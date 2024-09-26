"A Wolf on the Bus" by Matthew Wallace
When a wolf gets harassed by teenagers for riding the bus, the passengers must decide what to do about it.
Educators, find out how to get a free copy of a themed edition.
If you enjoy these stories and want to support writers and what we do, you can always subscribe to our monthly magazine via our website (digital or print), or via substack.
Also check out our free partner ebook downloads.
Thanks for reading, sharing, and re-stacking this post!
Tina
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to After Dinner Conversation® - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.