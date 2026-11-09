The “Gift” Every month, After Dinner Conversation publishes short stories built around hard ethical and philosophical questions. Every month, we also meet online to talk about them. Our free virtual book club is where our readers get together to discuss stories from the monthly magazine. You come with your take on the question at the end of a story, and someone else comes with a different one. That disagreement is the point. It’s the same conversation the stories are meant to start at your dinner table, just with more people at the table. Sign up for an upcoming session here: https://luma.com/afterdinnerconversation Upcoming Sessions: Nov 19, Dec 17, Jan 21, Feb 18

Host by: Eric Silveira

The “Ask” After Dinner Conversation has been publishing since 2019 because of the work of a dedicated team. The are the true believers in our mission, that thoughtful conversations matter. But, as the years go by without pay, we realize we burning them out and being pretty thankless for their hard work. For 2027, we want to start paying our key staff a stipend of $600 a year. To fund those stipends for the year, we need to raise $8,820. If I’m being honest, $600 a year doesn’t cover the countless hours these people put in. Even at $600/year, their pay is going to be less than $0.10/hour. As the editor, I’ve never taken a penny. What the stipend does do is tell them you see them, their work matters, and that readers value it. If After Dinner Conversation has given you a story you kept thinking about, this is a direct way to keep those stories coming. You can give in two ways: One-time donation: https://www.afterdinnerconversation.com/donation

Ongoing support through Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/afterdinnerconversation

Thank you for reading, for arguing over the stories with us, and for helping us pay the people who make this possible.

Kolby Granville

Founder and Editor-in-Chief, After Dinner Conversation