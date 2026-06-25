After Dinner Conversation® - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story

After Dinner Conversation® - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story

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Julia Ringma's avatar
Julia Ringma
1d

I finally understood "acceptance" one day in the Spring when I was walking my yellow Labrador retriever and watched her quickly become coated in mucky dark slush from the melting, dirty snow. I realized I was going to have to spend time cleaning her when we got home. I was upset about the dirt and the effort I'd have to expend. Yet I knew I had to walk her, twice a day at least. I had to accept a thing I could not change. I didn't have to like it, just because I accepted it. And I could try to figure out if there were things I could change. But in the meantime, I had to just accept it, that she was going to get filthy twice a day while the snow melted. Now, when I encounter a thing I have to endure even though I hate it, I realize I can accept it without also liking it or even agreeing to it. Accepting doesn't also mean not being able to make changes.

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Ragged Clown's avatar
Ragged Clown
1d

I struggle with determinism.

The man is the mud behaves as though he has no choice. The universe has decided he must die, and so he must die. Vinicius is frustrated that the man in the mud is not exercising his choice to be rescued. Does the man in the mud have that choice? Does Vinicius? I am sure they both had a choice, even if they did not exercise it.

I have terminal cancer and my neurosurgeon got mad at me because I chose, like the man in the mud, not to have a craniotomy. He said I was the only patient who chose not to have the surgery.

I’m doing OK for now, and I still get to choose, but when my choice fades away, I'll be good with that too.

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