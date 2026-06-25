Story Summary: A man sinking in mud refuses help. (Scroll Down to Read)

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Acceptance by Vinicius Gadini

October is the rainiest month of the year, the most unbearable month of the year. It is unbearable for those who need to leave the house to go to the bank, the market, the bakery. I had to go to the bank, to the market, the bakery. And I didn’t have anyone to go for me, of course. But I didn’t have a car and I depended on the weather to cooperate. The bastard was stubborn. Sunday, rain. Monday, rain. Tuesday, rain. Wednesday, rain. I was already upset. Thursday, rain. Friday, a miracle, the sun came out.

I left home with a new lease on life. I needed to buy bread. I walked through the streets with the speed of a hare. In the store windows, the fancy clothes of various brands dictated the way the rich beauties should dress. On car bumpers, stickers of politicians denounced that the municipal election and vote selling was approaching. In my earphones, Kanye West boasted this and that for all the world to hear. The world listened. The world was still the same, as it was before and as it would be after. Nothing new under the sun.

I walked, walked, walked. It was a dirtier part of town. There was nobody there but me. The sidewalk was not finished, and what lay ahead was mud. A lot of mud. My shoes were filthy.

“HEEEY!”

I was startled when I saw it. I took off my earphones. I had almost tripped over a head emerging from the ground. Something new under the sun.

“But... what?”

“You almost fell on me.”

“I’m sorry.”

“It’s okay, it’s okay.”

“What are you doing there?”

“Isn’t it obvious?”

Maybe I was too dumb to notice the obviousness.

“I don’t know. Is it?”

“Maybe it is.”

He was a man around forty years old. He was up to his neck in a hole full of mud beside the sidewalk. He seemed to sink deeper and deeper, every second he sank another millimeter or so. I thought I had a duty to help him.

“I’m going to get you out of there.”

“No!”

“Hold on. I’ll call for help. I’ll call the emergency.”

“DON’T DO IT!”

“DON’T DO IT!”

The scream scared me.

“Won’t you get out of there? You’re sinking! You’re going to die!”

He sneered.

“Seriously, man, you’re going to die.”

“Don’t say it.”

“You mean it’s a suicide?”

“I didn’t say that either.”

“Then what? You’re not going down? Is it a TV prank? Oh, I should have known! You know, I used to love watching these shows when I was younger. I’m finally going to be on TV. Where is it? Where’s the camera? Oh, over there in that tree, right?”

“There isn’t any camera.”

“I want to see if there is.”

There was no camera. There were branches, leaves, and some bugs, but no camera.

“So I don’t understand. How did you get there?”

“Do you really want to know?”

I nodded.

“What is your name?”

“Vinicius.”

“Well, Vinicius, since you are so keen to know, I fell here.”

“You fell there?”

As he spoke, his neck sank deeper into the mud. He stood up so he could speak.

“I was walking. I was walking, I didn’t see this here, I tripped and fell.”

“How long have you been there?”

“Fifteen minutes, maybe.”

“And nobody passed by here?”

“A woman and an old man did. They asked the same questions you did and tried to pull me by force. I didn’t let them.”

“And they left?”

“Yes, they left.”

“But why don’t you want help?”

“Why would I want help?”

“Come on, man, to save yourself.”

“I don’t want to.”

“Don’t be stupid. Come on, come on!”

I bent down to pull him up. I pulled as hard as I could. He began to struggle against me. He head-butted my hand.

“NO! I SAID NO!”

“I can’t let you kill yourself like this!”

“I can’t let you kill yourself like this!”

“I’m not killing myself!”

“How can you not, if you don’t want to get out of this hole?”

“I do.”

“Then let me help you.”

“It doesn’t matter what I want. It’s what the universe wants.”

“Don’t be stupid! What are you talking about, man?”

It all seemed too absurd to me. He sank deeper and deeper.

“The universe wanted me to fall, the universe. And so I fell. There was no escape.”

“And why doesn’t the universe want you to save yourself?”

“I don’t know. Ask him.”

It was all absurd and ridiculous.

“And so,” he continued, “what is left for me at this last moment is to accept the way the universe wanted me to die.”

“Accept? Why? Why not fight?”

“I don’t fight the universe. Acceptance is the best thing a human being can do. The world would be better, people would live in peace. The world would live in peace, there would be no more wars. One would just have to accept things, accept things the way they are, and not fight them.”

“It sounds like self-indulgence to me.”

“It doesn’t matter if it is self-indulgence. Comfort is not bad if it works.”

“I don’t know what to say.”

“Then don’t say anything.”

“You’re going to die.”

“So are you, yet you are gonna die, someday.”

“Yes, but I’m not going to die sunk in the mud.”

“What difference does it make to die sunk in the mud, to die from cancer in a hospital, to die in the war or in a plane crash? What difference does it make?”

“I don’t know what difference it makes.”

“Absolutely none! It makes no difference!”

He sank deeper. He had laid his head down to breathe a little more. His nose, eyes and mouth were all over the mud.

“Vinicius, do you like movies?”

“Do I like movies?”

“Do you like Woody Allen?”

“Very much.”

“That’s interesting.”

“Do you like Woody Allen?”

“Not really.”

He said this and sank to the bottom. His eyes, nose and mouth were swallowed by the murderous clay. His whole body disappeared into a grave of earth. For you are clay and to clay you shall return. I didn’t even know his name.

I left the man of acceptance there. I looked around, there was no one. No one had seen me. I put on my earphones and kept walking. I needed to buy bread. In the store windows, chic clothes of various brands dictated the way the rich beauties should dress. In the cars, bumper stickers of politicians denounced that the municipal election and vote buying was approaching. In the earphones Kanye West praised God for this and that for the whole universe to hear. The universe listened. The universe remained the same, not giving a damn about that man who died respecting its will.

I went back home and tried to forget that face. I scratched my ass, ate bread and drank poor people’s beer. I was poor. I accepted my condition imposed by the universe.

Discussion Questions (Leave a comment!)

Did the narrator make the right choice by refusing to help the sinking man, or did he have an obligation to help him even if he didn’t want help? The sinking man argues that the universe wanted him to fall into the hole and die (i.e., fate). Do you believe in fate? How do you know when something is “fate” vs. when you should act to change the situation? Isn’t changing our situation the very nature of humanity and progress? How do you know when to accept help and change your fate, and when to refuse it? What are the times not to accept help and change your fate? Do you agree with the sinking man that, “Acceptance is the best thing a human being can do” and that acceptance would lead to world peace? Are there times when it is better to simply accept a bad situation as the “will of the universe?” What would those type of situations look like?

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