered, and the sound echoed. I looked up. The place was eerily desolate, and the shadow of the Black Sun that loomed above the Earth made the place look haunted. I wondered how far I had walked. But it didn’t matter because no matter how far I went, I would still be on Earth.

Then I heard it.

A dull muffled voice. It was faint, but I picked it up. Possibly because of how quiet the rest of the world was. Instinctively, I started walking towards it, and I moved faster than I would have liked to admit. I didn’t know why I hoped to find someone when I also wanted to spend the last few hours alone.

The sound grew louder, and I had identified it to be Ted the news anchor, whose voice was the only thing I heard for days in my home. Someone was watching the news. Then I realized it could also just be the TV with no one watching it. I felt disappointed, but I kept walking with a little bit of hope in me. I reached the house. It was dark, and through the window, I could see the glowing and flickering of the TV. The door was open. Thinking nothing of it, I simply went in.

It would have been impossible to walk and navigate through the trash, toys, and furniture if it wasn’t for the faint glow of the TV screen. The place was a mess, and it occurred to me that an old man might be living here.

I sighed. I didn’t even know what I was expecting when I came here. Well, I did have a slight hope that I might meet a gorgeous, lonely woman whom I could spend the last of my life with, but even when Earth is being destroyed, I could never land a girl. I pushed through the mess and plopped myself onto the sofa. It sunk under my weight, crumbs of food and a half-bitten apple slid toward me. I dusted it down before settling myself to watch Ted the news anchor whose voice will be the last thing I hear before I die.

“Who are you, mister?”

My heart thumped. I turned to my left and found someone standing in the distance. The voice and silhouette were of a little girl holding a doll. I stood up. The girl cocked her head. My heart sped, and I slowly backed away. She walked towards me, and I was ready to sprint out of the house—when I saw her face. The light from the TV revealed her to be a normal girl. Not what I was expecting. I let out a groan and slid back onto the sofa. I was half expecting to see her with gaping black holes for eyes or a widened slit for a mouth. I rolled my eyes at my own idiocy. Then for the second time that day, my heart skipped a beat when it dawned on me, I had broken into a house expecting someone to be there. What were they going to do? Welcome me?

I stood up.

“Uh… I apologize for coming in without permission. I’ll see myself out now.” I felt heat rush to my cheeks.

“You can stay.”

I turned around. “What?”

“I said, you can stay.”

“I doubt your parents would want a stranger in their home.”

She walked toward the sofa and placed her doll on it.

“No one’s at home. Just me.”

I hesitated.

“Really? Where are your parents?”

“Mom hasn’t been home for years; dad left a week ago.”

I furrowed my eyebrows. “You’re alone? Have you eaten?”

“Yeah.” She gestured at all the food which was… well, everywhere.

I mulled over this, then decided to stay. It became normal for people to run away, suicide, fall into depression—a month ago. I settled myself on the sofa as well.

“How old are you kid?” I looked at her. Everything about her was small. Her face, her arms, all except her hair. Which ended at her hip.

“Ten.”

“Ah. Not so small then.”

She nodded.

She was looking at the TV, and I had to ask, “Do you understand what’s… going on?”

She nodded again, and as if memorized from a book, she recited monotonously, “The recently discovered planet the Black Sun was also discovered to be getting closer and closer to Earth at an alarming rate, and it is predicted to crash into the Earth’s atmosphere in less than seven hours, and the impact of the crash—which is influenced by the weight and mass of energy from the Black Sun—will destroy everything on Earth.”

I stared at her. Then let out a nervous laugh. “Yeah, that’s pretty much it.”

“There’s a channel that explains everything to kids.” She switched the channel. An orange circle with eyes and a mouth was dancing as he said the exact same thing the little girl said except in a smiley face, and this time it said thirty minutes. “…but don’t worry kids! Your mama and papa will be with you through all of this!” Then he burst out singing, “What’s there to fearrrr? When our parents are hereeee—”

She switched back to Ted. The Black Sun was behind him while he explained the subtle weather change we would experience as it got closer. It was already cold, and we hadn’t seen the light of day in weeks.

I was silent. I didn’t know what to say after the dumb circle hit a sore spot for the girl. I felt sorry for her. I decided to pry her mind away from the TV.

“Kid, do you have any regrets?”

She looked at me. “No.” She shook her head. “I did want to have the limited edition Bratz doll set, and Dad got it for me before he left.” As she spoke, she hugged her doll.

“What about food? Anything you want to eat?”

She grinned. “Got it all here, my man.” She pointed at her fridge. Evidently, food made her happy.

I walked over to the fridge and opened it. It was filled with candy. The top had different ice creams, and the rest was loaded with chocolates and sour strips and well, it was every child’s dream come true.

“Sandwiches and fries are in the fridge drawer, drinks in the cooler. Dad set it all up before leaving.”

I couldn’t understand him. “Why did he leave, anyway?” I grabbed a packet of Doritos and sat next to her, muting Ted in the process.

“He said there was something he had to do.” She reached into the packet and brought out a handful of chips.

I nodded. I could imagine the kind of man he was, but then again, fear makes us different people.

“Are you going to stay here till the end, Mister?” she asked casually, but it wasn’t so casual for me.

“Of course, I will.” The poor girl didn’t want me to leave.

“Good,” she said, “I’d feel bad if you went back to the streets again.”

I whipped my head towards her, “I’m not homeless.” I said with a tight smile.

“Really?” she looked genuinely surprised.

I sighed, “I just didn’t want to go home.”

“Why not?”

“Well, I was starting to remember things. How happy I was when I was young. How I wouldn’t exist after tomorrow. How I ended up such a loser before I could have a chance to achieve anything…” I trailed off awkwardly when I remembered she was only ten.

“None of that matters now, anyway. We’ll all be dust in less than an hour.”

I narrowed my eyes at her. “You speak like a 60-year-old.”

“I am wise.”

I rolled my eyes, but I was smiling.

“Are you still regretful?” She rested her doll on her lap.

I thought for a moment. “I think no.”

“Me too.”

“Are you okay? With spending the end with me, I mean.” I felt strangely embarrassed. I wasn’t accustomed to speaking anything that was close to feelings.

She nodded. “I like you. I’m okay.”

I smiled again. “I like you too. Big mouth and big heart.”

She giggled. “My teachers call me big mouth.”

“No surprise,” I said,

Then she stopped smiling and became oddly quiet.

“What’s wrong?”

She shook her head, “Nothing.”

We sat there quietly. I reached for another Dorito, but the packet was empty.

“I don’t know.” She finally said.

I felt my heart soften. I reached out, and after a moment’s hesitation, stroked her soft blonde hair. “It’s okay.”

I glanced at the muted TV which we both had forgotten about. My heart skipped a beat. Ted the news anchor—who had stayed true to his job till the end—was seated next to the countdown. He looked grim. The count was grimmer. I had been here for a while. Three minutes left.

“It’s okay.” I said again, but this time it was for myself. My heart heavy with a mix of unfamiliar feelings. I stopped stroking her hair and bent, so my eye level was the same as hers. They were blue and big. And I could see all the innocence of the world in it.

“Come to think of it, what’s your name?”

“Leslie, and yours?”

I thought for a moment. “TJ.” I told her.

Then I shuffled and got more comfortable, bringing my legs up. “Now, Leslie. You and I are going to be brave, ok? We’ll get through this together.” I felt my breath hitch when she nodded—oblivious to the terror we would face.

I glanced at the TV. She almost did the same. “Ah ah ah.” I turned her face toward me. “Don’t look at the TV.” My heart was racing. Two minutes left.

I looked at Leslie. She was clutching her doll tightly, watching me like I did her. “Your dad…” I said, wondering if this was the right thing to say. “Your dad couldn’t bear to see you… scared, because there was nothing he could do… so he wanted his last memory of you to be smiling… you know?” I wondered if this was the actual truth. All I wanted was for Leslie to not have any regrets.

She nodded. I nodded too.

“And this is not the end.” I told her what I believed. It didn’t have to be the truth. As long as someone believed it—it was the truth. “There’s a new beginning waiting for us.” I took a deep breath, “And there you and I can be friends again… right?”

She smiled, and my heart contracted. “And Bianca.”

I nodded. “Who’s Bianca?”

She held up her doll in response. I nodded again.

“Okay, so you, me, and Bianca. We’ll be together in the life after this as well.” I repeated slowly, “This, is not the end.”

“Can Daddy come too?”

“Yeah, but only if you allow my friends to come too. They’d love you and Bianca.”

“Okay.”

“The next life sounds fun, huh?” I tried for a smile.

“Yeah.”

One minute left.

I wondered where my friends were now. I found it impossible to imagine them scared or anything other than happy, in fact. The world was ending. And ironically, it was only now that I began to see some things. Nothing would last. Not me and my high school days, not the laughter, not the sadness. But they’ll always return. It wasn’t the end. There’d be a new beginning. It struck me just then, that truth… was a force. I had always believed that truth meant reality. Not now.

“…and this is Teddy Warren signing out.”

I looked at Leslie. She was holding the remote, unmuting the tv.

She was staring at the count.

“Leslie.” I took the remote and muted it.

“Ten seconds more for the crash?” she asked.

I hesitated. Then nodded.

It was only two in the afternoon, but the world never looked darker. Through the translucent curtains ahead, I could see a black sky. No sun. No moon.

“I’m scared.” I looked at her and realized she was trembling as she held the doll.

“It’s okay… it’s not going to hurt.”

“Promise?”

“I promise.”

She surprised me with a hug. I wrapped my arms around her tiny body. And my eyes helplessly wandered to the TV.

5…4…3…2…1.

I bit down on my lip hard and closed my eyes, tightening my embrace around her. A tense moment passed.

There was nothing.

The world was incredibly still.

I opened my eyes and looked out the window again. And it was impossibly blacker than before.

Then it began.

First a small rattling noise, then the table, the toys, the fridge began shaking. The noise intensified, and the earth began to shake violently.

Leslie screamed.

“Shh…. It’s okay.” My voice cracked, and I realized I was just as scared as she was. I was a boy again. Helpless, scared, and weak. I continued this weak chant as I stroked her soft hair.

The world was ending. A phenomenon that was hard to fathom years ago. But everything had to come to an end. Life was always followed by Death. New things bloom, and the old things wither.

Somewhere in between the earthquake, the TV had switched off. There was no light on earth, and the roar of the collision grew until I could no longer hear my own words.

I was glad I wasn’t alone and glad that Leslie wasn’t alone. I wondered how many other people in the world were alone right now, scared and helpless. Were there children like Leslie? Or grown men like me who found themselves no better than the little girls?

I felt a newfound peace in my heart, knowing that there was no tomorrow. A nervous excitement that the end was here. I didn’t have to try or struggle. The end was here. I didn’t have to feel any regret, because, like all things ending—there’ll be a new beginning.

Discussion Questions (Leave a comment!):

The first question the narrator asks is “How would you live if you knew there would be no tomorrow?” What would be your answer to this question? The narrator says, “Nothing would last. Not me and my high school days, not the laughter, not the sadness.” Is this idea a positive or a negative thought for you, and why? The narrator says, “It struck me just then, that truth… was a force. I had always believed that truth meant reality.” What does this mean, and do you agree? If, like the story, the world was ending, how would you look back on your life? What (if any) choices would you wish you had made differently? The narrator says he would no longer have to “try or struggle” as a seemingly positive statement. If that is a good thing, why didn’t he simply commit suicide years earlier? Why is this a different scenario?

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