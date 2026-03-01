If you would like to submit a story to After Dinner Conversation, here’s how.

Q&A

What is the greatest compliment you have received as a writer? The most stinging criticism?

One of the jewelers I sent my book to: Designs Your Dream Wedding Rings, etc, said he uses it when training his new sales staff. In a writer’s group in response to a chapter from my fiction book, I heard (maybe they said it differently than I took in), “I just don’t like or believe your main character.”

How do you come up with ideas for your short stories?

I have my memoir on my hard drive, and I’ll skim through it. When my cheeks get hot, I pull out that chapter and use it as a foundation for a short story.

Stephen King’s advice to “Write the first draft with the door closed, then open the door.” The problem for me is that I didn’t study writing, and I need to know in the first couple of chapters how my characters are coming across to the reader. Am I leaving too much information inside my head, leaving the reader scratching their head? Does the reader buy my short sci-fi explanation about some imagined technology? Did my main character grab the reader’s interest? Did I forget to forward the plot while diving into character quirks?

Are there any ideas or topics that you wish you had the courage to write about?

Gossip. It’s one of those gray areas. I try not to do it. But I probably do anyway now and then. The concept of when gossip becomes bullying is the topic. When the pretty girl berates your clothes, is it just an entitled sosh being a bitch, and you dismiss it? Or is it bullying? When does being thick-skinned and turning the other cheek lead to a diminished ability to connect with new people?

Are there any ideas right now that are ripe for fictionalizing?

I got sucked into this dating show, like creeping past a car wreck. The most cringe-worthy part was seeing a young woman who presented herself as if the stylist had a day off, being the sacrificial lamb, stating how she loved the man they were all vying for. But she hadn’t done more than go on one date. She wrung her hands back in the women’s hotel and fretted about what he thought of her. It pained me because, of course, she was eliminated, and natch, there were buckets of heartbreak. I pictured her pining for this man who she didn’t even know, and it hurt inside. Did no one teach her to guard her heart and ask questions before diving into the rocks? I wanted to know who she really was, what she was passionate about, and why her innocence and over-trusting nature were so taken advantage of in such a humiliating edit of her “character” for the sake of ratings.

Calla Gold owned a jewelry design business for thirty-eight years. Her Indie non-fiction book: Design Your Dream Wedding Rings, From Engagement to Eternity, was released on Valentine’s Day 2019.

Her recent short stories have been published in Mobius Blvd and Killer Nashville Magazine.

Calla resides in Southern California with her husband and an assortment of mountain bikes.

