TEMPE, AZ – July 17, 2025 – After Dinner Conversation, the critically acclaimed independent nonprofit publisher, today proudly announces its sixth anniversary, marking six years of dedicated service to promoting ethical and philosophical discourse through the compelling medium of short story fiction. Since its inception, the monthly literary magazine has captivated readers worldwide by publishing thought-provoking narratives designed to ignite meaningful discussions and foster deeper reflection on critical societal issues.

Founded on the belief that "humanity is improved by ethics and morals grounded in philosophical truth," After Dinner Conversation has consistently delivered stories that challenge perspectives and encourage respectful debate. Each issue features a diverse array of short fiction, spanning various genres, all meticulously curated to explore intricate ethical and philosophical dilemmas. Topics have ranged from the intricacies of personal freedom and the essence of consciousness to the societal impact of scientific advancements and the moral responsibilities we hold towards one another.

Over the past six years, After Dinner Conversation has gained recognition for its unique editorial focus, attracting both established and emerging authors who contribute to its distinct voice. The magazine has been lauded for its commitment to diversity, providing a platform for a wide range of perspectives and experiences. Beyond the monthly publication, After Dinner Conversation has expanded its offerings to include audio and video podcasts, further enriching the opportunities for readers and listeners to delve into the ethical quandaries presented in the fiction.

The magazine is also syndicated through partnerships with Philosophy Now, PLATO, and, most recently, Film London. Magazine subscriptions are available through the website, as well as through countless platforms like Bookshop.org, Zinio, EBSCO, Flipster, Readly, Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Apple, Kobo, Tolino, Bibliotheca, Scribd, Thalia, Vivlio, Smashwords, Borrowbox, Walmart.com, Odilo, Gardners, Palace Marketplace, Substack, Discountmags.com. The magazine is also available in 20,000+ digital libraries via Overdrive, Libby, and Hoopla.

After Dinner Conversation continues to be a vibrant hub for intellectual curiosity and civil discourse. Its success over the past six years underscores a growing appetite for content that not only entertains but also enriches and inspires critical thinking.

About After Dinner Conversation: After Dinner Conversation is an award-winning independent nonprofit publisher dedicated to fostering meaningful discussions among friends, family, and students. Through its monthly literary magazine, and accompanying audio and video podcasts, it publishes short story fiction that explores philosophical and ethical questions, encouraging truth-seeking, reflection, and respectful debate. The organization believes that humanity is improved by ethics and morals grounded in philosophical truth, which is discovered through intentional reflection and respectful debate.

"Most Popular Fiction Magazine 2024" by Chill Subs

Rated "Top 10 LitMag of 2023, 2024" by Chill Subs

Rated #1 "The Very Best Literary Magazine" by Ranker

Rated Top 50 "Fiction" on Substack

Contact: Kolby Granville, Editor

* * *

After Dinner Conversation is supported, in part, by the Arizona Commission on the Arts.